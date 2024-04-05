ROC (Boland) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction
ROC
45%
Chance of Winning
KWNI
55%
T20
Boland Park
Facts:
- In their last three clashes, The tally looks in favour of KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 3-1.
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland are placed at the 7th place of the table whereas Boland are placed at the 8th place.
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning
Boland continues to lose games in the competition and are yet to make a stand in their current season. They continue to lose quick wickets and have not been able to bring substance in their batting order. The team has won a game and lost six games in their campaign. They are placed at the 8th place of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -1.322.
The KwaZulu-Natal Inland are one of the bottom placed teams in the competition. They consistently performed poorly in their batting and bowling order. With a win and five losses in six games, KZN are placed at the 7th place of the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -2.335. Things do not look good for the team and must perform better with the bat to win games. This will be an interesting game as the bottom placed teams will clash in a CSA T20 game.
Boland chance of winning - 45%
KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 55%
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips
Boland to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Boland does not possess a strong batting order. Pieter Malan and Janneman opened for the team earlier. The opening order changed around Clyde Fortuin, Adrian du Toit and Keegan Peterson presently. They average at 17.14, 15.66 & 7.2 respectively in the competition. The team posted scores of 16, 12, 13, 3, 7, 0 & 7 before their first dismissal in seven games. They managed to score low on all accounts and will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game. Boland will face a huge task of facing the KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ bowlers in the next match. That said, Boland will lose an early wicket in the next game.
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction
The wicket at Boland Park, Paarl, offers good assistance to the bowlers; hence, it isn't a typical stand-and-deliver wicket. Batters must work their way on this wicket, and when they get set in, they can score runs. Fast bowlers enjoy bowling on this surface with a nice seam and carry. The pitch has assisted fast bowlers, and there is always some juice on the track, which the side bowling first can exploit. The pitch will improve as the game progresses, and the captain winning the toss would like to bowl at this ground first.
Weather Report
There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds and it will be very windy. The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius.
Boland Player List
Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adrian du Toit
|
Batter
|
Keegan Peterson
|
Batter
|
Glenton Stuurman
|
Bowler
|
Michael Copeland
|
All-rounder
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Christiaan Jonker
|
All-rounder
|
Ferisco Adams
|
Bowler
|
Shaun von Berg
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Aviwe Mgijima
|
Batter
|
Akhona Mnyaka
|
Bowler
Boland Team Form
Boland are having a terrible season. They performed poorly in the batting order of the last game. They lost by a huge margin of 9 wickets against the Lions. They will be looking to do some damage control going against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the next game.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List
Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ntando Zuma
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Tian Koekemoer
|
Batter
|
Keith Dudgeon
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rapulana
|
Batter
|
Michael Erlank (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Shekleton
|
Batter
|
Cameron Delport
|
All-rounder
|
Malcolm Nofal
|
Bowler
|
Thando Ntini
|
Bowler
|
Mbulelo Budaza
|
Bowler
|
Smangaliso Nhlebela
|
Bowler
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form
KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s last game was abandoned. They lost a game before that. They performed well with the ball in the last game but needed a major step-up in the batting department.
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head
In their last five clashes, KwaZulu-Natal Inland leads the tally by 3-1.
Head-to-Head Records
KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 3
Boland - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds
Boland clashed against the Lions in the last game. Boland were up against a strong bowling order and could only accumulate 116/8 in the game. Ferisco Adams was the top scorer from the team with 37 runs. The team was equally bad at bowling. The Lions went on to score 120/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Shaun von Berg picked the only wicket in the game. Boland will have to try very hard in order to have a winning chance in the next game.
It has been a terrible campaign for KwaZulu-Natal Inland overall. Their last game was abandoned due to bad weather. KwaZulu-Natal Inland went against Dolphins in the game before that. Dolphins posted 151/7 in 20 overs. KZN did a decent job in the bowling department. Mbulelo Budaza picked 3 wickets. Whereas Smangaliso Nhlebela and Thando Ntini picked 2 wickets each. However, things went wrong while batting in the game. KZN were restricted to 132 with the loss of 5 wickets in the game, losing by 19 runs. Kagiso Rapulana and Keith Dudgeon scored 43 & 35 runs respectively but failed as a whole to win the game.
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland
T20
Boland Park, Paarl
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Batters
Ferisco Adams to be Boland’s Best Batter
Ferisco Adams is the top scorer of Boland. He has scored 175 runs in 7 innings at an average of 29.16. He scored 37 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Kagiso Rapulana to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter
Kagiso Rapulana has made immediate improvement in the batting order of KZN since he entered the tournament. He has scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.5. He scored 43 runs in the last game.
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Bowlers
Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s Best Bowler
Shaun von Berg is the best bowler from Boland currently. He has picked 4 wickets in the competition so far. He picked the only wicket against the Lions in the last game.
Mbulelo Budaza to be Kwazulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler
Mbulelo Budaza has picked 7 wickets so far in 4 innings of the CSA T20 Cup. He has an economy rate of 8.50 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and will enter as the best bowling pick for the next outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
KwaZulu-Natal Inland
Boland to win @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
Parimatch