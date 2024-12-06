WEP (Western Province) vs KNG (Knights) Match Prediction WEP 52 % Chance of Winning KNG 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Province and Knights are going to meet in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 from December 6 to 9, 2024. The match will be hosted at Newlands, Cape Town, with the clash scheduled to commence at 1:30 P.M IST.

Western Province vs Knights Chances of Winning

Western Province suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous outing against Lions, wherein the latter batted first and declared after posting 403 runs on the board. Western Province’s batters had their work cut out for them but they could not withstand the pressure, having been bowled out for 208 runs. Skipper George Linde outdid all the others with his score of 46 and Onke Nyaku trailed closely behind with 38 runs. With minimal contributions from the others, Western Province found themselves in a massive deficit while Lions went on to add 121 runs to their tally. They had one final chance to overcome the target but it was too much for them as they were sent packing for 191, leading to a 125-run loss for Western Province.

Knights conceded defeat for a second match in a row as they played against Dolphins last time around. The latter’s total of 570 was ridiculously high and Knights had a long, uphill battle ahead of them. They scored 315 in the first innings where openers Lesego Senokwane and Jacques Snyman were virtually the only contributors with 108 and 81 runs, respectively. Following on, they were bowled out for 239 and once again, it was the openers who were the only impactful players - Lesego Senokwane’s 61 and Jacques Snyman’s 54 were the top scores of the innings. In the end, Knights lost by an innings and 16 runs.

Western Province chance of winning - 52%

Knights chance of winning - 48%

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Western Province vs Knights Betting Tips

Knights to score high before first dismissal

Lesego Senokwane is a linchpin for Knights’ opening wicket, having played all four matches this season. He opened alongside Isaac Dikgale for the first three games but it did not quite work out well since they set up totals of 12, 67, 13, 9 and 11 runs together. However, there was a world of difference when Jacques Snyman replaced the latter in the last match and posted scores of 137 and 88 runs. Additionally, Senokwane and Snyman have the best averages of 68.42 and 67.50, respectively, in the team so far and will be expected to continue delivering top-notch performances.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Province Opening Partnership Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Knights Opening Partnership Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Western Province 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Western Province vs Knights Toss Prediction

In the present season, one match has been held at Newlands and it was between Western Province and Warriors. The former elected to bat first and their first innings total of 464 was very impressive. Chasing became difficult for the opposition and even though the match ended in a draw, the toss winning skipper will want to bat first.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a 45% possibility of precipitation and showers are expected to put a damper on the game. The temperature is expected to peak at 18 degrees Celsius.

Western Province Player List

George Linde (c), Beuran Hendricks, Bongi Mfunelwa, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Jody Lawrence, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Bird Batter Edward Moore All-rounder Yaseen Vallie Batter Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Bongi Mfunelwa Batter George Linde (C) All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Onke Nyaku All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Jody Lawrence Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province’s batting lineup could use some improvement, especially since they are largely reliant on George Linde to do much of the work.

Knights Player List

Dane Piedt (c), Lesego Senokwane, Isaac Dikgale, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Garnett Tarr, Gihahn Cloete, Aaron Phangiso, Johannes van Dyk, Malusi Siboto, Matthew Pollard, Ruan Cronje, Sithembile Langa.

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman All-rounder Lesego Senokwane Batter Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Aubrey Swanepoel All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Tiaan van Vuuren All-rounder Malusi Siboto Bowler Matthew Pollard Bowler Dane Piedt (C) Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights’ batting order relies heavily on openers Jacques Snyman and Lesego Senokwane while the others barely hold up their end of the bargain.

Western Province vs Knights Head-to-Head

Western Province beat the Knights once in the two matches they have played together, and they won by an innings and 155 runs.

Head-to-Head

Total - 2

Western Province - 1

Knights - 0

Draw - 1

Western Province vs Knights Betting Odds

Knights to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Jonathan Bird and Edward Moore’s partnership for Western Province’s first wicket has improved steadily over the course of the season. The pair have opened three games together with opening totals of 40, 75, 17, 0, 11 and 13 runs. Knights have also seen similar progress at the front but their improvement was much more drastic as Jacques Snyman and Lesego Senokwane secured stands of 137, 88, 9, 11 and 13 runs before the first dismissal. The latter’s partnership seems to have clicked and they are expected to carry this momentum forward into the next match.

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Western Province vs Knights Best Batters

George Linde to be Western Province’s Best Batter

George Linde is miles ahead of the other batters from the team with 379 runs under his belt in six innings, including a century and two half-centuries. He narrowly lost out on a third 50 as he was dismissed for 46 in the first innings against Lions in the last match. He has a remarkable average of 63.16 in the tournament which makes him a top contender once more.

Lesego Senokwane to be Knights’ Best Batter

Lesego Senokwane is the Knights’ top batter at present with 479 runs in seven innings and an average of 68.42. He achieved his first century of the season in the first innings against the Dolphins in the previous outing wherein he scored 108 runs. He went on to add a second half-century to his tally this season with 61 runs in the second innings, making him the top pick to be their standout batter.

Western Province vs Knights Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is in a league of his own with 20 wickets in six innings so far, making him Western Province’s leading bowler. He picked a total of three wickets in the last match against Lions - two in the first innings and another one in the following innings - and has a commendable bowling average of 17.75. He is, without a doubt, the top choice to be their leading wicket-taker.

Aaron Phangiso to be Knights’ Best Bowler

Aaron Phangiso is tied as the Knights’ second highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in six innings and an average of 22.00. He was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in the last encounter versus Dolphins, having taken two wickets in nearly 18 overs. He is relied upon to perform well and bring in consistent results.