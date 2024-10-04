Boland vs Knights Match Prediction
ROC
45%
Chance of Winning
KNG
55%
T20
Newlands
Facts:
- The tally is led by the Knights (2-0) in the last two clashes between the sides.
- Knights lost their first game of the season whereas Boland will play their first game of the season.
Boland vs Knights Chance of Winning
The CSA T20 Challenge features 8 teams: Knights, Dolphins, Boland, Boland, Warriors, Knights, DP World Knights, and AET Tuskers. Over 30 days, 32 matches will be played in a single round-robin format. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the Playoffs.
Boland had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 7th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They had four wins and nine losses in fourteen games. After a disappointing season, Boland will be looking to do better this season. Their first game was abandoned due to poor weather conditions.
Knights did not contest in the CSA T20 Challenge last season. They contested in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. The team finished in second place in the points table with four wins and a loss in six games. They had a fantastic season but were knocked out in the semifinals. They started their campaign with a loss against North West in their first game. The team will be looking to do well in their next game.
Knights' chance of winning: 55%
Boland' chance of winning: 45%
Boland vs Knights Betting Tips
Knights to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)
The Knights had a poor start in the previous season of the competition. They batted decently in the last game but lost the game by DLS method. The team opened with the pair of Jacques Snyman and Gihahn Cloete. The pair scored 26 runs for the first wicket. The Knights looked well prepared and will carry their good batting momentum in the next game as well. That said, Knights will be expected to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most fours: Boland
Knights’s score before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Boland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Boland vs Knights Toss Prediction
At Newlands, Cape Town, the toss can play a crucial role due to the pitch's characteristics. The pitch often offers assistance to fast bowlers, with grass on the wicket providing swing and bounce. As a result, teams that win the toss typically opt to bowl first to take advantage of these conditions. This strategy allows bowlers to exploit early movement before the pitch settles down for better batting conditions later in the match.
Weather Report
On October 4, 2024, Cape Town is expected to have mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures ranging from 60°F (16°C) to around 80°F (27°C). Winds will be light at around 5 mph, and there is no significant chance of rain, though the humidity will hover around 45%.
Boland Player List
Adrian du Toit, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Jean du Plessis, Keegan Petersen, Maahir Joseph, Nathan Engelbrecht, Pieter Malan (c), Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Jason Oakes (Wk), Achille Cloete, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Jonathan Bird
|
All-rounder
|
Mihlali Mpongwana
|
All-rounder
|
Wayne Parnell
|
Bowler
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Akhona Mnyaka
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
Boland Team Form
Boland had a poor campaign in the last season of the competition. They only won four games last season. The team will be ready for a fresh start this season.
Knights Players List
Gihahn Cloete, Luke Beaufort, Nathan Roux, Garnett Tarr, Isaac Dikgale, Ruan Cronje, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jason Raubenheimer, Clayton Bosch, Matthew Pollard, Sithembile Langa, Dane Piedt, Monde Maqunqu, Nhlakanipho Mpungose
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aubrey Swanepoel
|
All-rounder
|
Tiaan van Vuuren
|
All-rounder
|
Jacques Snyman
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Piedt (c)
|
Bowler
|
Dian Forrester
|
Batter
|
Lesego Senokwane
|
Batter
|
Gihahn Cloete
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Patrick Botha
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
|
Malusi Siboto
|
Bowler
|
Johannes van Dyk
|
Bowler
Knights Recent Form
The Knights have a decent squad but lack depth. They lost the first game but batted very well in it. The bowlers also did a good job in the game.
Boland vs Knights Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met on two occasions where Knights managed to win on both the occasions.
Knights Won: 2
Boland Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Boland vs Knights Betting Odds
Boland finished near the bottom of the table last season. They will be hoping to produce better results in this season of the competition. They have Kyle Verreyne, David Bedingham, Janneman Malan and Edward Moore to bat and score runs for the team. George Linde and Jonathan Bird will handle the middle order and will be crucial all-rounders. Beuran Hendricks and Wayne Parnell will strengthen the bowling order
The Knights clashed against North West in their first game of this season. Batting first in the game, North West scored 144/4 in the game. The Knights bowled very well in the game and were also economical. Dian Forrester and Malusi Siboto were the best bowlers with 2 wickets each in the game. The team were decent with the bat as well. They scored 146/6 but lost the game by 3 runs (DLS Method). Lesego Senokwane scored 39 runs while Dian Forrester knocked 46 runs in the game. Patrick Botha also smashed 21 runs for the team.
Boland vs Knights
T20
Newlands, null
Boland vs Knights Top Batters
Kyle Verreyne to be the top batter for Knights
Kyle Verreyne was the best batter from the Knights in the previous season of the competition. The batter scored 335 runs in 14 games of the competition at an average of 30.45. The batter scored 77* runs in his last meeting against Boland. He will walk in as the best batter from the Knights in the next game.
Dian Forrester to be the top batter for Boland
Dian Forrester is a terrific batter in the team. Forrester was impeccable in the first game of the competition. He scored 46 runs off 37 balls in the game. Forrester will walk in as the best batter in the next game against the Knights.
Boland vs Knights Top Bowlers
Siyabonga Mahima to be the top bowler for Boland
Siyabonga Mahima was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 11 wickets in 11 matches last season. He maintained an economy rate of 7.48 in the competition. He will pick many wickets in the next game.
Dian Forrester to be the top bowler for Knights
Dian Forrester was the best bowler in the last game as well. He picked 2 wickets and 22 runs in the game and kept the batters at check. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Knights
Knights to win the match @ 1.97 (Batery)
Boland to win the match @ 1.83 (Batery)
Batery