KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs DOL (Dolphins) Match Prediction KWNI 28 % Chance of Winning DOL 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR KwaZulu-Natal Inland will be locking horns with Dolphins in the 29th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the University Oval, Potchefstroom on April 1, 2024. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland won a single game in the competition. However, their campaign has remained dull throughout the season. With a win and four losses, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 5 points and a net run rate of -2.646. They are coming from a defeat against Western Province. Facing Dolphins in the next game will again be a huge challenge for the team.

Dolphins had a good return after an abysmal start in the tournament. However, it ended soon as they faced a surprising loss against Boland in their last outing. Dolphins are placed at the 4th place in the points table with three wins and as many losses. The team has 15 points and a net run rate of 0.279. Dolphins will be upset with the result in their last game and will look to return with a win in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 28%

Dolphins chance of winning -72%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Dolphins to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Dolphins have a strong batting order. Their opening order has been very efficient and has provided the team the perfect start to their innings in the competition. Bryce Parsons and Grant Roelofsen average at 61.75 & 23.00 respectively in the competition currently. The pair has secured the scores of 29, 108, 27 & 3 runs before their first dismissal in the four games. The openers look in good form and have raised a lot of runs for the first wicket in the last few games. Parsons looks fierce particularly and will raise a lot of runs in the next game too. That said, Dolphins will be expected to score over 22 runs before their first dismissal in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

The pitch is characterised by a surface that guarantees a consistent bounce, enabling batters to play assertive strokes. Although the track tends to limit seam movement, making it less favourable for swing bowlers, it has the potential to transform into a more batter-friendly surface as the match unfolds. This shift in dynamics could particularly benefit teams involved in a chase, potentially influencing the overall outcome of the game.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The skies will remain mostly sunny.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Ntando Zuma Wicket Keeper Tian Koekemoer Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Cameron Shekleton Batter Cameron Delport All-rounder Malcolm Nofal Bowler Alindile Mhletywa Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Smangaliso Nhlebela Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland is coming from a loss here. Although they are getting better, it’ll be a tough game against the Dolphins. They leaked too many runs in the last game but their batters batted decently in the game.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons All-rounder Marques Ackerman Batter Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith All-rounder Andile Simelane All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Okuhle Cele Bowler Khaya Zondo Batter Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins lost a game after they posted three wins in a row. They are coming after an unfortunate loss against Boland. They could not score many runs in the target while their bowlers failed to restrict Boland under the target.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

This will be the first time the sides will be facing each other in the format.

Head-to-Head Records

Dolphins - 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland clashed against Western Province in the last game. Western Province went in to bat first and scored 208 for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Mbulelo Budaza picked 3 wickets in the game. While chasing, KwaZulu-Natal Inland were restricted to 160/7 in 20 overs. Western Province won the game by 48 runs. There were a few batting highlights in the game from KZN. Kagiso Rapulana scored 60 runs while Keith Dudgeon smashed an unbeaten 35. They have a decent batting order but their bowling needs to improve in the competition.

Dolphins clashed against Boland in the last game. They were surprised by Boland’s bowling order who were tight with their deliveries. Dolphins could only amass 158 runs in the game while losing 4 wickets. Marques Ackerman scored an unbeaten 50 whereas Khaya Zondo smashed 35 runs in the game. They could not restrict Boland under the target who scored 163 in the game to win the match by 4 wickets. Daryn Dupavillion picked 2 wickets for the Dolphins but it did not make much impact. The team will look to improve upon their shortcomings and get back to their winning ways.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins T20 UCT Cricket Oval, Cape Town Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.00 Bet Now! Dolphins Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now!

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins Best Batters

Bryce Parsons to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

Bryce Parsons continued his impressive form in the tournament. He scored 31 runs in the last game. He has amassed 247 runs in 6 innings with an average of 61.75. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Kagiso Rapulana to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Kagiso Rapulana has made immediate improvement in the batting order of KZN since he entered the tournament. He has scored 79 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.33. He scored 60 runs in the last game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins Best Bowlers

Ottniel Baartman to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Ottniel Baartman has picked 8 wickets in 7 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 7.73 in the tournament. He picked a wicket in the last game and will be expected to keep the batsmen in check for the next fixture.

Keith Dudgeon to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Keith Dudgeon is the top bowler from Boland. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 innings. He has an economy rate of 7.25 in the competition. He will be responsible for a fantastic bowling performance in the next game.