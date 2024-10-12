Boland vs Lions Match Prediction
ROC
39%
Chance of Winning
LIO
61%
T20
Boland Park
Facts:
- The tally is led by the Lions by 2-1 in the last four clashes against Boland.
- Lions are placed at the 3rd place whereas Boland are placed at the 6th place of the points table.
Boland vs Lions Chance of Winning
Boland is having a terrible campaign in the competition. They are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. The team lost their last game against the Titans. The team is placed at the 6th place of the competition with a win and two losses. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -1.764. Boland has a fragile squad and will face Lions in the next game.
The Lions started their campaign with a loss against the Titans. The team made an impressive comeback with three consecutive wins in their campaign. With three wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. Lions have 14 points and a net run rate of 0.013. They are coming after a win against the Knights here. The Lions will be confident against Boland in the next game.
Lions's chance of winning: 61%
Boland' chance of winning: 39%
Boland vs Lions Betting Tips
Boland to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)
Boland is having a dismal season. Although they somehow won the first game they played, they lost the next two games in the competition. Boland has Pieter Malan and Grant Roelofsen. Roelofsen is batting well whereas Malan has lost quick wickets in the competition so far. The team has posted the scores of 26, 27 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the three games so far. Malan and Roelofsen average at 9.00 & 46.66 respectively in the competition so far. That said, Boland will be vulnerable to an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most fours: Lions
Lions’ score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
Boland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Boland vs Lions Toss Prediction
For the toss prediction at Boland Park, Paarl, upcoming matches tend to favour teams that win the toss opting to bowl first, particularly in shorter formats like T20. Boland Park's conditions are known to assist both batting and bowling, but chasing teams have often found success here. Given that Boland won a match here recently in a super over, the trend may slightly lean towards the chasing team.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Boland Park, Paarl, on October 12, 2024, suggests clear skies with mild temperatures, making for a pleasant day. There is no significant rain expected, and temperatures should range from the mid to high 20s°C. This dry and stable weather will provide favourable conditions for outdoor activities and cricket matches.
Boland Player List
Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Grant Roelofsen, Gavin Kaplan, Keith Dudgeon, Siyabonga Mahima, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Imraan Manack, Michael Copeland, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyaka, Blayde Capell, Ethan Cunningham, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jevano Baron, Nathan Jacobs, Lehan Botha
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pieter Malan
|
Batter
|
Gavin Kaplan
|
Batter
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Batter
|
Ferisco Adams
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Copeland
|
Batter
|
Keith Dudgeon
|
All-rounder
|
Ayabulela Gqamane
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Siyabonga Mahima
|
Bowler
|
Glenton Stuurman
|
Bowler
Boland Team Form
Boland had a bad start to the competition. They are coming from two consecutive losses and will be looking for a win here. The team has a very fragile batting order. They lost the last game against the Titans. The team bundled out for 75 runs in the game.
Lions Players List
Mitchell Van Buuren, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tshepo Moreki
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zubayr Hamza
|
Batter
|
Joshua Richards
|
Batter
|
Delano Potgieter
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Wandile Makwetu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Connor Esterhuizen
|
Batter
|
Evan Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Tshepo Moreki
|
All-rounder
|
Lutho Sipamla
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Dawood
|
Bowler
Lions Recent Form
The Lions had a fantastic season last year. The defending champions are coming from three consecutive wins in the competition. The Lions won their last game against the Knights and will be confident with a very strong squad in the next game.
Boland vs Lions Head-to-Head Record
Lions lead the tally by 2-1 in the last four clashes against Lions.
Lions Won: 2
Boland Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Boland vs Lions Betting Odds
Boland had a disappointing outing in the last game. They matched up against the Titans in the last game. Batting first, Titans scored 169/4 in 20 overs. It was a poor bowling performance from the side. Ferisco Adams picked 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Boland were pathetic with the bat and were bundled out for 75 runs in the game. Grant Roelofsen and Ayabulela Gqamane scored 26 runs each in the game and were the top scorers from the side. Boland has delivered underwhelming performances in the competition so far. They must do better in the next game.
The Lions clashed against the Knights in the last game. Batting first in the game, Lions amassed 142 for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Wandile Makwetu scored 40 runs while Mitchell van Buuren scored 32 runs in the game. The team was impressive with the ball as well. They restricted the Knights at 95 runs to win the game by 47 runs. Codi Yusuf, Evan Jones and Junaid Dawood picked 2 wickets each in the game.
Boland vs Lions
T20
Boland Park, null
Boland vs Lions Top Batters
Grant Roelofsen to be the top batter for Boland
Grant Roelofsen is the top scorer from Boland in the current season of the competition. He has scored 140 runs in 3 games of the competition at an average of 46.66. He scored 26 runs in the last game. He will walk in as the best batting pick from Boland.
Evan Jones to be the top batter for Lions
Evan Jones has scored 122 runs in 3 games for the team. He averages 61.00 in the competition. Jones bats pretty low in the batting order but is a solid pick from the side.
Boland vs Lions Top Bowlers
K Dudgeon to be the top bowler for Boland
Keith Dudgeon is the best bowler from Boland. He has taken 3 wickets in 3 games so far. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.
Junaid Dawood to be the top bowler for Lions
Junaid Dawood is flourishing in the current season of the competition. He has picked 10 wickets in 4 games already. He took 2 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler from the side. Dawood will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lions
Lions to win @ 1.63 (Batery)
Boland to win @ 2.30 (Batery)
Batery