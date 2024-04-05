ROC (Boland) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction ROC 45 % Chance of Winning KWNI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.44 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.415 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Boland will meet in the 33rd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at Boland Park, Paarl on April 5, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning

Boland continues to lose games in the competition and are yet to make a stand in their current season. They continue to lose quick wickets and have not been able to bring substance in their batting order. The team has won a game and lost six games in their campaign. They are placed at the 8th place of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -1.322.

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland are one of the bottom placed teams in the competition. They consistently performed poorly in their batting and bowling order. With a win and five losses in six games, KZN are placed at the 7th place of the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -2.335. Things do not look good for the team and must perform better with the bat to win games. This will be an interesting game as the bottom placed teams will clash in a CSA T20 game.

Boland chance of winning - 45%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips

Boland to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Boland does not possess a strong batting order. Pieter Malan and Janneman opened for the team earlier. The opening order changed around Clyde Fortuin, Adrian du Toit and Keegan Peterson presently. They average at 17.14, 15.66 & 7.2 respectively in the competition. The team posted scores of 16, 12, 13, 3, 7, 0 & 7 before their first dismissal in seven games. They managed to score low on all accounts and will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game. Boland will face a huge task of facing the KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ bowlers in the next match. That said, Boland will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction

The wicket at Boland Park, Paarl, offers good assistance to the bowlers; hence, it isn't a typical stand-and-deliver wicket. Batters must work their way on this wicket, and when they get set in, they can score runs. Fast bowlers enjoy bowling on this surface with a nice seam and carry. The pitch has assisted fast bowlers, and there is always some juice on the track, which the side bowling first can exploit. The pitch will improve as the game progresses, and the captain winning the toss would like to bowl at this ground first.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds and it will be very windy. The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius.

Boland Player List

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron

Predicted Playing XI

Adrian du Toit Batter Keegan Peterson Batter Glenton Stuurman Bowler Michael Copeland All-rounder Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Ferisco Adams Bowler Shaun von Berg All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Aviwe Mgijima Batter Akhona Mnyaka Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland are having a terrible season. They performed poorly in the batting order of the last game. They lost by a huge margin of 9 wickets against the Lions. They will be looking to do some damage control going against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Ntando Zuma Wicket Keeper Tian Koekemoer Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Cameron Shekleton Batter Cameron Delport All-rounder Malcolm Nofal Bowler Thando Ntini Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Smangaliso Nhlebela Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s last game was abandoned. They lost a game before that. They performed well with the ball in the last game but needed a major step-up in the batting department.

Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, KwaZulu-Natal Inland leads the tally by 3-1.

Head-to-Head Records

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 3

Boland - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

Boland clashed against the Lions in the last game. Boland were up against a strong bowling order and could only accumulate 116/8 in the game. Ferisco Adams was the top scorer from the team with 37 runs. The team was equally bad at bowling. The Lions went on to score 120/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Shaun von Berg picked the only wicket in the game. Boland will have to try very hard in order to have a winning chance in the next game.

It has been a terrible campaign for KwaZulu-Natal Inland overall. Their last game was abandoned due to bad weather. KwaZulu-Natal Inland went against Dolphins in the game before that. Dolphins posted 151/7 in 20 overs. KZN did a decent job in the bowling department. Mbulelo Budaza picked 3 wickets. Whereas Smangaliso Nhlebela and Thando Ntini picked 2 wickets each. However, things went wrong while batting in the game. KZN were restricted to 132 with the loss of 5 wickets in the game, losing by 19 runs. Kagiso Rapulana and Keith Dudgeon scored 43 & 35 runs respectively but failed as a whole to win the game.

Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland T20 Boland Park, Paarl Rocks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.44 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.415 Bet Now!

Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Batters

Ferisco Adams to be Boland’s Best Batter

Ferisco Adams is the top scorer of Boland. He has scored 175 runs in 7 innings at an average of 29.16. He scored 37 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Kagiso Rapulana to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Kagiso Rapulana has made immediate improvement in the batting order of KZN since he entered the tournament. He has scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.5. He scored 43 runs in the last game.

Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Bowlers

Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Shaun von Berg is the best bowler from Boland currently. He has picked 4 wickets in the competition so far. He picked the only wicket against the Lions in the last game.

Mbulelo Budaza to be Kwazulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Mbulelo Budaza has picked 7 wickets so far in 4 innings of the CSA T20 Cup. He has an economy rate of 8.50 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and will enter as the best bowling pick for the next outing.