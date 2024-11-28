NOW (North West) vs ROC (Boland) Match Prediction NOW 60 % Chance of Winning ROC 40 % Bet Now! North West and Boland will clash in the 14th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25. The first game will take place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom from November 28. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.

North West vs Boland Chance of Winning

North West had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 7th place of the points table with more losses than wins. The team has drawn all three of their outings so far. With that, they have 39.38 points and are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team will be looking to win their first game of the season.

Boland had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished near the bottom of the table with more losses than wins in the competition. They had a poor start and lost their first game. They are coming from a win here against the Warriors. They are placed at the 6th place of the points table with three draws. The team has 32.02 points in the competition.

Boland' chance of winning: 40%

North West' chance of winning: 60%

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North West vs Boland Betting Tips

North West to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

North West underwent a draw in both their games of the competition. Their opening order featured Janneman Malan and Matthew Kleinveldt in the first game. The pair scored 27, 24 & 53 runs before one of them lost their wicket in the first innings of the three games so far. Janneman Malan and Matthew Kleinveldt average at 42.00 & 31.40 respectively in the competition. The team looks good with their opening pair and they should accumulate a lot of runs before their first wicket in the next game.

North West vs Boland Toss Prediction

The toss outcome at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, is purely a matter of chance. However, in first-class matches, captains winning the toss often choose to bat first, as the pitch at Senwes Park generally provides good conditions for batting initially. As the match progresses, the surface can deteriorate, offering more assistance to spinners and making batting challenging in the later stages. That said, the decision can vary depending on pitch conditions, weather, and team strategies on match day.

Weather Report

On November 28, 2023, Potchefstroom is expected to experience mostly clear conditions with no rain throughout the day. Temperatures will likely remain under 26 degrees Celsius.

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Migael Pretorius, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters, Rubin Hermann, Raynard Van Tonder, Ruan de Swardt, Janneman Malan, Matthew Kleinveldt, Achille Cloete, Bamanye Xenxe, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Meeka eel Prince, Taheer Isaacs, Odirile Modimakoane, Marco Jansen, Thamsanga Khumalo, Ludwich Schuld, Mohammed Bulbulia, Lutendo Tsanwani

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Kleinveldt Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Meeka eel Prince Wicket-keeper Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe (c) Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Miguel Pretorius Bowler Ruan de Swardt Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Bamanye Xenxe All-rounder Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Team Form

North West is a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They batted well in the last game but faced a draw against the Lions in the previous game of the competition. North West will be confident in the next game.

Boland Player List

Adrian du Toit, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Jean du Plessis, Keegan Petersen, Maahir Joseph, Nathan Engelbrecht, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Jason Oakes (Wk), Achille Cloete, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Engelbrecht Wicket-keeper Pieter Malan Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Clyde Fortuin (c) Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Shaun von Berg Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Aviwe Mgijima Batter

Boland Recent Form

The Boland started their this year’s campaign with a loss in their first game of the season. The team recovered well to post a win in the next game. The team won against the Warriors in a fantastic batting display.

North West vs Boland Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2 between North West and Boland.

Boland Won: 2

North West Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

North West vs Boland Betting Odds

Boland clashed against the Warriors in the last game. Boland batted first in the last game and scored 500 runs in the first innings. Warriors secured 163 runs in the first innings and went to accumulate 326 runs in the second innings. However, they could not trail the score successfully, giving away the win to Boland by an innings and 11 runs. Pieter Malan (106), Aviwe Mgijima (122) and Grant Roelofsen (115) were the best batters from Boland. Shaun von Berg picked 10 wickets in the game while Ayabulela Gqamane picked 5 wickets.

North West met Lions in the last game. Batting first in the game, North West secured 425 runs in the first innings. Janneman Malan (63), Raynard van Tonder (120) and Wihan Lubbe (85) were the best batters from the side. Tahis Isaacs also posted an unbeaten 59 runs in the game. Lions replied with 399 runs in the first innings. Ruan de Swaardt picked 5 wickets while Migael Pretorius picked 3 wickets in the game. North West added another 136 runs in the second innings when the duration of the game ended, resulting in a draw. Matthew Kleinveldt (76*) and Janneman Malan (55*) played an opening partnership of 136 runs.

North West vs Boland Top Batters

Grant Roelofsen to be the top batter for Boland

Grant Roelofsen was phenomenal in the last game of the competition. He has scored 151 runs in 3 innings of the competition. He scored 115 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game against North West.

Raynard van Tonder to be the top batter for North West

Raynard van Tonder is a strong top order batter. He was excellent with the bat in the last game and scored 120 runs. He has scored 046 runs in 3 innings at an average of 102.00. He will come in confident in the next game against Boland.

North West vs Boland Top Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West

Migael Pretorius was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He has picked 11 wickets in the competition so far. He took 3 wickets in the last game. He will come in as the best bowling option in the next game.

Shaun von Berg to be the top bowler for Boland

Shaun von Berg was one of the best bowlers in the last season for the team. He came into the competition and picked 7 wickets in the first game against the Knights. He went on to pick 10 wickets in the last game. He is the top bowler of the team and shall bowl well in the next game.