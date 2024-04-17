KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs ROC (Boland) Match Prediction KWNI 52 % Chance of Winning ROC 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.155 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Boland will square off against each other in the 47th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg, on April 17, 2024 (Wednesday), at 4:30 PM IST. KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Boland are two of the worst-performing sides in the competition, having won just two and three games respectively out of 11 matches each. That doesn’t paint a rosy picture going forward.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Chance of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland are going through one of the worst periods in their journey, with all players collectively out of form. Not a single player has scored over 200 runs in the ongoing competition, further exacerbating the problem. However, given the fact that Boland are equally underperforming, there are reasons to believe that KwaZulu-Natal Inland can reverse their sagging fortunes.

On the other hand, Boland are not in great shape either. They have lost eight matches already, ensuring a total breakdown of the system. Once a strong domestic side, they have failed to deliver up to the standard expected of them. So there’s nothing much to differentiate between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Boland.

KZNI’s chance of winning is 52%

BOL’s chance of winning is 48%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Betting Tips

Bet on Cameron Delport to do well for KwaZulu-Natal Inland for he has been one of the most consistent batters for the side in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge. You can also bet on Mbulelo Budaza to bring value to your bet after the kind of showing he has delivered in the tournament. You can also place your bet on Thando Ntini as he has been very consistent with his pace and knows how to turn the game around in a consistent fashion.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Match Toss Prediction

Normally batting first teams tend to have a good time at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg, with 21 wins as compared to 14 wins by the chasing side. The average score at the venue is 160/6 whereas the average batting first winning score is 170/6. 44 fifties and four centuries have been scored at the venue to date.

Weather Report

Rain has been a frequent occurrence in Pietermaritzburg in the last few days, with the chance of precipitation staying around 31% during the match time. The day time will be humid as well, making it harder for both sides to field a perfect combination.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Kagiso Rapulana, Cameron Delport, Cameron Shekleton (wk), Thamsanqa Kumalo, Michael Erlank (c), Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Thando Ntini, Mbulelo Budaza, Mondli Khumalo, Alindile Mhletywa, Yaseen Valli, Malcolm Nofal, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tian Koekemoer, Dilivio Ridgaard, Ntando Zuma

Predicted Playing XI

Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Delport Batter Cameron Shekleton Wicket-keeper Thamsanqa Kumalo Batter Michael Erlank Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Kyle Nipper All-rounder Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler Thando Ntini Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Mondli Khumalo Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have a horror of a season so far in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, having won just three out of the 11 games so far. Let alone challenging anyone, they haven’t been able to get their combination right.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c & wk), Adrian du Toit, Shaun von Berg, Keegan Petersen, Aviwe Mgijima, Ferisco Adams, Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Imran Manack, Glenton Stuurman, Siyabonga Mahima, Hardus Viljoen, Akhona Mnyaka, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron

Predicted Playing XI

Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Adrian du Toit Batter Shaun von Berg Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Ferisco Adams Batter Michael Copeland All-rounder Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland have three wins from 11 games in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, with seven losses already. That’s a staggering clash of functions - one that has the potential to disrupt the

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Head-To-Head

KwaZulu Natal Inland and Boland have faced each other five times since the Provincial restructuring, with the latter having won four games as compared to one win by the former. That’s a strong dominance from the KwaZulu Natal Inland.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Betting Odds

KZNI to have a strong powerplay (Parimatch)

In the ongoing season of the CSA T20 Challenge, KwaZulu-Natal Inland have scored at a run rate of 8.9 as compared to Boland, who have scored at a rate of 7.6. The latter have a very bad bowling rate too, having conceded runs at almost 9.7 runs per over. That tells you why KwaZulu-Natal Inland are better placed to take on the opposition.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Best Batters

Cameron Delport to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s best batter (Parimatch)

Cameron Delport is a veteran on the T20 circuit at the moment, having scored 6249 runs in the shortest format of the game, at an average of 25.19 and a strike rate of 139.95. He has five centuries and 32 fifties in the format, which is further underlined by the fact that he is the highest run-scorer for KwaZulu-Natal in the ongoing edition of the CSA T20 Challenge.

Ferisco Adams to be Boland’s best batter (Parimatch)

While the absence of Peter Malan is telling, Boland can take solace in the fact that Ferisco Adams has made himself decently well-placed to save them from blushes. He’s one of the best players of pace in South Africa currently and has already been the side’s highest run-scorer in the tournament with 198 runs. He is poised to do well once again.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Best Bowlers

Mbulelo Budaza to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Mbulelo Budaza has already taken 12 wickets in the ongoing edition of the CSA T20 Challenge, which makes him the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament for his side - KwaZulu-Natal Inland. Budaza has 48 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 21.77 and an economy rate of 8.61.

Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shaun von Berg has been an absolute force with the ball in Boland and, unfortunately, he hasn’t had decent support on his side to reward his bowling efforts. Von Berg has taken 76 wickets from 65 matches at an average of 20.01 and an economy of 6.90 in T20s. He has also picked up eight wickets in the ongoing tournament too at an average of 23.37, which adds tangible value.