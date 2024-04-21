KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs LIO (Lions) Match Prediction KWNI 19 % Chance of Winning LIO 81 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.315 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next showdown of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024, KwaZulu-Natal Inland will meet Lions in the 56th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The game will be played at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on April 21. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Chance of Winning

It was another defeat for KwaZulu-Natal Inland on Friday and it is now ten defeats from 13 games in this year’s tournament. As a result, they are bottom of the table with an eight point gap to the team in seventh and were beaten by Dolphins by 8 wickets in their last game. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of -1.950.

Lions are in a good position in the competition. They leaped to 1st place in the points table after consecutive wins in their campaign recently. However, they are coming after a defeat against the Titans in the last game. The team has 9 wins and 4 losses in 13 games. They have 40 points and a net run rate of 1.685. The Lions will be looking to reinstate dominance in the next game.

Lions's chance of winning: 81%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland' chance of winning: 19%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Betting Tips

Lions to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Lions are having a pretty strong campaign. They stood out with their batting order and scored a pretty high score in the last game. Their openers, Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton have finally taken control of their innings and are smashing away the bowlers in their games. Hendricks and Rickleton average at 35.40 & 42.77 respectively in the current competition. The pair secured 47, 151, 59, 86, 58 & 14 runs for their opening partnership in the last six games. They scored high in the opening order in the majority of their recent games. That said, you should expect a long opening partnership between Hendricks and Rickleton in the next outing.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Toss Prediction

Normally batting first teams tend to have a good time at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg, with 21 wins as compared to 14 wins by the chasing side. The average score at the venue is 160/6 whereas the average batting first winning score is 170/6. 44 fifties and four centuries have been scored at the venue to date. Both teams will look to chase at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius. There are no predictions of rain on the day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Lions Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions are coming from a defeat here against the Titans. They were stunned to lose a game after a good momentum of five wins. They have a stellar bowling line-up but can do better in the batting order.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler Thamsanqa Kumalo Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Michael Erlank All-rounder Cameron Shekleton (c) Wicket-keeper Cameron Delport All-rounder Malcolm Nofal Bowler Thando Ntini Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have lost four games in a row. They have a pretty weak batting line-up and will be playing for pride in the competition ahead.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once before in the format where KwaZulu-Natal Inland won the game by 8 wickets.

Lions Won: 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Betting Odds

In the recent KwaZulu-Natal Inland game, they went against the Dolphins. KZNI batted first but were bowled out for 108 runs in the game. Cameron Delport scored 30 runs while most of the batters in the team ducked out in the game. They could not defend the target and lost the game by 8 wickets as DOL scored 112/2 in 14.1 overs. KZNI will look for a better performance but it will be tough against the tough Lions who have found their rhythm in the competition.

The Lions clashed against the Titans in the last game. The Lions batted first and scored 154/8 in the game. Reeza Hendricks scored 48 runs in the game. However, it was not enough as the Titans surpassed the target with the score of 155/8 in the game, winning the game by 2 wickets in teh last ball of the game. Nqabayomzi Peter and Evan Jones picked 2 wickets each but could not stop Titans to win this affair. Lions have won five games in a row before that. They have a good momentum and will be looking to avenge for their last loss against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Top Batters

Cameron Delport to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Cameron Delport is an excellent batter and has amassed 227 runs in 12 innings at an average of 20.63. He scored 30 runs in the last game, highest from the side. He will be the best batting pick in the next fixture.

Ryan Rickleton to be Lions’ Best Batter

Ryan Rickleton is a terrific batter. He has scored 385 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.77. He was dismissed at a mere score in the last game buyt the batter is expected to get back in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Top Bowlers

Mbulelo Budaza to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Mbulelo Murtaza is the top bowler from KwaZulu-Natal Inland. He has picked 14 wickets in 10 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 8.51 in the competition. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin is an experienced bowler in the format and leads his side with the ball. He has picked 14 wickets in 13 games. He has an economy rate of 5.86 in the tournament. He will be responsible for picking wickets in the next clash against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.