Boland vs Warriors Match Prediction WARR 72 % Chance of Winning ROC 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Boland take on Warriors in the 15th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge at the St George's Park, Gqeberha. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 17 at 05:30 PM IST.

Boland vs Warriors Chance of Winning

Warriors have had a perfect run thus far as they have three wins in three games. They beat KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the opening game and followed that by a comprehensive win against Dolphins. In the last game, they went head to head against Titans which turned out to be a classic as Warriors won the game by two runs.

Unlike their opponents, Boland have struggled in this tournament and have lost each of the first three games thus far. In the last game against Dolphins, Boland failed to show up as they were outplayed and outclassed as Dolphins won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Boland’s chances of winning - 28%

Warriors’s chances of winning - 72%

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Boland vs Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

As expected in the last game, Pieter Malan struggled once again as in three matches, he has scored 14, 10 and 9 which clearly showcases his struggles in this tournament. Malan has scored 33 runs thus far with an average of 11 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We believe Malan will score low in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke has had a decent start to the tournament. He has got a good start in games but has failed to convert it into big scores. In three matches thus far, Breetzke has scored 61 runs with an average of 20.33. We expect Breetzke to convert his starts into big scores and to score well in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last two games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Boland News & Player List

Boland Player List

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan Batter Janneman Malan Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Michael Copeland All-rounder Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Ferisco Adams Bowler Shaun von Berg All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland have had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they have lost each of the first three matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Warriors News & Player List

Warriors Player List

Matthew Breetzke (c), Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Patrick Kruger, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Andile Mogakane, Beyers Swanepoel, Nealan van Heerden, Siya Simetu, Anrich Nortje, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Renaldo Meyer, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Breetzke Batter Jiveshan Pillay All-rounder Jordan Hermann All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Patrick Kruger Bowler Andile Mogakane All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors have been brilliant thus far as they are one of the two teams who remain unbeaten this season. With three wins in three games, Warriors are currently at the top of the table.

Boland vs Warriors Head to Head

Boland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Warriors (2-1) in the recent past. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Boland: 2

Warriors: 1

Boland vs Warriors Betting Odds

Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Boland

Warriors and Boland head into this fixture in contrasting form as on one hand Boland have lost each of the first three games thus far and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand, Warriors are flying high as they are one of the two teams who have a perfect record thus far. With three wins in three games, they are currently at the top of the table. Looking at the form of both sides this game seems to be a mismatch. One of the main areas where Boland has struggled thus far has been the form of their openers who have failed to give good starts in games. In the three games thus far, Boland has had an opening stand of 12, 12 and 13 and in each of the three games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, Warriors have had a better opening stand in all three games thus far which makes us believe Warriors would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Boland vs Warriors Top Team Batters

Janneman Malan to be Boland’s top batter

Boland has struggled in the batting department in all games thus far. Even though Janneman Malan struggled to score well in the last game, with 73 runs, he has been the stand out batsman for Boland this season which makes Malan our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jiveshan Pillay to be Warriors’s top batter

Jiveshan Pillay has had a terrific start to the tournament as in the three games thus far, he has scored 29, 42 and 50 which makes him one of the most consistent batsman for Warriors. With 121 runs, Pillay is the leading run scorer for Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Warriors Top Team Bowlers

Siyabonga Mahima to be Boland’s top bowler

Once again in the last game against Dolphins, Boland bowlers failed to turn up as they got outplayed and eventually lost the game by nine wickets. Siyabonga Mahima has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Boland this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Siya Simetu to be Warriors’s top bowler

Siya Simetu has been in terrific form for the Warriors thus far. As in three games he has ended up with bowling figures of 3/25, 2/15 and 3/20. With eight wickets thus far in this campaign, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.