ROC (Boland) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction
ROC
44%
Chance of Winning
NOW
56%
T20
Boland Park
Facts:
- In their last five clashes, North West leads the tally by 3-1.
- North West are placed at the 6th place of the table whereas Boland are placed at the 7th place.
Boland vs North West Chances of Winning
Boland faced a little success with two wins but lost a game after that against Western Province. They have 4 wins and 8 losses. They are placed at the 7th place with 19 points and a net run rate of -0.925. Boland will be hoping to finish with a win and claim sixth place in the end of season analysis.
North West are placed at the 6th place with 4 wins and 6 losses in the competition. It has been an up and down tournament for North West in 2024 but their end of season form has been impressive and they will be targeting a victory to end the competition. A victory could see them finish as high as fifth place in the table. The team has 23 points and a net run rate of -0.226.
Boland chance of winning - 44%
North West chance of winning - 56%
Boland vs North West Betting Tips
Boland to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Boland does not possess a strong batting order. The opening order changed around Clyde Fortuin and Adrian du Toit. Fortuin and du Toit average at 11.00 & 16.83 respectively in the competition currently. This indicates their poor form this season. The team posted scores of 16, 12, 13, 3, 7, 0, 7, 1, 0, 1, 9 & 17 runs before their first dismissal in 13 games. They managed to score low on all accounts and will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game. Boland will face a huge task of facing the North West bowlers in the next match. That said, Boland will lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: North West
Most Sixes: North West
Best Opening Partnership: North West
Boland vs North West Toss Prediction
The pitch is characterised by a surface that guarantees a consistent bounce, enabling batters to play assertive strokes. Although the track tends to limit seam movement, making it less favourable for swing bowlers, it has the potential to transform into a more batter-friendly surface as the match unfolds. This shift in dynamics could particularly benefit teams involved in a chase, potentially influencing the overall outcome of the game.
Weather Report
There is a high possibility of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be covered with clouds. The temperature will hover around 29 degree Celsius.
North West Players List
Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meeka-eel Prince
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Wihan Lubbe
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Batter
|
Raynard van Tonder
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All-rounder
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Rubin Hermann
|
Batter
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Batter
|
Senuram Muthusamy (c)
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All-rounder
|
Migael Pretorius
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All-rounder
|
Duan Jansen
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Bowler
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Bamanye Xenxe
|
Bowler
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Caleb Seleka
|
Bowler
|
Irvin Modimokoane
|
Bowler
North West Recent Form
North West are coming from a win against the Warriors here. They performed well in their bowling order but need to be even better in the next game.
Boland Player List
Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adrian du Toit
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Batter
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Janneman Malan
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Batter
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Glenton Stuurman
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Bowler
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Michael Copeland
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All-rounder
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Clyde Fortuin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Christiaan Jonker
|
All-rounder
|
Ferisco Adams
|
Bowler
|
Shaun von Berg
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Aviwe Mgijima
|
Batter
|
Glenton Stuurman
|
Bowler
Boland Team Form
Boland are having a terrible season. Boland were beaten by Western Province in their last outing. The team looks very fragile but will give its best in their last game of the season.
Boland vs North West Head-to-Head
In their last five clashes, North West leads the tally by 3-1 against Boland.
Head-to-Head Records
North West - 3
Boland - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Boland vs North West Betting Odds
Boland’s last outing against Western Province went horribly wrong. Western Province scored 173/4 runs in the game. The bowling order of Boland was not impressive. Ayabulela Gqamane and Adrian du Toit both went wicketless and Gqamane will need to be far more economical in this fixture. During the chase, Boland were knocked out at 110 in the game, losing the match by 63 runs. Ferisco Adams was the top scorer with 34 runs while others went out cheaply in the game. Boland had a terrible season. They lost more than they won and should be aiming to finish things on a high note in the upcoming game.
North West went against the Warriors in the last game. Warriors batted first and secured 145/7 in the game. Kerwin Mungroo and Gideon Peters were dangerous with the ball and picked 2 wickets each in the game. While chasing the target, Wihan Lubbe again showed his batting power with 39 not out while Raynard van Tonder scored 31 runs in the game. North West posted 146/4, winning the game by 6 wickets with 9 balls to spare. They will now aim to move up in the standings with a win in the next game.
Boland vs North West
T20
Boland Park, Paarl
Boland vs North West Best Batters
Ferisco Adams to be Boland’s Best Batter
Ferisco Adams is the top scorer of Boland. He has scored 232 runs in 11 innings at an average of 25.77. He scored 34 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Rubin Hermann to be North West’ Best Batter
Rubin Hermann is the top scorer of the competition. Hermann has scored 388 runs in 11 innings at an average of 38.80. He scored 12 runs in the last game but will return in the next game. He has a strike rate of around 144 in the competition and will be expected to score high in the next game.
Boland vs North West Best Bowlers
Siyabonga Mahima to be Boland’s Best Bowler
Siyabonga Mahima is the best bowler from Boland. He has picked 11 wickets in 10 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.57 in the competition. He picked a wicket in the last game. He will enter as the best bowler in the next game for Boland.
Duan Jansen to be North West’s Best Bowler
Duan Jansen has only featured in 5 games of the competition. He has already picked 5 wickets with an economy rate of 9.91. He picked a wicket in the last game and will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
North West
Boland to win @ 1.91 (Parimatch)
North West to win @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
Parimatch