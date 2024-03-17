DOL (Dolphins) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction DOL 68 % Chance of Winning NOW 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dolphins take on North West in the 16th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge at Kingsmead, Durban. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 17 at 05:30 PM IST.

Dolphins vs North West Chance of Winning

Dolphins stuttered at the start of the tournament as they lost back to back games against Western Province and Warriors but have managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture after back to back wins against Lions and Boland and with eight points thus far they are currently fifth on the table.

On the other side, North West have struggled to find the footing this term as they lost the first two games in this campaign. In the last outing against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, they registered an impressive win and registered their first points on the board. As per our calculations, Dolphins are favourites in the upcoming game.

Dolphins’s chances of winning - 68%

North West’s chances of winning - 32%

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Dolphins vs North West Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Rubin Hermann has had a solid campaign for North West thus far. Hermann single handedly carried his team in the last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland as he scored a brilliant 102 off 54 balls. Herman has a century and a half century in the last two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jason Smith has had a solid campaign for Dolphins thus far and has been the most consistent player for Dolphins this season. In the three games thus far, Smith has scored 27, 27 and 32 averaging 28.66. We believe Smith would continue his form in the upcoming fixture and would score well in the upcoming game.

Dolphins vs North West Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last four of the five games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Dolphins News & Player List

Dolphins Player List

Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen (wk), JJ Smuts, Bradley Porteous, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Keshav Maharaj, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Eathan Bosch, Odirile Modimokoane, Andile Simelane, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Bradley Porteous All-rounder Jason Smith All-rounder Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Khaya Zondo Bowler Prenelan Subrayen All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost the first two games of the tournament but have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games and are currently fifth on the table.

North West News & Player List

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe, Meeka eel Prince (wk), Raynard van Tonder, Rubin Hermann, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy (c), Migael Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Irvin Modimokoane, Grant Mokoena, Kerwin Mungroo, Ruan de Swardt, Lesego Senokwane, Gideon Peters

Predicted Playing XI

Wihan Lubbe Batter Raynard van Tonder All-rounder Rubin Hermann All-rounder Lesiba Ngoepe All-rounder Meeka eel Prince Wicket-keeper Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Duan Jansen All-rounder Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Irvin Modimokoane Bowler

North West Team Form

North West has struggled in this competition as they have lost each of the first two games. In the last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland as they registered their first points on the board.

Dolphins vs North West Head to Head

Dolphins have dominated this fixture against North West as they hold a 100% record with three wins in three games. Both sides went head to head last season, Dolphins won the game by 30 runs.

Head to Head

Dolphins: 3

North West: 0

Dolphins vs North West Betting Odds

North West to have a better opening partnership than Dolphins

North West and Dolphins go head to head after an impressive victory by both sides in the previous fixture. North West managed to register their first points on the board as they beat KwaZulu- Natal Inland by 125 runs. In the match North West openers did all the talking as they registered a 141 runs opening stand which set the tone in the game. Even though North West have had an underwhelming start to the campaign, their openers have done well thus far as in three of the four matches, North West have registered a better opening partnership. On the other hand, even though Dolphins registered a 108 runs opening stand in the previous game, they haven’t looked settled at all which makes us believe North West would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Dolphins vs North West Top Team Batters

Bryce Parsons to be Dolphins’s top batter

We are going to stick with Bryce Parsons, Parsons continued his brilliant form and was sensational in the last game against Boland as he scored 47 off 36 balls. With 114 runs, Parsons remains the leading run scorer for Dolphins this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rubin Hermann to be North West’s top batter

Rubin Hermann has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming start to the campaign for North West. In the last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Hermann scored a brilliant century as he took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dolphins vs North West Top Team Bowlers

Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’s top bowler

If something is not broken then why change it. Okuhle Cele repaid our faith in the last game as he ended the game with 2/27. Cele has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his team and with six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s top bowler

Migael Pretorius has been the stand out bowler for North West in this competition thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for his team. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for North West so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.