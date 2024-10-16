Boland vs Warriors Match Prediction

ROC

42%

Chance of Winning

WARR

58%

Batery

1.72
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Melbet

1.65
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Megapari

1.674
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T20

Boland Park

Warriors and Boland will clash in the 21st game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The game will take place at Boland Park, Paarl on October 16. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview.

Facts:

  • The tally is led by Boland by 3-2 in the last five clashes against Warriors in the format.
  • Warriors are placed at the 4th place whereas Boland are placed at the 7th place of the points table.

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Boland vs Warriors Chance of Winning

Boland is having a terrible campaign in the competition. They are coming from three consecutive losses in the competition. The team lost their last game against the Lions. The team is placed at the 7th place of the competition with a win and three losses. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -1.370. Boland has a fragile squad and will face Warriors in the next game.

The Warriors are having a great campaign and have high chances of finishing in the top four with two games left in the competition. They have won their last two games and will be confident against Boland in the next. With two losses and three wins, they are placed 4th in the standings with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.274.

Warriors's chance of winning: 58%

Boland' chance of winning: 42%

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Boland vs Warriors Betting Tips

Boland to score over 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Boland is having a dismal season. However, their openers have registered decent scores for the first wicket in the competition. Boland had Pieter Malan and Grant Roelofsen as their openers. Roelofsen is batting well whereas Malan lost quick wickets in the competition so far. Clyde Fortuin stepped in the opening position alongside Roelofsen. Fortuin and Roelofsen average at 10.50 & 41.75 respectively in the current competition. The team posted the scores of 26, 27, 2 & 25 runs before their first dismissal in the four games so far. That said, Boland will be vulnerable to an early wicket in the next game against the Warriors.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most fours: Warriors

1.97
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Warriors’ score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs

1.87
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Boland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs

1.87
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Boland vs Warriors Toss Prediction

For the toss prediction at Boland Park, Paarl, upcoming matches tend to favour teams that win the toss opting to bowl first, particularly in shorter formats like T20. Boland Park's conditions are known to assist both batting and bowling, but chasing teams have often found success here. Given that Boland won a match here recently in a super over, the trend may slightly lean towards the chasing team.

Weather Report

On October 16, 2024, Boland is expected to have clear skies throughout the day. The temperature will reach around 26°C in the afternoon, with a gentle breeze from the southeast at about 5 km/h. By evening, it will cool down to 20°C, maintaining clear skies.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Grant Roelofsen, Gavin Kaplan, Keith Dudgeon, Siyabonga Mahima, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Imraan Manack, Michael Copeland, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyaka, Blayde Capell, Ethan Cunningham, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jevano Baron, Nathan Jacobs, Lehan Botha

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan

Batter

Gavin Kaplan

Batter

Clyde Fortuin

Batter

Ferisco Adams

All-rounder

Grant Roelofsen

Wicket-keeper

Michael Copeland

Batter

Keith Dudgeon

All-rounder

Ayabulela Gqamane

All-rounder

Imran Manack

Bowler

Siyabonga Mahima

Bowler

Glenton Stuurman

Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland had a bad start to the competition. They are coming from three consecutive losses and will be looking for a win here. The team has a very fragile batting order. They lost the last game against the Lions.

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Diego Rosier, George Van Heerden, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Matthew Breetzke (Wk), Rudi Second (Wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay

Batter

Tristan Stubbs

Batter

Patrick Kruger

Batter

Sinethemba Qeshile

Wicket-keeper

Beyers Swanepoel

All-rounder

Siya Simetu

Bowler

JP King

All-rounder

Matthew Breetzke (c)

Batter

Senuran Muthusamy

All-rounder

Christopher King

Bowler

Alfred Mothoa

Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors are having a fantastic season this year. Their ability to win games has put them at the 4th position of the points table. The team is coming from a win against North West and will be extremely confident in facing Boland in the next game.

Boland vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

Boland lead the tally by 3-2 in the last four clashes against Warriors.

Warriors Won: 2

Boland Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Boland vs Warriors Betting Odds

Boland had a disappointing outing in the last game. They matched up against the Lions in the last game. Batting first, Boland secured 127 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Gavin Kaplan scored 53 runs while Grant Roelofsen chipped in 27 runs. It was a low total. Lions cruised past the target comfortably and scored 132/4 in the game, winning the fixture by 6 wickets. Keith Dudgeon bowled well and picked 2 wickets for Boland while the others in the bowling order were disappointing.

The Warriors clashed against North West in the last game. It was a well fought game. The Warriors smashed 221/5 in the game and were pretty impressive in scoring quick runs. JP King was impeccable with a knock of 61 runs in the game. Sinethemba Qeshile also chipped in 53 runs. Chasing the target, North West scored 200/3, losing the game by 21 runs. Duanne Olivier, Siya Simetu and Alfred Mothoa picked a wicket each for Warriors. Warriors will enter confident in the next game against Boland.

Boland vs Warriors

T20

Boland Park, null

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1.674
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Boland vs Warriors Top Batters

Grant Roelofsen to be the top batter for Boland

Grant Roelofsen is the top scorer from Boland in the current season of the competition. He has scored 167 runs in 4 games of the competition at an average of 41.75. He scored 27 runs in the last game. He will walk in as the best batting pick from Boland.

JP King to be the top batter for Warriors

JP King has consistently scored runs for the team. He is the top scorer from the side with 120 runs in 3 games and averages at 40.00. He scored 61 runs in the last game. He will be the team's best batting pick in the next game.

Boland vs Warriors Top Bowlers

K Dudgeon to be the top bowler for Boland

Keith Dudgeon is the best bowler from Boland. He has taken 5 wickets in 4 games so far. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Christopher King to be the top bowler for Warriors

Christopher King is an excellent bowler from Warriors. He picked 7 wickets in 4 games of the last season. King will be looking to bowl well in the last game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Warriors

Both the teams have a strong squad and have consistently performed very well in the competition before. However, Boland is not doing well this season. They are placed at the 7th place whereas Warriors are placed at the 4th place. Boland leads the tally by 3-2 in the last five matches between them. But Warriors are having a better campaign this season and look in top-notch form. That said, Warriors will enter as match favourites in the next game.

Warriors to win @ 1.72 (Batery)

Boland to win @ 2.10 (Batery)

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