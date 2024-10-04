Dolphins vs Titans Match Prediction DOL 40 % Chance of Winning TIT 60 % Place a bet Batery 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dolphins and Titans will clash in the 6th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The game will take place at the Kingsmead, Durban on October 4. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Dolphins vs Titans Chance of Winning

Dolphins finished in second place with nine wins and four losses in their campaign. The team was strong throughout the competition and contested in the finals against the Lions. The team lost the fixture and finished as the runners-up in the competition. Dolphins had a poor start to their campaign this season. They lost their first game against the Warriors. With a net run rate of -0.331, they are placed 7th in the standings.

Titans is the most successful team with 6 titles to their name. The Titans finished at the fourth place in the points table last season. With that, they made it to the play-offs. However, the team was knocked out in the semis against the Dolphins. They won their first game against the Lions and marked dominance right from the start of this season. Titans are placed atop the points table with 5 points and a net run rate of 5.850. The team will be ready for their next game against the Dolphins.

Dolphins' chance of winning: 40%

Titans' chance of winning: 60%

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Dolphins vs Titans Betting Tips

Dolphins to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Dolphins were fantastic in the previous edition of the competition. They were the runners-up of the previous edition of the tournament. The team did have a good start in the competition and lost the first fixture against the Warriors. Khaya Zondo and Bryce Parsons are phenomenal batters and they opened for the team in the first game of the competition. The pair scored 27 runs before Parsons lost his wicket. Parsons knocked 7 runs while Zondo scored 25 runs in the game. That said, Dolphins are in safe hands with those batters opening for the side.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Titans 1.70 Bet on Batery Most sixes: Titans 1.72 Bet on Batery Titans’ score before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Dolphins vs Titans Toss Prediction

At Kingsmead, Durban, the toss can play an influential role due to the pitch conditions. Historically, teams winning the toss often opt to bat first in Tests, as the surface tends to assist seamers with some moisture early on, but then becomes more conducive to batting as the match progresses. Kingsmead has seen 19 out of 46 matches won by the team batting first, while 13 matches were won by teams that bowled first.

Weather Report

The weather in Durban on October 4, 2024, is expected to be sunny, with temperatures reaching around 21°C during the day and dropping to 15°C at night. The chance of rain is low, with no significant precipitation expected.

Titans Player List

Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Joshua van Heerden, Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Corbin Bosch, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Jack Lees, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Donovan Ferreira (Wk), Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Wk), Rivaldo Moonsamy (Wk), Aaron Phangiso (c), Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tladi Bokako

Predicted Playing XI

Dewald Brevis Batter Dayyan Galiem All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Batter Sibonela Makhanya Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Keegan Peterson (c) Batter Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Junior Dala Bowler Tsepa Ndwandwa Bowler

Titans Team Form

The Titans were knocked out in the semifinals last season. They are hoping for a great campaign after their big victory in the last game. The team batted extremely well in the last game and managed to win their first game against the Lions by a huge margin.

Dolphins Player List

Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Theesan Naicker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Gilson, Grant Roelofsen (Wk), Slade van Staden (Wk), Tshepang Dithole (Wk), Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (c), Odirile Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele

Predicted Playing XI

Tshepang Dithole Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Slade van Staden Wicket-keeper Marques Ackerman Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Bryce Parsons All-rounder Okuhle Cele All-rounder Romashan Pillay Bowler Ethan Bosch Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Nqobani Mokoena All-rounder

Dolphins Recent Form

The Dolphins had a fantastic season last year. However, the team started their campaign with a loss against the Warriors. The team is pushed down low in the standings. The team will be looking to get back in the competition with a good performance in the next game.

Dolphins vs Titans Head-to-Head Record

Titans lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes against Dolphins.

Dolphins Won: 2

Titans Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Dolphins vs Titans Betting Odds

Dolphins met with Warriors in their first game of the season. The team batted first in the game and posted 162/9 in the match. Although the top order bundled out quickly, Eathan Bosch from middle order scored 45 runs in the game. Khaya Zondo also scored 25 runs. Chasing the target, Warriors secured 163/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Eathan Bosch and Prenelan Subrayen were the best bowlers with figures of 1/21 in the match. Dolphins have to do better with their bowling in the competition. They will be looking to win the next game.

Titans went against Lions in their first game of the season. Titans batted first in the game and blasted off with impeccable batting performances in the game. Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored 82 runs while Keegan Peterson knocked 68 runs in the match. Donovan Ferreira also scored 53 runs in the match. Defending the target, Lions could only reply with 141/8, losing the game by 117 runs. Dayyan Galiem and ROelof van der Merwe picked 3 wickets each in the game. That said, Titans will be extremely confident with their team stepping into the next game.

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Dolphins vs Titans Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be the top batter for Titans

Lhuan-dre Pretorius was phenomenal with the bat in the last game against the Lions. The batter knocked 82 runs off 43 balls. He knocked 10 fours and 5 sixes in his innings. That mentioned, he will be confident going into the next game.

Marques Ackerman to be the top batter for Dolphins

Marques Ackerman was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He scored 251 runs in 10 games at an average of 41.83. He was dismissed for 15 runs in the last game but is set to return in the next game.

Dolphins vs Titans Top Bowlers

Roelof van der Merwe to be the top bowler for Titans

Roelof van der Merwe is a popular name from the Netherlands. He picked 3 wickets in the last game for 28 runs. He was very economical and will be looking to maintain the same in the next game.

Okuhle Cele to be the top bowler for Dolphins

Okuhle Cele was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 17 wickets in 14 matches last season. He maintained an economy rate of 8.14 in the competition. He took 1 wicket in the last game. Cele will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.