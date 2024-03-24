Dolphins vs Boland Match Prediction DOL 74 % Chance of Winning ROC 26 % Bet Now! Dolphins and Boland will meet in the 23rd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the St George's Park, Gqeberha on March 24, 2024. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Dolphins vs Boland Chances of Winning

The Dolphins made a strong comeback in the competition with back-to-back wins in the competition. They have won three games and lost two matches in six games. As a result, they have risen to 3rd place in the points table with a net run rate of 0.445. They are coming from a win against the Titans in the tournament. They will go in strong in the next outing.

Boland have not cracked the competition and are going through a dry patch in the tournament. Boland have lost their fifth consecutive game in the competition. With that, they are placed 7th in the table standings. They have a net run rate of -1.724. They lost their last game against North West and will be low on confidence going into the next game. The team has a lot to improve in their batting department.

Boland chance of winning - 26%

Dolphins chance of winning - 74%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dolphins vs Boland Betting Tips

Dolphins to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Dolphins have a strong batting order. Their opening order has been very efficient and has provided the team the perfect start to their innings in the competition. Bryce Parsons and Grant Roelofsen average at 72.00 & 28.5 respectively in the competition currently. The pair has secured the scores of 29, 108 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. The team managed to score over the target in all those three games. The pair will look to keep up their form in the next game as well. In their last clash against Boland, Dolphins scored 108 runs for the 1st wicket.

Dolphins vs Boland Toss Prediction

At the outset, St George’s Park wickets provide favourable conditions for batters, but as the game progresses, spin or seam bowlers may find assistance. The team captain winning the toss might opt to field first at this ground.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be covered with clouds. The temperature will hover around 27 degree Celsius.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons All-rounder Marques Ackerman Batter Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith All-rounder Andile Simelane All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Okuhle Cele Bowler Prenelan Subrayen (c) Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins posted three wins in a row. They won their last game against Titans by 31 runs. They have a very strong bowling order but need improvement in the batting department.

Boland Player List

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron

Predicted Playing XI

Adrian du Toit Batter Janneman Malan Batter Hardus Viljoen Bowler Michael Copeland All-rounder Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Ferisco Adams Bowler Shaun von Berg All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland are having a terrible season. They have lost five games in a row. They have a poor batting unit and have relied on their bowling in the competition.

Dolphins vs Boland Head-to-Head

In their last four clashes, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Head-to-Head Records

Dolphins - 2

Boland - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Dolphins vs Boland Betting Odds

It has been a strong campaign for Dolphins overall who began with a struggle but have picked up over their last four games. Dolphins went against Titans in the last game. Dolphins scored 183/1 in the 1st innings of the game. Bryce Parsons was incredible in scoring an unbeatable 102 in the game whereas JJ Smuts smashed 61* in the game. Defending a target of 184 from 14 overs, Dolphins bowlers knew that they would be facing some very attacking batting but held their nerve to win the match by 31 runs. Okuhle Cele picked 2 wickets in the game. Alongside Parsons, Grant Roelofsen and JJ Smuts make up an in-form top three for this match.

Boland’s last outing against the North West went horribly wrong. Batting first, Boland scored 146/6 in the game. It was a poor batting outing in the game. Top order runs have been a problem for Boland and that is something they must rectify in this game. Of their top five in their last match, their highest score was 13 and they had to rely on over 100 runs combined from numbers six, seven and eight to post a reasonable target. Ferisco Adams, a lower order batter, scored an unbeaten 50 in the game. It was an easy target for North West who surpassed the target with 7 wickets in the hand. Imran Manack picked 2 wickets. The team has a long way to go in the competition. They desperately need a win and will look to change things around coming into the next fixture.

Dolphins vs Boland Best Batters

Clyde Fortuin to be Boland’s Best Batter

Clyde Fortuin has scored 110 runs in 5 games at an average of 22.00. He smashed 7 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Bryce Parsons to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

Bryce Parsons continued his impressive form in the tournament with an unbeaten century in the win over Titans at Centurion in the last game. He scored an unbeaten 102 in the last game. With 216 runs in 5 innings, he averages at 72.00.

Dolphins vs Boland Best Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Hardus Viljoen is a terrific bowler in Boland. He has picked 7 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 8.89 in the tournament. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will be looking to perform well with the ball in the next game too.

Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler

Okuhle Cele has picked 8 wickets in 6 innings of the competition. He has picked 2 wickets in the previous game against the Titans. He will go in as the best bowler from Dolphins in the next game.