Boland vs Warriors Match Prediction
ROC
28%
Chance of Winning
WARR
72%
T20
Boland Park
Facts:
- In the four meetings between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.
- Boland are placed at the 7th place of the table whereas Warriors are placed at the top place.
Boland vs Warriors Chances of Winning
The Boland are coming from a loss against the Titans. With two wins and seven losses, Boland are placed at the 7th position of the points table. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of -1.135 in the competition. Their recent form has been much improved but this will not be an easy game against top of the table.BOL Team Batting
Warriors continue to maintain dominance in the competition. They won their last contest against KZN-Inland and topped the group standings. It was a very strong team performance and confidence will be high once more ahead of this game. They have nine wins and a single loss in ten games. The team has 39 points and a net run rate of 1.125 in the competition. Warriors will be looking to continue the same coming into the next game.
Warriors chance of winning - 72%
Boland chance of winning - 28%
Boland vs Warriors Betting Tips
Warriors to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
The Warriors met with an unfortunate loss in the last game. Nevertheless, their top batting order remains intact. Jiveshan Pillay and Matthew Breetzke opened for the team and currently average at 25.80 & 39.12 respectively in the competition. The pair secured the scores of 43, 69, 25, 2, 24, 41, 17, 80, 30 & 32 runs before their first dismissal. In their last game against Boland, the pair secured 2 runs before Pillay lost his wicket. Although the opening partnership did not last long in their last clash, Warriors have kept a strong foot in their batting department since then. The openers look in good form and will be looking to score high in the next game before their 1st dismissal.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Warriors
Most Sixes: Warriors
Best Opening Partnership: Warriors
Boland vs Warriors Toss Prediction
The wicket at Boland Park, Paarl, offers good assistance to the bowlers; hence, it isn't a typical stand-and-deliver wicket. Batters must work their way on this wicket, and when they get set in, they can score runs. Fast bowlers enjoy bowling on this surface with a nice seam and carry. The pitch has assisted fast bowlers, and there is always some juice on the track, which the side bowling first can exploit. The pitch will improve as the game progresses, and the captain winning the toss would like to bowl at this ground first.
Weather Report
The weather will be clear with a slight cloud. But there is no chance of rain, We can expect a good match between the two sides. The temperature will hover around 28 degree Celsius.
Boland Player List
Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adrian du Toit
|
Batter
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Glenton Stuurman
|
Bowler
|
Michael Copeland
|
All-rounder
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Christiaan Jonker
|
All-rounder
|
Ferisco Adams
|
Bowler
|
Shaun von Berg
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Aviwe Mgijima
|
Batter
|
Glenton Stuurman
|
Bowler
Boland Team Form
Boland are having a terrible season. Boland were beaten on Friday but had lost only one of their previous four games in the tournament.
Warriors Players List
Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jiveshan Pillay
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke (c)
|
Batter
|
Beyers Swanepoel
|
All-rounder
|
JP King
|
Batter
|
Jordan Hermann
|
Batter
|
Sinethemba Qishele
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Patrick Kruger
|
All-rounder
|
Andile Mokgakane
|
Batter
|
Alfred Mothoa
|
Bowler
|
Nealan van Heerden
|
Bowler
|
Siya Simetu
|
Bowler
Warriors Recent Form
Warriors have dropped points in only one match so far this season and won their other nine games. But the team continues to assert dominance in the competition.
Boland vs Warriors Head-to-Head
The sides have clashed four times before where the tally is tied at 2-2.
Head-to-Head Records
Boland - 2
Warriors - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Boland vs Warriors Betting Odds
Boland met with the Titans in their last outing. Batting first, Boland could only secure 122 runs while losing all their wickets in the game. Clyde Fortuin scored 45 runs while others in the team went out cheaply. Titans successfully chased down the target, scoring 124/4 in the game. Titans won the game by 6 wickets. Boland lack majorly in their batting order. Going against the Warriors in the next game will be a huge task for the team and are very likely to struggle against the in-form team.
The Warriors clashed against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the last game. The Warriors scored 174/5 in the game. Their batting order remains intact. Matthew Breetzke played an incredible innings of 72 runs off 41 balls in the game. However, Warriors is one of the best bowling sides in the tournament. They restricted KZN-Inland to 143, to win the game by 31 runs. Warriors will look to keep up the same winning momentum. They should be able to win against KZNI again.
Boland vs Warriors
T20
Boland Park, Paarl
Boland vs Warriors Best Batters
Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors’ Best Batter
Matthew Breetzke has finally caught a rhythm in the competition. He has scored 313 runs in 10 innings of the competition. He has an average of 39.12 in the competition. He scored 72 runs off 41 balls in the last game and will be expected to score a lot of runs in the next game.
Ferisco Adams to be Boland’s Best Batter
Ferisco Adams is the top scorer of Boland. He has scored 197 runs in 9 innings at an average of 24.62. He scored 1 run in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Boland vs Warriors Best Bowlers
Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’s Best Bowler
Beyers Swanepoel is one of the biggest bowling strengths of the team. He has picked 17 wickets in 9 games. He has an economy rate of 7.32 in the competition. He took 2 wickets for 34 runs in the last game. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.
Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s Best Bowler
Shaun von Berg is the best bowler from Boland currently. He has picked 7 wickets in the competition so far. He picked 1 wicket in the last game against the Titans. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warriors
Warriors to win @ 2.74 (Parimatch)
Boland to win @ 1.38 (Parimatch)
Parimatch