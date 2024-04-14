Boland vs Warriors Match Prediction ROC 28 % Chance of Winning WARR 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Boland and Warriors will meet in the 43rd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at Boland Park, Paarl on April 14, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Boland vs Warriors Chances of Winning

The Boland are coming from a loss against the Titans. With two wins and seven losses, Boland are placed at the 7th position of the points table. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of -1.135 in the competition. Their recent form has been much improved but this will not be an easy game against top of the table.BOL Team Batting

Warriors continue to maintain dominance in the competition. They won their last contest against KZN-Inland and topped the group standings. It was a very strong team performance and confidence will be high once more ahead of this game. They have nine wins and a single loss in ten games. The team has 39 points and a net run rate of 1.125 in the competition. Warriors will be looking to continue the same coming into the next game.

Warriors chance of winning - 72%

Boland chance of winning - 28%

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Boland vs Warriors Betting Tips

Warriors to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

The Warriors met with an unfortunate loss in the last game. Nevertheless, their top batting order remains intact. Jiveshan Pillay and Matthew Breetzke opened for the team and currently average at 25.80 & 39.12 respectively in the competition. The pair secured the scores of 43, 69, 25, 2, 24, 41, 17, 80, 30 & 32 runs before their first dismissal. In their last game against Boland, the pair secured 2 runs before Pillay lost his wicket. Although the opening partnership did not last long in their last clash, Warriors have kept a strong foot in their batting department since then. The openers look in good form and will be looking to score high in the next game before their 1st dismissal.

Boland vs Warriors Toss Prediction

The wicket at Boland Park, Paarl, offers good assistance to the bowlers; hence, it isn't a typical stand-and-deliver wicket. Batters must work their way on this wicket, and when they get set in, they can score runs. Fast bowlers enjoy bowling on this surface with a nice seam and carry. The pitch has assisted fast bowlers, and there is always some juice on the track, which the side bowling first can exploit. The pitch will improve as the game progresses, and the captain winning the toss would like to bowl at this ground first.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with a slight cloud. But there is no chance of rain, We can expect a good match between the two sides. The temperature will hover around 28 degree Celsius.

Boland Player List

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron

Predicted Playing XI

Adrian du Toit Batter Janneman Malan Batter Glenton Stuurman Bowler Michael Copeland All-rounder Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Ferisco Adams Bowler Shaun von Berg All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Aviwe Mgijima Batter Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland are having a terrible season. Boland were beaten on Friday but had lost only one of their previous four games in the tournament.

Warriors Players List

Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder JP King Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sinethemba Qishele Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

Warriors have dropped points in only one match so far this season and won their other nine games. But the team continues to assert dominance in the competition.

Boland vs Warriors Head-to-Head

The sides have clashed four times before where the tally is tied at 2-2.

Head-to-Head Records

Boland - 2

Warriors - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Boland vs Warriors Betting Odds

Boland met with the Titans in their last outing. Batting first, Boland could only secure 122 runs while losing all their wickets in the game. Clyde Fortuin scored 45 runs while others in the team went out cheaply. Titans successfully chased down the target, scoring 124/4 in the game. Titans won the game by 6 wickets. Boland lack majorly in their batting order. Going against the Warriors in the next game will be a huge task for the team and are very likely to struggle against the in-form team.

The Warriors clashed against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the last game. The Warriors scored 174/5 in the game. Their batting order remains intact. Matthew Breetzke played an incredible innings of 72 runs off 41 balls in the game. However, Warriors is one of the best bowling sides in the tournament. They restricted KZN-Inland to 143, to win the game by 31 runs. Warriors will look to keep up the same winning momentum. They should be able to win against KZNI again.

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Boland vs Warriors Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke has finally caught a rhythm in the competition. He has scored 313 runs in 10 innings of the competition. He has an average of 39.12 in the competition. He scored 72 runs off 41 balls in the last game and will be expected to score a lot of runs in the next game.

Ferisco Adams to be Boland’s Best Batter

Ferisco Adams is the top scorer of Boland. He has scored 197 runs in 9 innings at an average of 24.62. He scored 1 run in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Boland vs Warriors Best Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel is one of the biggest bowling strengths of the team. He has picked 17 wickets in 9 games. He has an economy rate of 7.32 in the competition. He took 2 wickets for 34 runs in the last game. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.

Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Shaun von Berg is the best bowler from Boland currently. He has picked 7 wickets in the competition so far. He picked 1 wicket in the last game against the Titans. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.