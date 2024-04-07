KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs TIT (Titans) Match Prediction
KWNI
29%
Chance of Winning
TIT
71%
T20
City Oval
Facts:
- Mbulelo Budaza is the leading wicket-taker for KwaZulu-Natal Inland with ten wickets in five innings.
- Rivaldo Moonsamy stands as the top run-getter for Titans with 271 runs in eight innings.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Chances of Winning
KwaZulu-Natal Inland encountered yet another horrendous defeat in their last game where they went head-to-head against Boland, a team that has been in equally dismal form. The former batted first and found themselves receiving the short end of the stick as they were bundled out for a mere 94 runs. Their total was defendable in no way, shape or form and, as expected, Boland were able to breeze past them in the 16th over. Cameron Shekleton, KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s wicket-keeper batter, was their mainstay during the match as he held their innings together with 35 runs on the board.
Titans had an excuse to rejoice as they picked up their third victory of the season in their previous encounter against Warriors. Batting first, Titans were able to secure a competitive total of 168 runs with the help of Sibonelo Makhanya and Rivaldo Moonsamy, who scored 60 and 34 runs, respectively. The bowling attack also played a crucial role in defending their score as they managed to edge out a 12-run victory over Warriors.
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 29%
- Titans chance of winning - 71%
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Betting Tips
KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score less than 18.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
KwaZulu-Natal Inland have proven to be unsteady on the opening front in their last few matches. Kagiso Rapulana and Cameron Delport found a way to limit their partnerships to 5, 15 and 31 runs in the last three encounters. With the exception of their match against Western Province where they set up a convincing opening partnership of 31 runs, the openers seem to be struggling in their attempts to achieve a decent first wicket stand.
Match Prediction Best Odds
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Titans Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Higher Opening Partnership: KwaZulu-Natal Inland
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Toss Prediction
City Oval has hosted two games in the tournament this season and both teams, the teams batting first managed to secure totals upwards of 200 runs. The first time around, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, the home team, made the mistake of fielding first which cost them the victory whereas the second match between them and Western Province saw the latter win the toss and elect to bat first. Given that batting first has a flawless chance of success so far, the toss winning side will want to do so in the next match as well.
Weather Report
Unfortunately, the rain is expected to interrupt the match since there is a 90% chance of precipitation with temperatures reaching 17 degrees Celsius.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List
Michael Erlank (c), Dilivio Ridgaard, Alindile Mhletywa, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Yaseen Valli, Cameron Delport, Malcolm Nofal, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Kyle Nipper, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Cameron Shekleton, Ntando Zuma, Keith Dudgeon, Mondli Khumalo, Mbulelo Budaza, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tian Koekemoer, Thando Ntini.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kagiso Rapulana
|
Batter
|
Cameron Delport
|
Batter
|
Cameron Shekleton
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Wicket-keeper
|
Tian Koekemoer
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Erlank (C)
|
Batter
|
Malcolm Nofal
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All-rounder
|
Keith Dudgeon
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Bowler
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Alindile Mhletywa
|
Batter
|
Thando Ntini
|
Bowler
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Smangaliso Nhlebela
|
Bowler
|
Mbulelo Budaza
|
Bowler
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form
KwaZulu-Natal Inland have shown absolutely no promise so far, having lost six out of eight matches in the season. They have a Herculean task ahead of them if they aspire to beat Titans.
Titans Player List
Aaron Phangiso (c), Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Joshua van Heerden, Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Ayabulela Gqamane, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Jack Lees, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Donovan Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tladi Bokako.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Steve Stolk
|
Batter
|
Rivaldo Moonsamy
|
Batter
|
Sibonelo Makhanya
|
Batter
|
Neil Brand
|
All-rounder
|
Dayyaan Galiem
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Aaron Phangiso (C)
|
Bowler
|
Lizaad Williams
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
Titans Team Form
Titans have faced their own share of struggles in the tournament until now but their predicament is not nearly as bad as that of their upcoming rivals. They are in a relatively comfortable position as it stands.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Head-to-Head
KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Titans have faced each other on one occasion in the history of the tournament where the latter emerged victorious.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 0
Titans - 1
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Betting Odds
Titans to score over 18.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Titans’ opening partnerships have been rather prolific in the past few matches. Save for their previous encounter against Warriors where Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Steve Stolk scored ten runs before the fall of the latter’s wicket, the opening duo set up totals of 24 and 50 in the two matches prior to that. They have remained quite strong as the openers and do not gift their wickets particularly easily, making it highly likely that they will secure more than 18.5 runs before their first dismissal against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans
T20
City Oval, Pietermaritzburg
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Best Batters
Kagiso Rapulana to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter
Kagiso Rapulana,the opener, leads the run charts of the team with 137 runs in five innings so far. His knock of 15 runs during the previous match against Boland was somewhat underwhelming but he will be expected to bounce back in the next game, especially with his average of 27.4.
Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’ Best Batter
Rivaldo Moonsamy stands as the Titans’ leading batter with 271 runs in eight innings. He scored 34 runs against Warriors in their last game and attained a brilliant strike rate of 242.85. He maintains an average of 33.87 in the tournament so far and will be expected to be the standout batter in the next match.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Best Bowlers
Mbulelo Budaza to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler
Mbulelo Budaza is the leading wicket-taker for the team at the moment, having bagged ten wickets in five innings. He was the top bowler in the team’s last encounter against Boland, wherein he picked up three wickets during his four-over spell. He will be anticipated to be their premier bowler again in the upcoming match.
Tabraiz Shamsi to be Titans’ Best Bowler
Tabraiz Shamsi has captured nine wickets in seven innings thus far. He did not manage to take any wickets last time around against Warriors but given his excellent bowling prowess and overall economy rate of 7.71, he is the top pick to be the team’s best bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Titans
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win @ 2.82 (Parimatch)
- Titans to win @ 1.40 (Parimatch)
Parimatch