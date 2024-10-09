DOL (Dolphins) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction DOL 38 % Chance of Winning NOW 62 % Place a bet Batery 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.622 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match 14 of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge will see the Dolphins take on North West on October 9. The game will be held at Kingsmead, Durban, with the first ball set to be bowled at 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday night.

Dolphins vs North West Chance Winning

It's a battle of the extremes as the bottom-placed Dolphins go up against the table-toppers North West in their next group fixture of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. North West are unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning three out of three games and sitting at the top with 12 points. Dolphins, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom with three defeats in three games.

The runners-up of the previous season, Dolphins are coming off a 9-run loss against Lions at Johannesburg. Andile Simelane picked two wickets while Okuhle Cele was the standout bowler, picking 1 for 16 in four overs. Chasing 157, Marques Ackerman struck 32 runs in 19 deliveries and Tshepang Dithole made 26 off 23 but Dolphins were soon reduced to 94/7. Khaya Zondo (28) and Prenelan Subrayen (27*) fought hard but couldn't get the job done.

In North West Dragons’ most recent game, they edged past Boland in a closely fought encounter by 3 runs. Meeka-eel Prince was the star for them with the bat, scoring 83 not-out in 55 deliveries while Janneman Malan (35 off 28) and Lesiba Ngoepe (32 off 19) also made contributions as they reached 176 in 20 overs. Lesiba Ngoepe and Achille Cloete then bagged two scalps each with Kerwin Mungroo picking 1 for 22 in four overs.

Speaking of this encounter, North West are heavy favourites considering the current form of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Dolphins’s chance of winning: 38%

North West's chance of winning: 62%

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Dolphins vs North West Betting Tips

Janneman Malan has scored 101 runs in three innings in the tournament. Overall, he has 2324 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 29 with two hundreds and 11 fifties. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Dolphins’s Khaya Zondo has made 77 runs from three games. He has over 2500 runs in the shorter format at an average of 25. You can bet on him to score over 14.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dolphins Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery North West Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Dolphins vs North West Toss Prediction

Five of the last eight T20 matches played at Kingsmead, Durban have been won by the chasing side. However, the pitches here are excellent for batting and defending moderate totals can be a tough task. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Durban is expected to be cloudy and humid on Wednesday evening. Despite around a 94% cloud cover during the evening, rain should not pose a big threat to the proceedings with only a 2% chance of precipitation. The temperature will range between 18 to 24 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 39 kmph.

Dolphins Players List

Prenelan Subrayen (c), Marques Ackerman, Jon-Jon Smuts, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, Romashan Pillay, Khaya Zondo, Bradley Porteous, Slade Van Staden, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Ottneil Baartman, Hanu Viljoen, Daryn Dupavillon, Tshepang Dithole, Banele Cele, Nqobani Mokoena, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tshepang Dithole Wicketkeeper Marques Ackerman Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Bradley Porteous Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Andile Simelane Bowler Romashan Pillay All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen (c) All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler Bryce Parsons All-rounder

Dolphins Recent Form

Dolphins are yet to win a game in the season, having suffered three consecutive defeats. In their opening match, they posted 162 against Warriors but lost by six wickets. They then suffered a 51-run hammering at the hands of Titans before losing to Lions by 9 runs in the last game.

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe (c) Rubi Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Matthew Kleinveldt, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ludwich Schuld, Ruan De Swardt, Caleb Seleka, Lutendo Tsanwani, Bamanye Xenxe, Meeka-Eel Prince, Odirile Modimokoane, Raynard Van Tonder, Mohammed Bulbulia, Gideon Peters, Achille Cloete, Janneman Malan, Marco Jansen, Duan Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Kerwin Mungroo

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Meeka eel Prince Wicketkeeper Janneman Malan Batter Wihan Lubbe (c) All-rounder Raynard van Tonder Batter Lesiba Ngoepe All-rounder Thamsanqa Kumalo All-rounder Duan Jansen Bowler Marco Jansen All-rounder Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Achille Cloete All-rounder

North West Recent Form

North West are unbeaten in the season, starting the campaign with a 3-run victory over Knights on DLS method. They went on to beat Western Province by three wickets and more recently, registered another 3-run win against Boland.

Dolphins vs North West Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have competed against each other five times in T20 cricket since 2021, with Dolphins winning four of those games and one match ending in a no result.

Dolphins vs North West Betting Odds

North West to hit most fours @ 1.77 (Batery Bet)

North West have a stronger batting unit, with Wihan Lubbe, Janneman Malan, Meeka-eel Prince and Lesiba Ngoepe amongst runs and Marco Jansen capable of adding a good value. Betting on them to hit the most fours would be a good option.

Dolphins vs North West T20 Kingsmead, null Dolphins Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now! North West Dragons Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.622 Bet Now!

Dolphins vs North West Top Batters

Marques Ackerman to be the top batter for Dolphins





Marques Ackerman has looked in good touch in the last couple of games, scoring 42 and 32 respectively. He has over 1100 runs in the shorter format at an average of 26 with six half centuries. Bet on him to be the top Dolphins batter.

Wihan Lubbe to be the top batter for North West

The North West captain Wihan Lubbe has been excellent in the tournament so far, scoring 130 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 141. He smashed 58 runs in 40 balls against Knights and followed it up with 55 off 37 versus Western Province. Betting on him to be the top North West batter would be a good option.

Dolphins vs North West Top Bowlers

Prenelan Subrayen to be the top bowler for Dolphins

The off-break bowling all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen has picked only two wickets in three games but has a decent economy of 7.20. He has 106 wickets to his credit in the shorter format at an economy of 6.51. Betting on him to be Dolphins's top bowler in this game would be a good punt.

Kerwin Mungroo to be the top bowler for North West

The 30-yr old right arm fast bowler has done a superb job in this season, claiming four wickets at an excellent economy of 5.58. Kerwin Mungroo has taken 49 wickets in overall T20 cricket at 7.46 economy. You can bet on him to be the best bowler for North West.