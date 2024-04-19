ROC (Boland) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction ROC 55 % Chance of Winning WEP 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.507 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Boland and Western Province are set to lock horns for the second time in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on April 19th. The match no. 49 of the competition will take place at Boland Park, Paarl, with the action scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST.

Boland vs Western Province Chance Winning

Boland and Western Province are still in the race for the semifinals of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. Boland sit sixth on the group table with 19 points and a net run-rate of -0.705. Western Province occupy the fifth place with 23 points and an NRR of -0.777. Both teams have played 12 games each and won four games each. Boland have lost seven while Western Province have lost one fewer game.

Boland are coming off a seven-wicket victory over KZN Inland on Wednesday. Bowling first, the Boland attack was on the money from the get go. Siyabonga Mahima was the best bowler on display, snaring 3 for 17 in four overs. Imran Manack also picked 2 for 20 in his four as they restricted the opponents to just 119/9 in 20 overs.

Western Province haven't won in their last five games, most recently getting hammered by Dolphins by eight wickets. Batting first, their opening duo of Edward Moore and Tony de Zorzi got them off to a 45-run start in just four overs. But things changed drastically as they suffered a huge collapse and were bowled out for just 96.

Defending such a low total, Western Province bowlers didn't have any hopes. Beuran Hendricks picked 1 for 22 in four overs but that was it.

Talking about this clash, Boland will be favourites considering the current form and strengths of the two teams. Check out their chances of winning this game.

Boland’s chance of winning: 55%

Western Province's chance of winning: 45%

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Boland vs Western Province Betting Tips

The Boland all-rounder Shaun von Berg has looked in good touch with the bat in the last couple of games, scoring 29 and 37 not-out. You can take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Western Province’ Kyle Verreynne hasn't been at his best but has had starts in the season. He has scored 20 or more runs in five of the last 10 games. Take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Boland Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Western Province Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Western Province 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Boland vs Western Province Toss Prediction

Boland Park in Paarl has hosted seven matches in the ongoing tournament and the pitches have been skewed in favour of bowlers. Batting has been tricky here especially while batting first. As for the results, all of the seven games have been won by the chasing side. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Paarl suggests it should be mainly clear on Friday evening with only around a 4% cloud cover. Rain interruption should not be a case for this fixture with zero chance of precipitation. As for the temperature, expect it to range between 15 to 22 degree Celsius while wind gusts travel at 17 kmph.

Boland Players List

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin, Aviwe Mgijima, Michael Copeland, Christaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Glenton Stuurman, Akhona Mnyaka, Achille Cloete, Siya Mahima, Imraan Manack, Jevano Baron, Adrian du Toit

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Clyde Fortuin (c) Wicket-keeper Adrian du Toit All-rounder Shaun von Berg All-rounder Keegan Petersen Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Michael Copeland Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler

Boland Recent Form

Boland have won three out of their last five matches in the ongoing tournament. Recently they defeated the second-placed Warriors by five wickets and followed it up with a seven-wicket win over KZN Inland.

Western Province Player List

Kyle Verreynne (Captain), Tony de Zorzi, Abdallah Bayoumy, Beuran Hendricks (Vice Captain), Dane Paterson, Daniel Smith, Gavin Kaplan, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja, Eddie Moore, Onke Nyaku, David Bedingham, Jono Bird

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Edward Moore Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Jonathan Bird Batter Kyle Verreynne (c) Wicket-keeper Juan James Batter George Linde All-rounder Onke Nyaku All-rounder Kyle Simmonds All-rounder Beuran Hendricks Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province haven't won a game in the last five attempts, losing four and one ending in a no result. Their last win came against KZN Inland on March 27. Most recently, they lost to Dolphins by eight wickets after getting bowled out for 96.

Boland vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record

Boland and Western Province have faced each eight times in T20 cricket, of which Boland have won four whereas Western Province have claimed three games.

Boland vs Western Province Betting Odds

Western Province to hit most runs in the first six overs @ XX (Parimatch)

Western Province have a pretty good opening pair in Edward Moore and Tony de Zorzi. They are followed by Jonathan Bird, who has also been in good form. Boland, on the other hand, rely more on their middle order. You can back Western Province to score more runs in the powerplay.

Boland vs Western Province T20 Boland Park, Paarl Rocks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.535 Bet Now!

Boland vs Western Province Top Batters

Keegan Petersen to be the top batter for Boland





Keegan Petersen is one of the better players in the Boland side and seems to have found form. He was superb in the previous game, where he hit 57 off 43 against KZN Inland. Earlier, he made 33 versus Warriors. You can back him to be the top Boland better here.

Eddie Moore to be the top batter for Western Province

Eddie Moore has been pretty good in this tournament at the top of the order. He has scored 269 runs from nine innings at an average of 30 while striking at 124. He has hit one century and a half century in the competition. Back Moore to be the top Western Province batter.

Boland vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Siyabonga Mahima to be the top bowler for Boland

Siyabonga Mahima, the left arm orthodox spinner has been outstanding for Boland in the ongoing tournament. He has taken 10 wickets from ning games at an economy of 7.80. His best figures in the season of 3 for 17 came in the last game. Back him to be the top bowler for Boland.

Kyle Simmonds to be the top bowler for Western Province

Kyle Simmons is the leading wicket-taker for Western Province in this season. The left arm orthodox spinner has taken 13 wickets from 11 innings at an economy of 6.53, with best figures of 2 for 16. Bet on Simmonds to be the top bowler for Western Province.