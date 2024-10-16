Dolphins vs Knights Match Prediction KNG 55 % Chance of Winning DOL 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Knights and Dolphins will clash in the 22nd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The first game will take place at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on October 16. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Dolphins vs Knights Chance of Winning

The Knights had a poor start to their campaign in this competition. The team managed to turn around theri campaign somehow and are coming from a win here. The team has two wins and as many losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.020. The Knights will be confident after their terrific batting performance in the last game.

Dolphins are having a nightmare season this year. The former runners-up began their campaign with four consecutive losses but managed to win their latest game. However, with four losses and a win, the team still resides at the bottom of the table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -1.002. With only a few games left, they have a bleak chance to make it to the play-offs.

Knights' chance of winning: 55%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 45%

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Dolphins vs Knights Betting Tips

Knights to score under 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Knights have been unsuccessful in producing favourable results. Their opening order revolves around Jacques Snyman and Lesego Senokwane. Snyman and Senokwane average at 23.40 & 21.20 respectively in the competition. The team has produced 26, 18, 1, 4 & 55 runs before their 1st dismissal in their five games of the competition. They scored high for their opening partnership in the last game but Senokwane only bundled out for 9 runs in the game. It was fortunate that he was deprived of the strike before he lost his wicket. That said, Knights will not be so lucky this time and lose an early wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Dolphins 2.00 Bet on Batery Knights’s score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Dolphins’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Dolphins vs Knights Toss Prediction

At the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first. Historically, this pitch has favoured teams that chase, with more matches being won by teams bowling first. The conditions tend to become easier for batting under lights, making it an ideal ground for chasing down totals.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Bloemfontein on October 16, 2024, predicts partly cloudy skies with light rain expected in the evening. During the day, temperatures will range from around 11°C in the early morning to 30°C by mid-afternoon.

Dolphins Player List

Prenelan Subrayen (c), Marques Ackerman, Jon-Jon Smuts, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, Romashan Pillay, Khaya Zondo, Bradley Porteous, Slade Van Staden, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Ottneil Baartman, Hanu Viljoen, Daryn Dupavillon, Tshepang Dithole, Banele Cele, Nqobani Mokoena, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj

Predicted Playing XI

Tshepang Dithole Wicketkeeper Marques Ackerman Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Bradley Porteous Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Andile Simelane Bowler Romashan Pillay All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen (c) All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler Bryce Parsons All-rounder

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins are having a poor campaign in the current season of the competition. They Lost the first four games but made a breakthrough with a win in their last outing. However, it will not be easy to win against the in-form Knights.

Knights Players List

Jacques Snyman, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Patrick Botha, Dian Forrester, Garnett Tarr, Clayton Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt (c), Malusi Siboto, Johannes van Dyk, Aubrey Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Ruan Cronje, Monde Maqunqu, Seth Flerdermaus, Sithembile Langa

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Garnett Tarr Batter Clayton Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso All-rounder Dane Piedt Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler

Knights Recent Form

Knights are placed 5th after their last win in the competition. They won against Western Province in the last game.

Dolphins vs Knights Head-to-Head Record

The tally between the sides reads as 2-1 in four of the Dolphins in the last five meetings between them.

Knights Won: 1

Dolphins Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Dolphins vs Knights Betting Odds

In their recent encounter, the Knights took on the Titans and set a competitive total of 223/6 after batting first. The innings was powered by some strong performances from their key hitters. Jacques Snyman contributed 44 runs, while Rilee Rossouw top-scored with 66, anchoring the innings effectively. In response, the Titans struggled to keep up with the required run rate and were restricted to 191/6, falling short by 32 runs. Aaron Phangiso and Malusi Siboto were instrumental in the Knights' bowling attack, each claiming two wickets to help secure the victory.

The Dolphins broke a four-game losing streak in their recent match against Western Province. Western Province batted first and posted a total of 167/6, with Andile Simelane starring in the Dolphins' bowling attack by picking up 3 wickets, while Okuhle Cele contributed with 2 wickets. Chasing 168, the Dolphins managed to reach 169/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Marques Ackerman was the standout performer with the bat, scoring a crucial 74 runs that guided his team to victory and ended their string of defeats.

Dolphins vs Knights T20 Mangaung Oval, null Knights Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now! Dolphins Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.818 Bet Now!

Dolphins vs Knights Top Batters

Marques Ackerman to be the top batter for Dolphins

Marques Ackerman is a terrific batter. He opened his hands in the last game with a knock of 74 runs in the game. He has 163 runs in 5 games and averages at 32.60. He will go in as the team's best batter in the next game against the Knights.

Rilee Rossouw to be the top batter for Dolphins

Rilee Rossouw is a terrific batter from the side. He scored 66 runs in the last game of the competition. He has played two games in this competition and will come in as the best batting pick from the side.

Dolphins vs Knights Top Bowlers

Andile Simelane to be the top bowler for Dolphins

Andile Simelane was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He is the top wicket taker from the side this season. The bowler was fantastic in the last game with a 3 wicket haul in the game. He has a total of 11 wickets in 5 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next contest against the Knights.

Malusi Siboto to be the top bowler for Knights

Malusi Siboto took 2 wickets in the last game. With that, he has 12 wickets in 5 matches.

He has made an impact in this campaign as he has been pretty consistent in the first five games and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.