Boland vs Lions Match Prediction ROC 28 % Chance of Winning LIO 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.405 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions and Boland will meet in the 28th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at Boland Park, Paarl on March 31, 2024. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Boland vs Lions Chances of Winning

Boland won the first game of their campaign in their last outing. The win came against the Dolphins. The team will be happy with the first bit of success in the competition. With a win and five losses, Boland are placed at the bottom of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -1.341. The team will be looking for their second win but things won’t be easy against the strong Lions. The team lacks a strong batting unit and will be looking to perform better in that department.

The Lions had a strong start to their campaign in the competition. However, they are facing quite a hiccup after facing two back-to-back losses in the tournament. The team has won four games and lost three matches in the competition. They are placed 3rd in the points table with 17 points and a net run rate of 0.686. They have an opportunity to get back to their winning ways from their next outing against Boland.

Boland chance of winning - 28%

Lions chance of winning - 72%

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Boland vs Lions Betting Tips

Boland to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Boland does not possess a strong batting order. Pieter Malan and Janneman opened for the team earlier. The opening order changed around Clyde Fortuin, Adrian du Toit and Keegan Peterson presently. They average at 18.66, 16.00 & 7.25 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 16, 12, 13, 3, 7 & 0 before their first dismissal in six games. They managed to score low on all accounts and will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game. In the last encounter against the Lions, Boland scored 16 runs before their first dismissal in the game. Boland will face a huge task of facing the Lions’ bowlers in the next match. That said, Boland will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Boland vs Lions Toss Prediction

Boland Park in Paarl typically favours batters with its even bounce and pace although spinners can capitalise on the bouncy surface. A total of 180 and above should prove challenging. Consequently, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt for fielding first.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds and it will be very windy. The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius.

Boland Player List

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron

Predicted Playing XI

Adrian du Toit Batter Keegan Peterson Batter Glenton Stuurman Bowler Michael Copeland All-rounder Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Ferisco Adams Bowler Shaun von Berg All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Aviwe Mgijima Batter Akhona Mnyaka Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland are having a terrible season. Although they won their last game, their luck won’t work against the strong Lions.

Lions Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions are coming from an unfortunate loss in this game. They played against the Warriors and lost the game by 2 runs. They will be desperately looking for a win here.

Boland vs Lions Head-to-Head

In their last three clashes, the tally is tied at 1-1.

Head-to-Head Records

Lions - 1

Boland - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Boland vs Lions Betting Odds

Boland clashed against the Dolphins in the last game. Dolphins went in to bat first and scored 158/4 in 20 overs. It was a good bowling performance from Boland. Imran Manack, Christiaan Jonker, Shaun von Berg and Glenton Stuurman picked a wicket each. While chasing, Boland registered 163, winning the game by 4 wickets. Christiaan Jonker scored an unbeaten 40 in the game. Boland may have won their last game but there is no depth in the batting order. There are a few impactful players but their campaign looks unimpressive so far.

It has been a strong campaign for Lions overall. They are going through a rough patch right now. They lost their last game against the Warriors by a narrow margin of 2 runs. In the game, Warriors batted first and scored 173 runs in the game. Sipamla, Mulder, Yusuf and Fortuin picked a wicket each. While chasing the target, Lions could only post 171/7, losing the game by 2 runs. Rassie van der Dussen scored 43 runs in the game while Wiaan Mulder also smashed 43 on his own. It will be an easy match for the Lions who have a good opportunity to earn some points.

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Boland vs Lions Best Batters

Ferisco Adams to be Boland’s Best Batter

Ferisco Adams is the top scorer of Boland. He has scored 138 runs in 6 innings at an average of 27.6. He scored 33 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Wiaan Mulder to be Lions’ Best Batter

Wiaan Mulder is a fantastic all-rounder in the team. He has consistently scored runs for the team. He has amassed 161 runs in 6 innings and averages at 32.2. He scored 43 runs in the last game and will be looking to score high in the next game.

Boland vs Lions Best Bowlers

Glenton Stuurman to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Glenton Stuurman maintained an economy rate of 6.00 in his last T20 game. He also picked a wicket in the game. Having said that, Boland looks stronger with the likes of Stuurman in their squad.

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin is an experienced bowler in the format and leads his side with the ball. He has picked 8 wickets in 7 games. He picked a wicket in the last game. He will be expected to keep the batters at check in the next game.