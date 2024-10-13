DOL (Dolphins) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction DOL 44 % Chance of Winning WEP 56 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.818 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Province and Dolphins will clash in the 19th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The first game will take place at Kingsmead, Durban on October 13. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Dolphins vs Western Province Chance of Winning

Western Province had a poor start to their campaign in this competition. The team has won a single game while losing on two occasions. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of 0.139. Western Province will need to win their remaining fixtures in order to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs of the competition. Captain Beuran Hendricks will be hoping that the side can do better in the remainder of their campaign.

Dolphins are having a nightmare season this year. The former runners-up have not won a single fixture so far. With four losses, Dolphins find themselves at the bottom of the standings. They have no points and a net run rate of -1.370. Captain Keshav Maharaj will be hoping that the side can make amends and put in an improved batting performance.

Western Province' chance of winning: 56%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 44%

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Dolphins vs Western Province Betting Tips

Western Province to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Western Province had a poor start in the previous season of the competition. The team has delivered poor batting performances so far in three games. The opening order revolves around David Bedingham, Edward Moore and Jonathan Bird. They average at 64.00, 4.00 & 23.00 after three games. The opening order has remained unyielding in the competition. The team posted the scores of 5, 9 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in their three games so far. That said, the team will be hoping to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Dolphins 1.97 Bet on Batery Western Province’s score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Dolphins’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Dolphins vs Western Province Toss Prediction

At Kingsmead, Durban, the toss prediction leans toward the team opting to bat first. This venue has traditionally favoured bowling, but teams often prefer to set a target in T20 matches. The recent conditions have seen teams defend totals successfully, especially with the bowling-friendly pitch. Both Dolphins and Western Province may choose to bat first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is going to be sunny intervals with light winds.

Dolphins Player List

Prenelan Subrayen (c), Marques Ackerman, Jon-Jon Smuts, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, Romashan Pillay, Khaya Zondo, Bradley Porteous, Slade Van Staden, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Ottneil Baartman, Hanu Viljoen, Daryn Dupavillon, Tshepang Dithole, Banele Cele, Nqobani Mokoena, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj

Predicted Playing XI

Tshepang Dithole Wicketkeeper Marques Ackerman Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Bradley Porteous Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Andile Simelane Bowler Romashan Pillay All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen (c) All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler Bryce Parsons All-rounder

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins are having a poor campaign in the current season of the competition. They have lost all four of their games. They are lacking majorly in their batting order. The team will be looking to do better in the next game and emerge from the bottom place.

Western Province Players List

David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (c & Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Kenan Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper Edward Moore Batter David Bedingham Batter Sello Valentine Kitime Batter Mihlali Mpongwana All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Abdullah Bayoumy All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province are placed 5th after their single win in the competition. They lost their last game against the Warriors. They shall win their next game against Dolphins.

Dolphins vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record

The tally between the sides reads as 3-1 in four of the Dolphins in the last four meetings between them.

Western Province Won: 1

Dolphins Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Dolphins vs Western Province Betting Odds

Dolphins are having a weak campaign. Their batting order got destroyed in the last game. The team went against North West in their last outing. Batting first, North West scored 136/7 in the game. Andile Simelane was fantastic with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the fixture. However, the batters bundled out very quickly during the chase. Jason Smith was the top scorer with 26 runs to his name. Dolphins scored 93/10, losing the game by 43 runs.

Western Province went against the Warriors in their last game. They had to taste defeat due to their poor performance in the last game. Batting first in the game, Western Province scored 148/7 in the game. George Linde was the best batter with an unbeaten 66 in the game. However, the team could not deliver the same in the bowling order. Warriors scored 150/5 and won the game by 5 wickets. Mihlali Mpongwana picked 2 wickets for WP.

Dolphins vs Western Province T20 Kingsmead, null Dolphins Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.818 Bet Now!

Dolphins vs Western Province Top Batters

George Linde to be the top batter for Western Province

George Linde has a great tendency to score runs in difficult situations. He smashed an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls in the last game for his side. He has a total of 80 runs in 2 innings and averages at 80.00. He will come in as the best batting pick from Western Province. .

Jason Smith to be the top batter for Dolphins

Jason Smith is a terrific batter from the side. He scored 26 runs in the last game of the competition. He has played a single game in this competition and will come in as the best batting pick from the side.

Dolphins vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Andile Simelane to be the top bowler for Dolphins

Andile Simelane was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He is the top wicket taker from the side this season. The bowler was fantastic in the last game with a 4 wicket haul in the game. He has a total of 8 wickets in 4 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next contest against Western Province.

Mihlali Mpongwana to be the top bowler for Western Province

Mihlali Mpongwana is an excellent bowler from Western Province. He has picked 6 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He was successful in picking 2 wickets in the last game. He shall walk in as the best bowling option from the side in the next game.