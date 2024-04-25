Dolphins vs Warriors Match Prediction DOL 60 % Chance of Winning WARR 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dolphins and Warriors will meet again in the second Semi finals of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban on April 25, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at a detailed preview of the next game ahead.

Dolphins vs Warriors Chances of Winning

The Dolphins have established sheer dominance in their second half of their campaign this season. They are coming after five consecutive wins in the competition. The team is coming after a win against the Warriors in their last outing. The team rose and finished at the 2nd place in the points table with nine wins and four losses. The team possessed 41 points and a net run rate of 0.924.

The Warriors had an unbeatable streak of eight games in the competition. However, that did not last after that but it was enough to put them in the play-offs. They lost their last four games and will have to unleash their form again in order to win here. They lost against the Dolphins in their last game and will be going against them again in the next game. They finished in fourth place with nine wins and five losses. Warriors have 39 points and a net run rate of 0.416.

Warriors chance of winning - 40%

Dolphins chance of winning - 60%

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Dolphins vs Warriors Betting Tips

Dolphins to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Dolphins are having a great campaign but they could use some assistance in their opening order. They have been very inconsistent throughout the tournament. Bryce Parsons and Grant Roelofsen opened for the team before but Khaya Zondo replaced Parsons in the order recently. Roelofsen and Zondo average at 19.00 & 16.27 respectively in the competition. Dolphins scored 36, 6, 36, 57, 20 & 28 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. In their last clash with Warriors, Dolphins scored 28 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. That said, Dolphins are expected to bat well in the opening order and score over 20 runs in the next game.

Dolphins vs Warriors Toss Prediction

Kingsmead is renowned for its good batting track, yet there is an anticipation that early on in the game, the bowlers will find some support. As the match progresses, spinners are expected to receive assistance from the surface. Batters will need to spend some time initially before attempting big shots.Teams opting to bat first will be targeting a score surpassing 170, which is deemed a par score on this track.

Weather Report

There is a prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Prenelan Subrayen (c) All-rounder Marques Ackerman Batter Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith All-rounder Andile Simelane All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler JJ Smuts All-rounder Okuhle Cele Bowler Khaya Zondo Batter Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins are coming off five consecutive wins. They won their last game against the Warriors. Going again the Warriors should be easy for them to win again.

Warriors Players List

Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder JP King Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sinethemba Qishele Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

Warriors have dropped their form. They have lost four games in a row now. Going against the Dolphins again will not help the team. But they will have to get past it to move into the finals.

Dolphins vs Warriors Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Dolphins lead the tally by 4-1 against Warriors.

Head-to-Head Records

Dolphins - 4

Warriors - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Dolphins vs Warriors Betting Odds

It was a poor performance from the Warriors side in the last outing against the Dolphins. In the last game, Dolphins won the toss and fielded first. Warriors scored 130/8 in 20 overs. A lot of their batters went out cheaply in the game. Jordan Hermann scored 65 runs whereas the others did not score beyond 18 runs in the game. Daryn Dupavillon was fantastic with the ball as he picked 5 wickets for the Dolphins. Overall, Dolphins were very good in the field and restricted a chunk of runs in the game. While chasing, Dolphins surpassed the target with 7 wickets and 16 balls to spare. JJ Smuts scored an unbeaten 43 in the game while Jason Smith remained not out at 41. There was not much magic with the ball from the Warriors. This will be a golden opportunity for the Warriors to revisit their initial form of their campaign. They were lethal that time but something went wrong along the way which is very evident from the results of their recent games. Dolphins, on the contrary, have displaced immense promise with their squad to get back in the competition. They are ready to win the title and will give a tough competition to the Warriors.

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Dolphins vs Warriors Best Batters

Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jordan Hermann is a terrific batter. He has scored 329 runs in 13 games and averages at 29.90 in the competition. He scored 65 runs off 53 balls in the last game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game against the Dolphins.

Marques Ackerman to be Dolphins’s Best Batter

Marques Ackerman has made a significant improvement to the batting order as soon as he entered the team. He has played 8 innings and scored 227 runs at an average of 56.75. He is expected to bat well in the next game.

Dolphins vs Warriors Best Bowlers

Siya Simetu to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Siya Simetu is the top bowler from the Warriors in the game. In his 14 innings, he has picked 19 wickets in the competition. He has an economy rate of 5.77 in the competition. He picked a wicket in the last game.

Daryn Dupavillon to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler

Daryn Dupavillon is back in the squad. He has picked 10 wickets in 7 games. He picked 5 wickets in the last game and will enter as the best bowling pick for the next game.