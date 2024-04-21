ROC (Boland) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction ROC 44 % Chance of Winning NOW 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.764 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR North West and Boland will meet in the 53rd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at Boland Park, Paarl on April 21, 2024. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Boland vs North West Chances of Winning

Boland faced a little success with two wins but lost a game after that against Western Province. They have 4 wins and 8 losses. They are placed at the 7th place with 19 points and a net run rate of -0.925. Boland will be hoping to finish with a win and claim sixth place in the end of season analysis.

North West are placed at the 6th place with 4 wins and 6 losses in the competition. It has been an up and down tournament for North West in 2024 but their end of season form has been impressive and they will be targeting a victory to end the competition. A victory could see them finish as high as fifth place in the table. The team has 23 points and a net run rate of -0.226.

Boland chance of winning - 44%

North West chance of winning - 56%

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Boland vs North West Betting Tips

Boland to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Boland does not possess a strong batting order. The opening order changed around Clyde Fortuin and Adrian du Toit. Fortuin and du Toit average at 11.00 & 16.83 respectively in the competition currently. This indicates their poor form this season. The team posted scores of 16, 12, 13, 3, 7, 0, 7, 1, 0, 1, 9 & 17 runs before their first dismissal in 13 games. They managed to score low on all accounts and will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game. Boland will face a huge task of facing the North West bowlers in the next match. That said, Boland will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: North West 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: North West 2.02 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: North West 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Boland vs North West Toss Prediction

The pitch is characterised by a surface that guarantees a consistent bounce, enabling batters to play assertive strokes. Although the track tends to limit seam movement, making it less favourable for swing bowlers, it has the potential to transform into a more batter-friendly surface as the match unfolds. This shift in dynamics could particularly benefit teams involved in a chase, potentially influencing the overall outcome of the game.

Weather Report

There is a high possibility of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be covered with clouds. The temperature will hover around 29 degree Celsius.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters

Predicted Playing XI

Meeka-eel Prince Wicket Keeper Wihan Lubbe Batter Raynard van Tonder All-rounder Rubin Hermann Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Senuram Muthusamy (c) All-rounder Migael Pretorius All-rounder Duan Jansen Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Irvin Modimokoane Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West are coming from a win against the Warriors here. They performed well in their bowling order but need to be even better in the next game.

Boland Player List

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron

Predicted Playing XI

Adrian du Toit Batter Janneman Malan Batter Glenton Stuurman Bowler Michael Copeland All-rounder Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Ferisco Adams Bowler Shaun von Berg All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Aviwe Mgijima Batter Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland are having a terrible season. Boland were beaten by Western Province in their last outing. The team looks very fragile but will give its best in their last game of the season.

Boland vs North West Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, North West leads the tally by 3-1 against Boland.

Head-to-Head Records

North West - 3

Boland - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Boland vs North West Betting Odds

Boland’s last outing against Western Province went horribly wrong. Western Province scored 173/4 runs in the game. The bowling order of Boland was not impressive. Ayabulela Gqamane and Adrian du Toit both went wicketless and Gqamane will need to be far more economical in this fixture. During the chase, Boland were knocked out at 110 in the game, losing the match by 63 runs. Ferisco Adams was the top scorer with 34 runs while others went out cheaply in the game. Boland had a terrible season. They lost more than they won and should be aiming to finish things on a high note in the upcoming game.

North West went against the Warriors in the last game. Warriors batted first and secured 145/7 in the game. Kerwin Mungroo and Gideon Peters were dangerous with the ball and picked 2 wickets each in the game. While chasing the target, Wihan Lubbe again showed his batting power with 39 not out while Raynard van Tonder scored 31 runs in the game. North West posted 146/4, winning the game by 6 wickets with 9 balls to spare. They will now aim to move up in the standings with a win in the next game.

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Boland vs North West Best Batters

Ferisco Adams to be Boland’s Best Batter

Ferisco Adams is the top scorer of Boland. He has scored 232 runs in 11 innings at an average of 25.77. He scored 34 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Rubin Hermann to be North West’ Best Batter

Rubin Hermann is the top scorer of the competition. Hermann has scored 388 runs in 11 innings at an average of 38.80. He scored 12 runs in the last game but will return in the next game. He has a strike rate of around 144 in the competition and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Boland vs North West Best Bowlers

Siyabonga Mahima to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Siyabonga Mahima is the best bowler from Boland. He has picked 11 wickets in 10 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.57 in the competition. He picked a wicket in the last game. He will enter as the best bowler in the next game for Boland.

Duan Jansen to be North West’s Best Bowler

Duan Jansen has only featured in 5 games of the competition. He has already picked 5 wickets with an economy rate of 9.91. He picked a wicket in the last game and will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.