KNG (Knights) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction KNG 42 % Chance of Winning NOW 58 % Bet now! Knights and North West will clash in the 2nd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The first game will take place at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on September 28. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Knights vs North West Chance of Winning

The CSA T20 Challenge features 8 teams: Knights, Dolphins, Boland, North West, Warriors, Western Province, DP World Knights, and AET Tuskers. Over 30 days, 32 matches will be played in a single round-robin format. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the Playoffs.

Knights did not contest in the CSA T20 Challenge last season. They contested in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. The team finished in second place in the points table with four wins and a loss in six games. They had a fantastic season but were knocked out in the semifinals. The Knights will be playing again in this competition after 2022.

North West had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 6th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They had five wins and six losses in fourteen games. After a disappointing season, North West will be looking to do better this season.

Knights' chance of winning: 42%

North West' chance of winning: 58%

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Knights vs North West Betting Tips

North West to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

North West had a poor season last year. They finished in the bottom half of the points table. The team featured Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann in their opening order. Prince and Hermann averaged at 20.00 & 39.63 respectively in the previous season. They scored 2, 41 & 67 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games of the competition. That said, the opening order looks solid and will be looking to score many runs in the next game against the Knights.

Knights vs North West Toss Prediction

The average first innings score at Bloemfontein is around 149 runs. The highest total was posted by South Africa 195 runs against Bangladesh. The match was won by South Africa. The wicket prepared for the game will favour the batting units. Mangaung Oval has been a great venue for batting first, with three matches out of four played have been won by side batting first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is going to be light clouds with gentle breeze. According to the forecast, the skies will remain cloudy throughout with no prediction of rain. The temperature will remain around 25 degrees Celsius.

North West Player List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince (Wk), Ronan Hermann (Wk), Rubin Hermann (Wk), Tahir Isaacs (Wk), Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Calvin King, Duan Jansen, Gideon Peters, Irvin Modimokoane, Kerwin Mungroo, Tumelo Mokoena

Predicted Playing XI

Rubin Hermann Wicket-keeper Senuran Muthusamy Batter Meek eel Prince Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter Duan Jansen Bowler Gideon Peters Bowler Caleb Saleka Bowler Odirile Modimokoane Bowler Marco Jansen All-rounder Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Team Form

The North West were terrible in the previous season of the competition. However, the team has a decent record playing against the Knights. They will enter confident in their first game of the season.

Knights Players List

Gihahn Cloete, Luke Beaufort, Nathan Roux, Garnett Tarr, Isaac Dikgale, Ruan Cronje, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jason Raubenheimer, Clayton Bosch, Matthew Pollard, Sithembile Langa, Dane Piedt, Monde Maqunqu, Nhlakanipho Mpungose

Predicted Playing XI

Aubrey Swanepoel (c) All-rounder Tiaan van Vuuren All-rounder Jacques Snyman All-rounder Isac Dikgate Batter Dian Forrester Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Patrick Botha All-rounder Ruan Cronje Bowler Sithembile Langa Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler

Knights Recent Form

The Knights have a decent squad but lack depth. They will be the underdogs in the next encounter.

Knights vs North West Head-to-Head Record

North West lead the tally by 2-0 in the last three clashes against Knights.

Knights Won: 0

North West Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Knights vs North West Betting Odds

In the batting department, the team will depend heavily on experienced players such as Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, wicketkeeper Gihahn Cloete, and Pite van Biljon to provide the bulk of the runs. Each of these players brings significant experience and proven ability to anchor the innings and deliver match-winning performances. Gihahn Cloete’s wicket keeping skills, combined with his batting, will add depth, while Pite van Biljon's leadership and middle-order stability will be essential in building or chasing totals. Aubrey Swanepoel, an effective spinner, will play a vital role in controlling the middle overs, while the pace attack will be spearheaded by various other bowlers in the team. Snyman’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a key figure in the team's overall balance, offering flexibility in different match situations.

In the batting department, North West will rely on Rubin Hermann, Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, and captain Senuran Muthusamy to provide the majority of the runs. Rubin Hermann was the standout performer in the 2023/24 CSA T20 Challenge, leading the team's batting with 436 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 145.33. On the bowling side, key players like Duan Jansen, Caleb Saleka, Kerwin Mungroo and Gideon Peters will be responsible for taking crucial wickets. Kerwin Mungroo performed well in the 2023/24 season, taking 8 wickets at an average of 27.62, making him a vital part of the team's attack.

Knights vs North West Top Batters

Jacques Snyman to be the top batter for Knights

Jacques Snyman batted very well in the recent CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. The batter reeled in 209 runs in 6 games at an average of 41.80. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Rubin Hermann to be the top batter for North West

Rubin Hermann is a terrific batter. He scored 436 runs in 12 games last season at an average of 39.63. He bagged a century and two fifties in the competition. He will score many runs in the next match.

Knights vs North West Top Bowlers

Kerwin Mungroo to be the top bowler for North West

Kerwin Mungroo was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 8 wickets in 9 matches last season. He maintained an economy rate of 7.32 in the competition. He will pick many wickets in the next game.

Sithembile Langa to be the top bowler for Knights

Sithembile Langa will handle the pace attack from the side. He picked 9 wickets in 6 games in the recent CSA Provincial T20 Cup. Langa will come in confident in the next game.