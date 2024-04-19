DOL (Dolphins) vs KWNI (KZN Inland) Match Prediction DOL 73 % Chance of Winning KWNI 27 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.446 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dolphins and KZN Inland will be up against each other in match no. 50 of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on April 19th. The two teams will lock horns at Kingsmead, Durban on Friday evening, with the match scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST.

Dolphins vs KZN Inland Chance Winning

This contest is crucial for Dolphins as they have an opportunity to secure a semifinal spot in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. They have 32 points to their credit from 12 games with a net run-rate of 0.732. Dolphins have won seven games and lost four. KZN Inland are reeling at the bottom of the table with only 11 points and are out of the race for semifinals.

Dolphins are coming off a strong win by eight wickets over Western Province at Cape Town. Having been asked to bowl first, Dolphins bowlers didn't have a good start as they conceded 45 runs in the first four overs. But then they pulled things exceptionally well to bowl out the opponents for 96. Prenelan Subrayen snared 3 for 18 in four overs while Andile Simelane picked 3 for 12 in three overs.

Chasing a small target, Khaya Zondo and Grant Roelofsen got them off to flying start with 57 runs in the powerplay. Zondo smashed 35 off 23 while Roelofsen hit 21 off 19. Marques Ackerman then struck 17 not-out in 9 balls to finish the chase in 11.1 overs.

KZN Inland just haven't managed to do much right this season, languishing at the bottom. Most recently, they lost to Boland by seven wickets at Paarl. Sent in to bat first, they had a horror start as they lost the top three batters in 3.1 overs. Ntando Zuma and Kyle Nipper added 49 runs for the fourth wicket before they suffered another collapse. Kyle Nipper made 36 off 29 while Michael Erlank struck a run-a-ball 32.

Defending only 119, Mbulelo Budaza claimed two early wickets in the first four overs. But then KZN Inland bowlers could not get through Shaun von Berg and Keegan Petersen, who added 89 runs for the third wicket and sealed the game.

Talking about this clash, Dolphins will be strong favourites looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams. Check out their chances of winning this game.

Dolphins’s chance of winning: 73%

KZN Inland's chance of winning: 27%

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Dolphins vs KZN Inland Betting Tips

JJ Smuts has scored 145 runs in the season at an average of 21, including one half century. He has over 4600 runs in the shorter format at an average of 26. You can back him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

KZN Inland’s Kagiso Rapulana has scored 188 runs from nine innings this season at an average of 21 with one fifty. Take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dolphins Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch KZN Inland Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Dolphins 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Dolphins vs KZN Inland Toss Prediction

There have been four games completed at Durban in this tournament, with the team batting first and second winning two games each. In general, teams have preferred to chase in this competition as it allows their batters to plan the innings better. Setting a target is usually tricky as assessing the correct total on a given pitch is a tough task. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Durban is likely to be very humid throughout the day on Friday. It should be mainly clear in the evening with no chance of precipitation. There will be 83% humidity in the evening with wind gusts travelling at only around 15 kmph. The temperature should range between 18 to 23 degree Celsius.

Dolphins Players List

Keshav Maharaj (c), Grant Roelofsen, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Jon-Jon Smuts, Brad Porteous, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Tristan Luus, Odirile Modimokoane, Tshepang Dithole, SJ Erwee

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Khaya Zondo Batter Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper JJ Smuts All-rounder Marques Ackerman Batter Jason Smith Batter Tshepang Dithole Wicket-keeper Eathan Bosch All-rounder Andile Simelane All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen (c) All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler

Dolphins Recent Form

Dolphins have been in excellent form, winning four of the last five games. In the last three games, they have defeated North West, Titans and Western Province. They smashed Western Province in the most recent fixture by eight wickets after bowling them out for 96.

KZN Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (captain), Cameron Delport, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Malcolm Nofal, Cameron Shekelton, Kyle Nipper, Keith Dudgeon, Dilivio Ridgard, Alindile Mhletywa, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Mondli Khumalo, Mbulelo Budaza, Ruben Trumpelmann

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Delport All-rounder Cameron Dean Shekleton Wicket-keeper Thamsanqa Kumalo Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Kyle Nipper All-rounder Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler Thando Ntini Bowler Mondli Khumalo Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KZN Inland Recent Form

KZN Inland have had contrasting recent form, winning one and losing four games in the last five. Their only win came against Titans by seven wickets on April 7th. Most recently, they lost to Boland by seven wickets after posting 119 while batting first.

Dolphins vs KZN Inland Head-to-Head Record

Dolphins and KZN Inland have faced each other only once, in the match no. 29 of this tournament. Dolphins won the game by 19 runs after scoring 151 while batting first.

Dolphins vs KZN Inland Betting Odds

Dolphins to hit most fours @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Dolphins have a better batting line-up with the likes of Grant Roelofsen, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman and JJ Smuts. KZN Inland will be facing a tough bowling unit and scoring won't be easy. You can back Dolphins to hit most fours in the game.

Dolphins vs KZN Inland T20 Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban Dolphins Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.808 Bet Now!

Dolphins vs KZN Inland Top Batters

Marques Ackerman to be the top batter for Dolphins





Marques Ackerman has been outstanding for Dolphins in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 215 runs from seven innings at an average of 72 and strike rate of 143. He has hit three half centuries in the season. You can back him to be the top Dolphins better here.

Cameron Delport to be the top batter for KZN Inland

Cameron Delport has plenty of experience in playing in the leagues around the world. He hasn't had a great tournament here but is still the leading run-scorer for his team with 197 runs in 11 innings. Back Delport to be the top KZN Inland batter.

Dolphins vs KZN Inland Top Bowlers

Prenelan Subrayen to be the top bowler for Dolphins

The 30-year-old right arm off-spinner has been magnificent in the ongoing tournament. Prenelan Subrayen is the fourth highest wicket-taker this season, with 14 wickets from 11 games at an economy of 6.38. He is coming off a superb spell of 3 for 18 versus Western Province. Back him to be the top bowler for Dolphins.

Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for KZN Inland

Left-arm fast bowler Mbulelo Budaza has the fourth most wickets in the competition. He has snared 14 scalps from just nine games at a strike rate of 12.85. Budaza picked 2 for 15 in the previous game versus Boland. Bet on him to be the top bowler for KZN Inland.