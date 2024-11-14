SOU (South Western Districts) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction
SOU
38%
Chance of Winning
KWNI
62%
South Africa
Recreation Ground
Facts:
- In the last three meetings between South Western Districts and KwaZulu-Natal Inland, the tally is led by the latter by 1-0.
- South Western Districts are placed at the 2nd place whereas the KwaZulu-Natal Inland finished at the 1st position of the points table last season.
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning
South Western Districts had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 5th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They started their campaign on a winning note against Border. The team won the last game by a huge margin. With that, they are placed second in the points table. The team has 24.16 points.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland had a mixed campaign last year. The team started their campaign with a hammering victory over Easterns. They were fantastic with the bat and the bowling order did their job to win the game for the team. With that, they are currently placed at the top of the points table. They have 26.06 points in the competition. They will be now looking to do better in the next game.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland' chance of winning: 62%
South Western Districts' chance of winning: 38%
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips
South Western Districts to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
South Western Districts had a poor season last year. The team won their first game this season and are off to a fantastic start. The team features Kyle Jacobs and Yaseen Valli in the opening order. The pair scored 62 runs for their opening partnership in the first innings of their first game of the season. This seemed like a solid pair and will be looking to score a bundle of runs in the next game.
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction
The toss outcome at Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn is based on the coin flip and cannot be predicted. However, in first-class matches, captains who win the toss often choose to bat first. Recreation Ground's pitch generally favors batting in the early stages, as it tends to be relatively flat, allowing batters to settle in and build a foundation. As the match progresses, the surface may provide more assistance to spinners, which can make batting more challenging in the later innings. Ultimately, the decision may vary based on pitch and weather conditions on the day of the game.
Weather Report
The weather in Oudtshoorn on November 14, 2023, was reported as cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 58°F to 63°F (14°C to 17°C). The day was expected to be mostly cloudy, with light rainfall expected in the area.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List
Kagiso Rapulana, Tian Koekemoer, Michael Erlank (c), Pite van Biljon, Malcolm Nofal, Alindile Mhletywa, Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Keith Dudgeon, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Ben Compton, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Sean Gilson, Ntando Zuma, Chad Laycock, Marcello Piedt, Ziyaad Abrahams, Sean Whitehead
Predicted Playing XI
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Kagiso Rapulana
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Batter
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Ben Compton
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Batter
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Cameron Dean Shekleton
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Batter
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Sean Gilson
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All-rounder
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Ntando Zuma
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Wicket-keeper
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Michael Erlank (c)
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Batter
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Chad Laycock
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All-rounder
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Marcello Piedt
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All-rounder
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Ziyaad Abrahams
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Bowler
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Sean Whitehead
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Bowler
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Mbulelo Budaza
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Bowler
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form
The KwaZulu-Natal Inland had a fantastic start to their campaign. They won the first game by a huge margin. With that, they are placed at the top of the table.
South Western Districts Player List
Luke Beaufort, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Thomas Kaber, Hlompho Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Lifa Ntanzi, Kelly Smuts, Ruan Terblanche, Yaseen Valli, Jarred Jardine, Tyrese Karelse, Sintu Majiza, Liyabana Malife Heath Richards, Keenan Vieira.
Predicted Playing XI
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Luke Beaufort
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Wicket-keeper
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Thomas Kaber
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All-rounder
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Kyle Jacobs
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All-rounder
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Yaseen Valli (c)
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Batter
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George Van Heerden
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Batter
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Liyabona Malife
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All-rounder
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Kelly Smuts
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All-rounder
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Tyrese Karelse
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Bowler
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Jarred Jardine
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Bowler
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Khwezi Gumede
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Bowler
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Sintu Majeza
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Bowler
South Western Districts Team Form
South Western Districts is a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They had a fantastic start to their campaign and won the first game against Border. They will be confident coming into the next game.
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 1-0.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Won: 1
South Western Districts Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 4
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds
KwaZulu-Natal Inland clashed against Easterns in their last CSA outing. Easterns scored 361 in the first innings of the game. Ziyaad Abraham was the best bowler from KZN and picked 4 wickets in the game. In response, KZN scored 550 runs in the first innings. Michael Erland scored 234 runs while Sean Gilson smashed 128 runs in the game. Cameron Dean Shekleton also added 73 runs in the game. Easterns bundled out for 170 runs, giving away a huge win to KwaZulu-Natal-Inland by an innings and 19 runs. Ziyaad Abrahams picked 6 wickets while Mbulelo Budaza picked 3 wickets in that innings.
South Western Districts met with Border in their last CSA outing. South Western Districts scored 308 & 224 runs in the two innings of the game. Luke Beaufort was the best batter from the side and scored 112 & 29 runs in the two innings. Kelly Smuts also scored 58 & 22 runs in the two innings. Trailing and chasing the target, Border scored 236 & 148 runs in the two innings and lost the game by 148 runs. Thomas Kaber was the best bowler from the side and picked 8 wickets in the game. That said, South Western Districts will be confident in the next game.
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters
Michael Erlank to be the top batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland
Michael Erlank is the captain of the team and leads his side with his bat. He scored 234 runs in the last game and was the best batter from the side. He will enter as the best batting pick in the next game.
Luke Beaufort to be the top batter for South Western Districts
Luke Beaufort was fantastic in the previous edition of the competition. Coming into this season, he scored 112 & 29 runs in the two innings of the game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers
Thomas Kaber to be the top bowler for South Western Districts
Thomas Kaber was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He has picked 8 wickets in the last game and pulled the game in his team’s favour. He will walk in as the best bowling pick in the next game.
Ziyaad Abrahams to be the top bowler for KwaZulu-Natal Inland
Ziyaad Abrahams is an excellent bowler from KwaZulu-Natal Inland. He picked 10 wickets in the last game and steered the game in his side’s favour. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
KwaZulu-Natal Inland
KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win the match @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
South Western Districts to win the match @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
Parimatch