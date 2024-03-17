Boland vs Warriors Match Prediction
WARR
72%
Chance of Winning
ROC
28%
T20
St George's Park Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 73 runs, Janneman Malan is the leading run scorer for Boland in this tournament.
- With 121 runs, Jiveshan Pillay is the leading run scorer for Warriors in this tournament.
Boland vs Warriors Chance of Winning
Warriors have had a perfect run thus far as they have three wins in three games. They beat KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the opening game and followed that by a comprehensive win against Dolphins. In the last game, they went head to head against Titans which turned out to be a classic as Warriors won the game by two runs.
Unlike their opponents, Boland have struggled in this tournament and have lost each of the first three games thus far. In the last game against Dolphins, Boland failed to show up as they were outplayed and outclassed as Dolphins won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Boland’s chances of winning - 28%
- Warriors’s chances of winning - 72%
Boland vs Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
As expected in the last game, Pieter Malan struggled once again as in three matches, he has scored 14, 10 and 9 which clearly showcases his struggles in this tournament. Malan has scored 33 runs thus far with an average of 11 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We believe Malan will score low in the upcoming game.
Matthew Breetzke has had a decent start to the tournament. He has got a good start in games but has failed to convert it into big scores. In three matches thus far, Breetzke has scored 61 runs with an average of 20.33. We expect Breetzke to convert his starts into big scores and to score well in the upcoming game.
Boland vs Warriors Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last two games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Boland News & Player List
Boland Player List
Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pieter Malan
|
Batter
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Keegan Petersen
|
Batter
|
Michael Copeland
|
All-rounder
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Christiaan Jonker
|
All-rounder
|
Ferisco Adams
|
Bowler
|
Shaun von Berg
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Siyabonga Mahima
|
Bowler
|
Akhona Mnyaka
|
Bowler
Boland Team Form
Boland have had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they have lost each of the first three matches and are currently seventh on the table.
Warriors News & Player List
Warriors Player List
Matthew Breetzke (c), Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Patrick Kruger, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Andile Mogakane, Beyers Swanepoel, Nealan van Heerden, Siya Simetu, Anrich Nortje, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Renaldo Meyer, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Jiveshan Pillay
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Hermann
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Sinethemba Qeshile
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
All-rounder
|
Patrick Kruger
|
Bowler
|
Andile Mogakane
|
All-rounder
|
Beyers Swanepoel
|
Bowler
|
Nealan van Heerden
|
Bowler
|
Siya Simetu
|
Bowler
Warriors Team Form
Warriors have been brilliant thus far as they are one of the two teams who remain unbeaten this season. With three wins in three games, Warriors are currently at the top of the table.
Boland vs Warriors Head to Head
Boland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Warriors (2-1) in the recent past. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Boland: 2
Warriors: 1
Boland vs Warriors Betting Odds
Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Boland
Warriors and Boland head into this fixture in contrasting form as on one hand Boland have lost each of the first three games thus far and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand, Warriors are flying high as they are one of the two teams who have a perfect record thus far. With three wins in three games, they are currently at the top of the table. Looking at the form of both sides this game seems to be a mismatch. One of the main areas where Boland has struggled thus far has been the form of their openers who have failed to give good starts in games. In the three games thus far, Boland has had an opening stand of 12, 12 and 13 and in each of the three games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, Warriors have had a better opening stand in all three games thus far which makes us believe Warriors would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Boland vs Warriors
T20
St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth
Boland vs Warriors Top Team Batters
Janneman Malan to be Boland’s top batter
Boland has struggled in the batting department in all games thus far. Even though Janneman Malan struggled to score well in the last game, with 73 runs, he has been the stand out batsman for Boland this season which makes Malan our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jiveshan Pillay to be Warriors’s top batter
Jiveshan Pillay has had a terrific start to the tournament as in the three games thus far, he has scored 29, 42 and 50 which makes him one of the most consistent batsman for Warriors. With 121 runs, Pillay is the leading run scorer for Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Boland vs Warriors Top Team Bowlers
Siyabonga Mahima to be Boland’s top bowler
Once again in the last game against Dolphins, Boland bowlers failed to turn up as they got outplayed and eventually lost the game by nine wickets. Siyabonga Mahima has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Boland this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Siya Simetu to be Warriors’s top bowler
Siya Simetu has been in terrific form for the Warriors thus far. As in three games he has ended up with bowling figures of 3/25, 2/15 and 3/20. With eight wickets thus far in this campaign, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warriors
- Boland to win @ 2.85 (PariMatch)
- Warriors to win @ 1.39 (PariMatch)
Parimatch