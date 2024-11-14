NOW (Northern Cape) vs LIO (Border) Match Prediction NOW 60 % Chance of Winning LIO 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Border and Northern Cape will clash in the 7th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2024/25. The first game will take place at Diamond Oval, Kimberley on November 14. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.

Northern Cape vs Border Chance of Winning

Northern Cape was the best performing team in the Division 2 season last year. The team finished at the top of the points table. The team faced Knights in the finals and beat them by 4 wickets to win the tournament. Northern Cape had a slow start to their campaign this season. Their first game against Mpumalanga ended in a draw. The team is placed at the 4th place of the Division 2 table with 15.12 points.

Border had a mixed campaign last year. The team started their campaign with losses but straightened out by the end of the competition, finishing 4th in the standings. Border had a poor start to their campaign and lost their first game of the competition against South Western Districts. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the standings. They have 6.72 points.

Border' chance of winning: 40%

Northern Cape' chance of winning: 60%

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Northern Cape vs Border Betting Tips

Border to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

The Border finished in 4th place last season. The team had a good squad but failed to capitalise on that. The opening order revolved around Jason Niemand and Jerome Bossr last season. Niemand and Bossr averaged at 42.52 & 53.10 respectively last season. The team has the same opening order this season. The pair scored 39 runs before their first wicket in the first game of this season. That said, Border will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Northern Cape vs Border Toss Prediction

The toss outcome at Diamond Oval in Kimberley, like all cricket venues, is unpredictable and based on the coin flip. However, in first-class matches, captains who win the toss here often opt to bat first. The pitch at Diamond Oval tends to be batting-friendly in the initial days, offering decent bounce and allowing batters to build scores, while later in the game, it may offer more turn for spinners, creating challenges for batters. That said, the actual decision can vary based on the specific pitch conditions, weather, and team strategies on the day.

Weather Report

In Kimberley, South Africa, on November 14, 2023, the weather is expected to be relatively warm, with daytime highs around 33°C and lows of 18°C. Skies should be generally clear, offering good visibility for any scheduled outdoor activities, and there is a low chance of rain.

Border Players List

Eben Botha, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Jason Niemand, Jerry Nqolo, Jerome Bossr (Wk), Mncedisi Malika (Wk), Jade de Klerk, Joshua Dodd, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Phaphama Fojela, Sinavuyo Ntuntwana, Siphesihle Madlongolwana, Thabile Hlatuka

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Niemand (c) All-rounder Jerome Bossr Batter Nathan Roux Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Marco Marais All-rounder Nico van Zyl Bowler Christopher Gleaves Batter Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Thabile Hlatuka Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler

Border Recent Form

The Border finished in the middle of the points table last season. The team was hoping for a better start this season. But the team lost the first game of the competition against South Western Districts.

Northern Cape Players List

Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Christopher Britz, Emmanuel Motswiri, Ernest Kemm, Grant Thomson, Romano Terblanche, Hanu Viljoen, Jason Oakes, Basheer Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Jerome Xaba, Johannes van Dyk, Juan Landsberg, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ruaan Haasbroek Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Ernest Kemm (c) All-rounder Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Cole Abrahams All-rounder Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Zakhele Kwabe Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape is a strong team. They won the previous edition of the competition last season. The team will be very confident coming into this brand new season of the competition.

Northern Cape vs Border Head-to-Head Record

In the last three five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Northern Cape by 3-0.

Border Won: 0

Northern Cape Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Northern Cape vs Border Betting Odds

In the last clash between Northern Cape and Mpumalanga, the former batted first in the game. They scored 268 runs in the first innings. Cole Abrahams scored 129 runs while Ernest Kemm posted 58 runs in the game. Emmanuel Motswiri also scored 49 runs in the game. Trailing the score, Mpumalanga scored 164 runs in the game. The match ended in a draw. Benjamin Van Rensburg and Hardus Viljoen picked 3 wickets each in the game. Ernest Kemm also took 2 wickets.

Border clashed against South Western Districts in their last CSA outing. South Western Districts batted first in the game. They scored 308 runs in the first innings of the game. Jade de Klerk was fantastic with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the game. Border posted 236 runs in the first innings. Jerome Bossr posted 47 runs in that innings for Border. South Western Districts replied with 224 runs in the second innings. Jade de Klerk picked 5 wickets and led the bowling order of the team. Chad Claasen also picked 3 wickets. However, Border could not bat well in the game and only collected 148 runs to lose the fixture by 148 runs.

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Northern Cape vs Border Top Batters

Marco Marais to be the top batter for Border

Marco Marais is a phenomenal batter from the Border. He scored 582 runs in 10 innings in the last season of the competition at an average of 72.75. He scored 13 & 27 runs in the last game. He will look to return in the next game with a terrific knock.

Ernest Kemm to be the top batter for Northern Cape

Ernest Kemm was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He scored 452 runs in 12 games of the competition at an average of 41.09. He scored 58 runs in the last game.

Northern Cape vs Border Top Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Hardus Viljoen was fantastic in the previous game of the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side in the next game.

Jade de Klerk to be the top bowler for Border

Jade de Klerk is an excellent bowler from Border. He picked 34 wickets in 11 innings of the last season. He picked 10 wickets in the first game of this season. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the Border.