Titans vs Knights Match Prediction TIT 63 % Chance of Winning KNG 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Titans and Knights will meet in the 10th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25. The game will be hosted at SuperSport Park, Centurion from November 19. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Titans vs Knights Chance of Winning

The Knights kicked off with a winning note in the current season of the competition. They are coming from a draw against North West in their last outing. With a win and a draw, the team is placed at the 1st place of the points table. The team has 40.32 points in the tournament. With a good batting and bowling order, Knights will come in confident in the next game.

Titans had a decent season in the previous season of the competition. The team finished at the 3rd place of the points table. Titans faced the Lions in the first game of the competition but had to suffer a defeat in the game. However, they faced a draw in their second game. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 22.26 points in the competition.

Titans' chance of winning: 63%

Knights' chance of winning: 37%

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Titans vs Knights Betting Tips

Titans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

The Titans had a good season last year. Their batting order looked sound in the previous season, starting from their opening line-up. Matthew Kleinveldt and Joshua van Heerden opened for the side last season mostly. The pair secured 68, 252 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last three CSA games last season. Kleinveldt and van Heerden averaged at 36.27 & 51.75 respectively last season.

Coming into this series, Joshua van Heerden and Neil Brand opened for the side and scored 39 & 97 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the two games. Van Heerden scored 52 runs while Brand dismissed out at 43. That said, Titans will be confident in scoring high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Titans vs Knights Toss Prediction

The pitch at Centurion is traditionally known for its pace and bounce, offering significant assistance to fast bowlers, especially on the first morning. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to flatten out, becoming better for batting on days 2 and 3, before showing signs of wear, which can bring spinners into play. Teams generally aim to bowl first to exploit the early assistance for seamers. However, this can backfire if the batting side survives the initial session and makes use of better conditions later.

Weather Report

On November 19, Centurion is expected to have cloudy skies with intermittent showers. Temperatures should range from around 19°C to 30°C. There's a good chance of rain on the day, which could affect outdoor events if the showers are prolonged.

Knights Players List

Grant Mokoena, Raynard van Tonder, Luthando Mnyanda, Obus Pienaar, Pite van Biljon, Clyde Fortuin, Andries Gous, Wandile Makwetu, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel, Romano Terblanche, Shaun von Berg, Luvuyo Adam, Tshepo Ntuli, Ottniel Baartman, Mbulelo Budaza, Corné Dry. Thandolwethu Mnyaka

Predicted Playing XI

Isaac Dikgale Batter Lesego Senokwane (c) Batter Garnett Tarr Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Ruan Cronje All-rounder Gihahn Cloete (wk) Wicket-keeper Aaron Phangiso Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler Sithembile Langa Bowler

Knights Team Form

The Knights started their this year’s campaign with a win over Boland in their first game of the season. They faced a draw in the last game. The team has a very strong bowling order and will be looking to exploit that in the next game.

Titans Player List

Matthew Boast, Keegan Peterson, Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand, Dewald Brevis, Junior Dala, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Joshua van Heerden, Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jhedi van Briesies, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Roelof van der Merwe, Gerald Coetzee, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua van Heerden Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Jhedli van Briesies All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Dewald Brevis All-rounder Neil Brand (c) Batter Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Merrick Brett Bowler Dayyan Galiem Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans are a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They lost their first game of this season but faced a draw in the last game of the season. They have a good batting order.

Titans vs Knights Head-to-Head Record

In the last five tussles between the sides, the Titans have won two games and lead the tally by 2-0.

Titans Won: 2

Knights Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Titans vs Knights Betting Odds

The Titans met Dolphins in their last game. Titans batted first in the game and scored 418 runs in the game. Dewald Brevis was the top scorer with 159 runs in the first innings. Andile Phehlukwayo (63), Joshua van Heerden (52), Rivaldo Moonsamy (46) and Neil Brand (43) also batted well in the game. In response, Dolphins scored 365 runs in the first innings. The game duration ran out, ending it into a draw. Tsepo Ndwandwa picked 5 wickets and was the best bowler from the Titans.

The Knights went against North West in the last outing. Batting first in the game, North West scored 232 runs in the first innings. Johannes van Dyk, Matthew Pollard and Malusi Siboto picked 2 wickets each in the game. Trailing the score, Knights scored 350 runs in the first innings. Lesego Senokwane scored 205 runs while the others were dismissed for much cheaper scores. North West scored 221 runs in the second innings until the time ran out, ending the game in a draw. Malusi Siboto picked 2 wickets again in the innings.

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Titans vs Knights Top Batters

Joshua van Heerden to be the top batter for Titans

Joshua van Heerden is a very talented batter in the team. He scored 52 runs in the first innings of the last game. Joshua van Heerden will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Lesego Senokwane to be the top batter for Knights

Lesego Senokwane is a terrific batter from the side. He scored 205 runs in the last game against North West. He will lead the batting order of the team in the next game.

Titans vs Knights Top Bowlers

Johannes van Dyk to be the top bowler for Knights

Johannes van Dyk was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He has picked 11 wickets in 2 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game. He will be an important asset for the team in this season of the competition.

Tsepo Ndwandwa to be the top bowler for Titans

Tsepo Ndwandwa is an excellent bowler from Titans. He has picked 10 wickets already in the 2 games. He took 5 wickets in the last game. Ndwandwa will come in as the best bowling pick from the side in the next game.