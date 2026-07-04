NOC (Northern Cape) vs LIM (Limpopo) Match Prediction NOC 58 % Chance of Winning LIM 42 % Bet Now! Northern Cape and Limpopo are poised to clash in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 from December 12 to 15, 2024. They will meet at Diamond Oval, Kimberley, with the match starting at 1:30 P.M IST.

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Chances of Winning

Northern Cape took their second victory in a row against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the last match. Having elected to bat first, Northern Cape put on a rather underwhelming show with 266 runs in the first innings. Ruan Haasbroek did the bulk of the scoring with 101 runs while skipper Ernest Kemm was second in line with 40 runs. KwaZulu-Natal Inland took the lead and built a great gap as they scored 362 runs while chasing. Northern Cape were on the brink of losing at this point since their second innings was a disaster - they found themselves all out for 162 which made them very vulnerable against their rivals. However, they did something truly outstanding as they bundled out KwaZulu-Natal Inland for a mere 47 in the final innings which led to an unexpected 19-run triumph.

Limpopo’s second match against South Western Districts ended in a draw even though their batting display was excellent. The former scored 395 runs in the first innings where Louren Steenkamp and Morne Venter were the top scorers with 76 and 50 runs, respectively. The rest of the team also did a brilliant job to post a competitive total and the bowlers defended the score rather well by restricting South Western Districts to 276 runs. Limpopo secured an additional 223 runs before declaring and were on for a second victory. Unfortunately, a lack of time brought the match to a close in a deadlock.

Northern Cape chance of winning - 58%

Limpopo chance of winning - 42%

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Northern Cape vs Limpopo Betting Tips

Limpopo to score high before first dismissal

Limpopo’s first wicket partnerships are commendable as Ludwig Kaestner and Sizwe Masondo have consistently put in incredible effort. They have ensured that the team has a successful foundation to build on in both games they have played so far. Together, the pair garnered opening totals of 63, 68, 12 and 55 runs. Moreover, with Kaestner and Masondo averaging at 42.25 and 27.50, respectively, in the tournament thus far, another spectacle is on the cards for the duo.

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

Diamond Oval has proved to be a fielding pitch in the tournament as the last match between Northern Cape and Border ended in victory for the former who fielded first. Moreover, a total of four fixtures were held at this venue in the previous season where three teams won while chasing. Given how favorable the track has been to the bowlers, the toss winning side will be keen to field first in the next outing as well.

Weather Report

There are no signs of a downpour on match day at all despite cloudy conditions prevailing at Kimberley. The temperature is likely to go as high as 38 degrees Celsius.

Northern Cape Player List

Ernest Kemm (c), Ruan Haasbroek, Cole Abrahams, Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Andile Tshaka, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Kabelo Chibi, Kagiso Mohale, Modiri Litheko, Romano Terblanche, Tian Koekemoer, Gerald Pike, Gerhardt Abrahams, Ronan Hermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Hardus Viljoen, Jerome Xaba, Juan Landsberg, Monde Maqunqu, Stefan Tait, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Ernest Kemm (C) Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Ruan Haasbroek Batter Cole Abrahams Batter Christoffel Klijnhans All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Monde Maqunqu Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape enter this match on the back of two successive victories. Although there has been a slight inconsistency in their batting, it has not had a major influence on their overall performance.

Limpopo Player List

Ludwig Kaestner (c), Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Daniel van der Merwe, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Eldred Hawken, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Heinrigh Pieterse, Don Radebe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ludwig Kaestner (C) Batter Sizwe Masondo Batter Louren Steenkamp Batter Liam Peters Batter Morne Venter All-rounder Heinrigh Pieterse Batter Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Eldred Hawken Bowler Jesse Albanie Bowler Don Radebe Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

After an impressive first win, Limpopo had some bad luck with a lack of time which thwarted their chance at a second victory. Their batters, especially, have been at the top of their game.

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Head-to-Head

In all three matches between Northern Cape and Limpopo, Northern Cape emerged victorious by dominant margins, including once under their former franchise Griqualand West.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Northern Cape - 3

Limpopo - 0

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Betting Odds

Limpopo to have a better opening partnership than Northern Cape

Northern Cape’s opening partnerships have been rather lackluster in the tournament so far, barring one occasion where they scored 52 runs in the last match. In the remaining innings, Modiri Litheko and Ernest Kemm have added 2, 8, 23 and 4 runs to the first wicket. They pale in comparison to Limpopo’s openers whose consistency has been off the charts. In the two matches the team has played until now, Ludwig Kaestner and Sizwe Masondo have amassed scores of 63, 68, 12 and 55 runs together. Since there is evidently no comparison between the sides, Limpopo has a much better chance of securing a highly competitive opening stand.

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Best Batters

Cole Abrahams to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Cole Abrahams is the top batter for Northern Cape, having amassed 255 runs in five innings so far which includes a century and a half-century. His last match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland was not particularly fruitful as he departed for 15 and 33 runs. However, with his average of 63.75, he remains the top pick to come good in the upcoming match.

Liam Peters to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Liam Peters leads Limpopo’s run charts with 245 runs in four innings and a brilliant average of 81.66. With a century already under his belt, he scored his first half-century of the season in the previous encounter versus South Western Districts where he amassed an unbeaten 60. Based on his showing in the last match, he is expected to come out on top.

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Best Bowlers

Ernest Kemm to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Ernest Kemm is leagues ahead of the other bowlers from the team with 20 wickets in five innings and an average of 10.35. After picking up a three-wicket haul in the previous outing against KwaZulu-Natal Inland during the first innings, he went on to achieve his second fifer of the season in the following innings. His present form makes him a top choice for the next game.

Kgaudisa Molefe to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Kgaudisa Molefe was the joint highest wicket-taker for Limpopo in the last match against South Western Districts where he took two wickets in the first innings. He went wicketless in the second innings but he continues to be the team’s leading bowler with ten wickets under his belt in four innings. He has a bowling average of 18.40 and will be anticipated to be their premier bowler.