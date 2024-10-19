Dolphins vs Boland Match Prediction DOL 55 % Chance of Winning ROC 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.743 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Boland and Dolphins will clash in the 19th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The next game will take place at Kingsmead, Durban on October 16. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this game.

Dolphins vs Boland Chance of Winning

Dolphins are having a nightmare season this year. The former runners-up began their campaign with four consecutive losses but managed to win their last two games. Their campaign revival came too late as the team still resides at the bottom place with no hopes for making it to the play-offs. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.714.

Boland had a poor start to their campaign in this competition. They won their first game of the season against the Warriors in the last outing. With two wins and three losses, the team is placed at the 6th place. They have 10 points and a net run rate of -0.966. The team has a bleak chance at making it to the play-offs, given some of the other teams lose their last group game. Boland needs this win desperately to have a chance in the play-offs.

Boland' chance of winning: 45%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 55%

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Dolphins vs Boland Betting Tips

Dolphins to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Dolphins have been unsuccessful in producing favourable results. Their opening order revolves around Tshepang Dithole and JJ Smuts. Dithole and Smuts average at 9.83 & 10.00 respectively in the competition. The team has been very inconsistent with the bat. The openers posted the scores of 9, 7 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in their last three outings. This indicates the poor form of the openers. That said, Dolphins will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Dolphins 1.80 Bet on Batery Boland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Dolphins’ score before 1st dismissalOver 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Dolphins vs Boland Toss Prediction

Predicting the toss outcome at Kingsmead, Durban, or any cricket venue is highly uncertain since it is based purely on chance. Kingsmead generally offers good support for fast bowlers, especially in the early overs due to potential swing from the coastal conditions. Teams winning the toss here often choose to bowl first to exploit early movement with the ball and chase a target under more settled conditions later in the game. However, the decision also depends on weather conditions, pitch conditions, and team strategies on the day of the match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Kingsmead, Durban, on October 19, 2024, indicates moderate rain throughout the day. Temperatures will range between 19°C to 21°C, and there is a high likelihood of rainfall, making for damp conditions. Winds are expected to be mild, around 15-20 km/h.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Grant Roelofsen, Gavin Kaplan, Keith Dudgeon, Siyabonga Mahima, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Imraan Manack, Michael Copeland, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyaka, Blayde Capell, Ethan Cunningham, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jevano Baron, Nathan Jacobs, Lehan Botha

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Clyde Fortuin Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins are having a poor campaign in the current season of the competition. They lost the first few games but made a late return in their campaign. They won their last two games and will be ready for their last group game.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Grant Roelofsen, Gavin Kaplan, Keith Dudgeon, Siyabonga Mahima, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Imraan Manack, Michael Copeland, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyaka, Blayde Capell, Ethan Cunningham, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jevano Baron, Nathan Jacobs, Lehan Botha

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Clyde Fortuin Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Recent Form

Boland made a breakthrough and managed to win their first game of the season. They won their last game of the competition against the Warriors.

Dolphins vs Boland Head-to-Head Record

In their last five outings, Boland leads the tally by 3-2. This will be their first meeting this season.

Boland Won: 2

Dolphins Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Dolphins vs Boland Betting Odds

In their recent encounter, Boland took on the Warriors and set a competitive total of 171/6 after batting first. Clyde Fortuin posted 50 runs in the game off 35 balls. Aviwe Mgijima also scored 40 runs. Chasing the target, Boland kept a tight leash while Warriors could only post 160 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Glenton Stuurman took 5 wickets while Ayabulela Gqamane picked 3 wickets in the game. Boland won their first game of the season by 11 runs.

The Dolphins won their second game of this season against the Knights. Batting first, Knights scored 155/9 in the game. Jason Smith was the best bowler with 3 wickets in the game. Okuhle Cele and Ottneil Baartman picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, Dolphins scored 158/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Jason Smith also shined in the batting department and scored 65 runs for 44 balls in the game. That said, Dolphins look confident and will end their campaign on a high note.

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Dolphins vs Boland Top Batters

Grant Roelofsen to be the top batter for Boland

Grant Roelofsen is the top scorer from Boland in the current season of the competition. He has scored 193 runs in 5 games of the competition at an average of 38.60. He scored 26 runs in the last game. He will walk in as the best batting pick from Boland.

Jason Smith to be the top batter for Dolphins

Jason Smith is a terrific batter from the side. He scored 65 runs in the last game of the competition. He has played three games in this competition and will come in as the best batting pick from the side.

Dolphins vs Boland Top Bowlers

Andile Simelane to be the top bowler for Dolphins

Andile Simelane was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He is the top wicket taker from the side this season. The bowler was fantastic in the last game with a 3 wicket haul in the game. He has a total of 11 wickets in 5 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next contest against Boland.

Glenton Stuurman to be the top bowler for Boland

Glenton Stuurman took 5 wickets in the last game. With 8 wickets in 4 games, he is the leading wicket taker in the squad. This makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.