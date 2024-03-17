DOL (Dolphins) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction
DOL
68%
Chance of Winning
NOW
32%
T20
Kingsmead Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 114 runs, Bryce Parsons is the leading run scorer for Dolphins in this tournament.
- With 196 runs, Rubin Hermann is the leading run scorer for North West in this tournament.
Dolphins vs North West Chance of Winning
Dolphins stuttered at the start of the tournament as they lost back to back games against Western Province and Warriors but have managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture after back to back wins against Lions and Boland and with eight points thus far they are currently fifth on the table.
On the other side, North West have struggled to find the footing this term as they lost the first two games in this campaign. In the last outing against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, they registered an impressive win and registered their first points on the board. As per our calculations, Dolphins are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Dolphins’s chances of winning - 68%
- North West’s chances of winning - 32%
Dolphins vs North West Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Rubin Hermann has had a solid campaign for North West thus far. Hermann single handedly carried his team in the last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland as he scored a brilliant 102 off 54 balls. Herman has a century and a half century in the last two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jason Smith has had a solid campaign for Dolphins thus far and has been the most consistent player for Dolphins this season. In the three games thus far, Smith has scored 27, 27 and 32 averaging 28.66. We believe Smith would continue his form in the upcoming fixture and would score well in the upcoming game.
Dolphins vs North West Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last four of the five games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Dolphins News & Player List
Dolphins Player List
Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen (wk), JJ Smuts, Bradley Porteous, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Keshav Maharaj, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Eathan Bosch, Odirile Modimokoane, Andile Simelane, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryce Parsons
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
All-rounder
|
Bradley Porteous
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
All-rounder
|
Khaya Zondo
|
Bowler
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
All-rounder
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
|
Ottniel Baartman
|
Bowler
|
Okuhle Cele
|
Bowler
Dolphins Team Form
Dolphins had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost the first two games of the tournament but have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games and are currently fifth on the table.
North West News & Player List
North West Player List
Wihan Lubbe, Meeka eel Prince (wk), Raynard van Tonder, Rubin Hermann, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy (c), Migael Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Irvin Modimokoane, Grant Mokoena, Kerwin Mungroo, Ruan de Swardt, Lesego Senokwane, Gideon Peters
Predicted Playing XI
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Batter
|
Raynard van Tonder
|
All-rounder
|
Rubin Hermann
|
All-rounder
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
All-rounder
|
Meeka eel Prince
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
All-rounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Bowler
|
Duan Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Bamanye Xenxe
|
Bowler
|
Caleb Seleka
|
Bowler
|
Irvin Modimokoane
|
Bowler
North West Team Form
North West has struggled in this competition as they have lost each of the first two games. In the last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland as they registered their first points on the board.
Dolphins vs North West Head to Head
Dolphins have dominated this fixture against North West as they hold a 100% record with three wins in three games. Both sides went head to head last season, Dolphins won the game by 30 runs.
Head to Head
Dolphins: 3
North West: 0
Dolphins vs North West Betting Odds
North West to have a better opening partnership than Dolphins
North West and Dolphins go head to head after an impressive victory by both sides in the previous fixture. North West managed to register their first points on the board as they beat KwaZulu- Natal Inland by 125 runs. In the match North West openers did all the talking as they registered a 141 runs opening stand which set the tone in the game. Even though North West have had an underwhelming start to the campaign, their openers have done well thus far as in three of the four matches, North West have registered a better opening partnership. On the other hand, even though Dolphins registered a 108 runs opening stand in the previous game, they haven’t looked settled at all which makes us believe North West would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Dolphins vs North West
T20
Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
Dolphins vs North West Top Team Batters
Bryce Parsons to be Dolphins’s top batter
We are going to stick with Bryce Parsons, Parsons continued his brilliant form and was sensational in the last game against Boland as he scored 47 off 36 balls. With 114 runs, Parsons remains the leading run scorer for Dolphins this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rubin Hermann to be North West’s top batter
Rubin Hermann has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming start to the campaign for North West. In the last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Hermann scored a brilliant century as he took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dolphins vs North West Top Team Bowlers
Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’s top bowler
If something is not broken then why change it. Okuhle Cele repaid our faith in the last game as he ended the game with 2/27. Cele has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his team and with six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Migael Pretorius to be North West’s top bowler
Migael Pretorius has been the stand out bowler for North West in this competition thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for his team. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for North West so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dolphins
- Dolphins to win @ 1.47 (PariMatch)
- North West to win @ 2.55 (PariMatch)
Parimatch