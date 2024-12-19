Warriors vs Titans Match Prediction WAR 45 % Chance of Winning TIT 55 % Bet Now! Warriors and Titans are going to meet in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 from December 19 to 22, 2024. The clash will be hosted at St George's Park, Gqeberha, with a scheduled start time of 1:30 P.M IST.

Warriors vs Titans Chances of Winning

The Warriors’ dry spell persisted in the last match against Lions as they suffered a second defeat in the tournament. The Lions’ score of 291 in the first innings was not particularly daunting and the Warriors could have caught up with the target at the very least. However, a lack of resolve saw them get bundled out for just 94 runs during their chase. Wicket-keeper batter Sinethemba Qeshile was the only one who made a slight impact with an unbeaten 38 but the rest were completely off the mark. With the Lions in a massive lead already, they added 214 runs to their tally and put the Warriors under further pressure. The latter had no way of making up such a huge deficit and lasted long enough to score 211 before getting bowled out, losing by a whopping 200 runs.

On the other hand, the Titans finally saw some respite in their previous match against the Knights. The former were the first to bat and they managed to post 307 runs in the first innings; from the lower order, Matthew Boast and Corbin Bosch were massively impactful with scores of 75 and 69, respectively. Keegan Petersen also played a mature innings with a knock of 66 runs. The bowlers defended it well by keeping the Knights down to 193 which allowed the Titans to score an additional 167 runs. Once again, Titans’ bowlers came in clutch by taking the Knights out for 163, leading to a 118-run victory for the former.

Warriors chance of winning - 45%

Titans chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warriors vs Titans Betting Tips

Titans to score high before first dismissal

Joshua van Heerden and Neil Brand have opened for the team right from the start of their campaign and their partnership has been quite impressive. Together, the pair have added 27, 17, 97, 39 and 0 runs to the first wicket in the three games the team has played thus far. Additionally, as Joshua van Heerden and skipper Neil Brand are averaging at 23.60 and 43.50, respectively, in the tournament, their partnership is expected to succeed in the next match as well.

Warriors vs Titans Toss Prediction

In the present season, only one match has been played at St George's Park so far and it was between Warriors and North West where the former won the toss and elected to bat first. The match was drawn but the batters do seem to have the advantage on this surface, seeing as two out of three matches were won by the teams batting first in the previous season. It is likely to be the top choice for the toss winner in the upcoming fixture, too.

Weather Report

A 35% chance of precipitation threatens Gqeberha and showers could put a damper on the game. The temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Warriors Player List

Matthew Breetzke (c), Andile Mokgakane, Diego Rosier, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, Christopher King, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Sinethemba Qeshile, Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu.

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Diego Rosier Batter Matthew Breetzke (C) Batter Matthew De Villiers Bowler Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Christopher King Bowler Duanne Olivier Bowler Siya Plaatjie Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors’ performances have been quite poor until now and both of their defeats were by crushing margins.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Junior Dala, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua van Heerden Batter Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Jhedli Van Briesies Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Corbin Bosch Bowler Matthew Boast Bowler Merrick Brett Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler

Titans Team Form

Barring a substandard showing in the first match, the Titans proved to be much more competitive in the tournament, especially with the bat.

Warriors vs Titans Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head games between Warriors and Titans, the latter have the edge with three victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warriors - 2

Titans - 3

Warriors vs Titans Betting Odds

Titans to have a better opening partnership than Warriors

Jordan Hermann has been a mainstay opener for Warriors but he has had three different opening partners in the last three games. This has resulted in a great deal of instability and their opening stands have progressively worsened; they have added 0, 10, 11, 8, 51 and 63 runs to the first wicket. Joshua van Heerden and Neil Brand have had a much more consistent run in the tournament, having scored 27, 17, 97, 39 and 0 runs in the previous three matches for Titans. Given the reliability of the latter, Titans’ openers are expected to have a better first partnership than Warriors.

Warriors vs Titans Best Batters

Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jordan Hermann’s last match against Lions did not get off to a good start as he faced a golden duck dismissal but he returned in much better shape during the second innings. He went on to score his third half-century of the season with 67 runs and emerged as the top scorer of the innings. With 456 runs in eight innings and an average of 57.00, he stands as the team’s leading batter and will be expected to come out on top again.

Corbin Bosch to be Titans’ Best Batter

Corbin Bosch is Titans’ leading run-getter at the moment with a total of 209 runs in five innings and an average of 69.66. He achieved his second half-century of the season in the first innings against Knights, wherein he scored 69 runs. Even though his consistency could improve a tad, he is the leading choice for the next game.

Warriors vs Titans Best Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’ Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel is the leading bowler for Warriors at the moment with 16 wickets in five innings and a brilliant average of 17.75. In the first innings against Lions last time out, he achieved his first fifer of the season during a 22-over spell, which included six maidens and an economy rate of 2.77. He remains the top pick for the upcoming match.

Tsepo Ndwandwa to be Titans’ Best Bowler

Tsepo Ndwandwa leads Titans’ bowling attack with 18 wickets in five innings so far. His performance in the last match against Knights was impressive as he earned his second fifer of the season in the first innings and added three more wickets to his tally in the following innings. With a remarkable average of 18.94, he is anticipated to lead the charge once more.