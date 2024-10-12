Boland vs Lions Match Prediction ROC 39 % Chance of Winning LIO 61 % Place a bet Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.622 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions and Boland will clash in the 17th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The game will take place at Boland Park, Paarl on October 12. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview.

Boland vs Lions Chance of Winning

Boland is having a terrible campaign in the competition. They are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. The team lost their last game against the Titans. The team is placed at the 6th place of the competition with a win and two losses. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -1.764. Boland has a fragile squad and will face Lions in the next game.

The Lions started their campaign with a loss against the Titans. The team made an impressive comeback with three consecutive wins in their campaign. With three wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. Lions have 14 points and a net run rate of 0.013. They are coming after a win against the Knights here. The Lions will be confident against Boland in the next game.

Lions's chance of winning: 61%

Boland' chance of winning: 39%

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Boland vs Lions Betting Tips

Boland to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Boland is having a dismal season. Although they somehow won the first game they played, they lost the next two games in the competition. Boland has Pieter Malan and Grant Roelofsen. Roelofsen is batting well whereas Malan has lost quick wickets in the competition so far. The team has posted the scores of 26, 27 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the three games so far. Malan and Roelofsen average at 9.00 & 46.66 respectively in the competition so far. That said, Boland will be vulnerable to an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Lions 1.93 Bet on Batery Lions’ score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Boland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Boland vs Lions Toss Prediction

For the toss prediction at Boland Park, Paarl, upcoming matches tend to favour teams that win the toss opting to bowl first, particularly in shorter formats like T20. Boland Park's conditions are known to assist both batting and bowling, but chasing teams have often found success here. Given that Boland won a match here recently in a super over, the trend may slightly lean towards the chasing team.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Boland Park, Paarl, on October 12, 2024, suggests clear skies with mild temperatures, making for a pleasant day. There is no significant rain expected, and temperatures should range from the mid to high 20s°C. This dry and stable weather will provide favourable conditions for outdoor activities and cricket matches.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Grant Roelofsen, Gavin Kaplan, Keith Dudgeon, Siyabonga Mahima, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Imraan Manack, Michael Copeland, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyaka, Blayde Capell, Ethan Cunningham, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jevano Baron, Nathan Jacobs, Lehan Botha

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Clyde Fortuin Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland had a bad start to the competition. They are coming from two consecutive losses and will be looking for a win here. The team has a very fragile batting order. They lost the last game against the Titans. The team bundled out for 75 runs in the game.

Lions Players List

Mitchell Van Buuren, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Zubayr Hamza Batter Joshua Richards Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Wandile Makwetu Wicket-keeper Connor Esterhuizen Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Tshepo Moreki All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Lions Recent Form

The Lions had a fantastic season last year. The defending champions are coming from three consecutive wins in the competition. The Lions won their last game against the Knights and will be confident with a very strong squad in the next game.

Boland vs Lions Head-to-Head Record

Lions lead the tally by 2-1 in the last four clashes against Lions.

Lions Won: 2

Boland Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Boland vs Lions Betting Odds

Boland had a disappointing outing in the last game. They matched up against the Titans in the last game. Batting first, Titans scored 169/4 in 20 overs. It was a poor bowling performance from the side. Ferisco Adams picked 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Boland were pathetic with the bat and were bundled out for 75 runs in the game. Grant Roelofsen and Ayabulela Gqamane scored 26 runs each in the game and were the top scorers from the side. Boland has delivered underwhelming performances in the competition so far. They must do better in the next game.

The Lions clashed against the Knights in the last game. Batting first in the game, Lions amassed 142 for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Wandile Makwetu scored 40 runs while Mitchell van Buuren scored 32 runs in the game. The team was impressive with the ball as well. They restricted the Knights at 95 runs to win the game by 47 runs. Codi Yusuf, Evan Jones and Junaid Dawood picked 2 wickets each in the game.

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Boland vs Lions Top Batters

Grant Roelofsen to be the top batter for Boland

Grant Roelofsen is the top scorer from Boland in the current season of the competition. He has scored 140 runs in 3 games of the competition at an average of 46.66. He scored 26 runs in the last game. He will walk in as the best batting pick from Boland.

Evan Jones to be the top batter for Lions

Evan Jones has scored 122 runs in 3 games for the team. He averages 61.00 in the competition. Jones bats pretty low in the batting order but is a solid pick from the side.

Boland vs Lions Top Bowlers

K Dudgeon to be the top bowler for Boland

Keith Dudgeon is the best bowler from Boland. He has taken 3 wickets in 3 games so far. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Junaid Dawood to be the top bowler for Lions

Junaid Dawood is flourishing in the current season of the competition. He has picked 10 wickets in 4 games already. He took 2 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler from the side. Dawood will be expected to bowl well in the next game.