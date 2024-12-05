SOU (South Western Districts) vs LIM (Limpopo) Match Prediction SOU 55 % Chance of Winning LIM 45 % Bet Now! South Western Districts and Limpopo are poised to take on each other in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 from December 5 to 8, 2024. The clash will take place at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn, at 1:30 P.M IST.

South Western Districts vs Limpopo Chances of Winning

South Western Districts suffered a terrible blow against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in their previous outing in the season. Batting first, the former declared after just 93 runs were scored which immediately gave their rivals the advantage. KwaZulu-Natal Inland took the opportunity to notch up a total of 441 runs which put them in a massive lead. South Western Districts were significantly better at the second time of asking where they posted 475 runs on the board but it was too little, too late. George Van Heerden, Yaseen Valli, Luke Beaufort, Jarred Jardine and Kelly Smuts batted incredibly well to score 174, 75, 67, 46 and 45 runs, respectively. However, they did not put KwaZulu-Natal Inland in enough of a deficit to win the game and ended up losing by a margin of six wickets.

Limpopo did well to take victory in their first game of the season against Easterns where the former were the first to bat. They scored a modest 277 runs, largely with the help of Liam Peters and Ludwig Kaestner who scored 103 and 46 runs, respectively. Easterns fell slightly short in their chase with 255 runs and Limpopo extended their lead with an additional 265 runs. This time, it was a collective effort from the entire batting lineup. The bowlers held up their end of the bargain by restricting their opponents to 199, giving Limpopo victory by 88 runs.

South Western Districts chance of winning - 55%

Limpopo chance of winning - 45%

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South Western Districts vs Limpopo Betting Tips

South Western Districts to score high before first dismissal

Kyle Jacobs and Yaseen Valli have had fluctuating opening partnerships in the last two matches but they have certainly proved they have the firepower to build on their current form. Together, they have added 4, 76, 62 and 8 runs to the first wicket. Additionally, Jacobs and Valli are averaging at 16.00 and 36.25 , respectively, and have it in them to get better as they go up against Limpopo.

South Western Districts vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

South Western Districts’ previous match of the season against KwaZulu-Natal Inland was held at Recreation Ground where the latter won the toss and elected to field first. This turned out to be a great choice as they restricted their rivals to a terribly low first innings total to hold the advantage right from the start. Chasing is likely to be the sought after option in the next game, too.

Weather Report

Even though partly cloudy skies are predicted at Oudtshoorn, there is going to be no interruption from the rain and the temperature is set to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

South Western Districts Player List

Yaseen Valli (c), Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Liyabona Malife, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, George Van Heerden, Jarred Jardine, Sintu Majeza.

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Jacobs All-rounder Yaseen Valli (C) Batter George Van Heerden All-rounder Kelly Smuts Batter Luke Beaufort Wicket-keeper Tyrese Karelse All-rounder Thomas Kaber All-rounder Liyabona Malife Batter Jarred Jardine Bowler Khwezi Gumede Bowler Sintu Majeza Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts started their campaign with a 148-run win over Border but their performance saw a slight dip in the second match. Nonetheless, they have it in them to come good in the next match.

Limpopo Player List

Ludwig Kaestner (c), Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Daniel van der Merwe, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Eldred Hawken, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ludwig Kaestner (C) All-rounder Sizwe Masondo Batter Louren Steenkamp Batter Liam Peters Batter Morne Venter All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Atwell Mokgoloboto Bowler Daniel van der Merwe All-rounder Eldred Hawken Bowler Jesse Albanie Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo did everything right in their first match but their batting could use some improvement against South Western Districts.

South Western Districts vs Limpopo Head-to-Head

South Western Districts and Limpopo have met twice in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 where the former won once and the other match ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

South Western Districts - 1

Limpopo - 0

Draw - 1

South Western Districts vs Limpopo Betting Odds

South Western Districts to have a better opening partnership than Limpopo

Kyle Jacobs and Yaseen Valli have settled in nicely after two outings and their opening partnerships for South Western Districts have been rather impressive, having scored 4, 76, 62 and 8 runs so far. Similarly, Limpopo’s first wicket also made a mark with opening partnerships of 12 and 55 runs between Ludwig Kaestner and Sizwe Masondo in the first match. Both sides have highly competitive opening wickets but the bookmakers believe South Western Districts have the edge, having competed in two matches with competent partnerships.

South Western Districts vs Limpopo Best Batters

George Van Heerden to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

George Van Heerden made a breakthrough after three substandard innings as he notched up a brilliant century in the last match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland where he scored 174 runs in the second innings. With a total of 217 runs in four innings and an average of 54.25, he is South Western Districts’ leading batter and will be expected to maintain his current form.

Liam Peters to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Liam Peters is leagues ahead of the other batters in the team with 148 runs in two innings and an average of 74.00. He achieved a commendable century in the first innings against Easterns in the previous outing, having scored 103 runs, and narrowly missed out on a half-century in the following innings with 45 runs. He is, undoubtedly, the top choice going into the next match.

South Western Districts vs Limpopo Best Bowlers

Thomas Kaber to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Thomas Kaber is the leading wicket-taker for South Western Districts at the moment with 12 wickets under his belt in four innings. He picked up an excellent four-wicket haul in the first innings against KwaZulu-Natal Inland last time out and his second spell was wicketless. However, with a bowling average of 19.00 in the tournament so far, he is anticipated to lead the way once again.

Kgaudisa Molefe to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Kgaudisa Molefe picked two wickets in his first spell against Easterns but was absolutely unrelenting in the second innings where he claimed a total of six wickets. After the team’s first match of the season, he is Limpopo’s top bowler with eight wickets in two innings and an average of 14.37, making him the leading pick against South Western Districts as well.