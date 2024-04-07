KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs TIT (Titans) Match Prediction KWNI 29 % Chance of Winning TIT 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.225 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Titans will go up against each other in the CSA T20 on April 7, 2024. Scheduled to meet at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg, the sides are going to kick off their clash at 4:30 P.M IST.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland encountered yet another horrendous defeat in their last game where they went head-to-head against Boland, a team that has been in equally dismal form. The former batted first and found themselves receiving the short end of the stick as they were bundled out for a mere 94 runs. Their total was defendable in no way, shape or form and, as expected, Boland were able to breeze past them in the 16th over. Cameron Shekleton, KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s wicket-keeper batter, was their mainstay during the match as he held their innings together with 35 runs on the board.

Titans had an excuse to rejoice as they picked up their third victory of the season in their previous encounter against Warriors. Batting first, Titans were able to secure a competitive total of 168 runs with the help of Sibonelo Makhanya and Rivaldo Moonsamy, who scored 60 and 34 runs, respectively. The bowling attack also played a crucial role in defending their score as they managed to edge out a 12-run victory over Warriors.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 29%

Titans chance of winning - 71%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Betting Tips

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score less than 18.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have proven to be unsteady on the opening front in their last few matches. Kagiso Rapulana and Cameron Delport found a way to limit their partnerships to 5, 15 and 31 runs in the last three encounters. With the exception of their match against Western Province where they set up a convincing opening partnership of 31 runs, the openers seem to be struggling in their attempts to achieve a decent first wicket stand.

Match Prediction Best Odds KwaZulu-Natal Inland Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Titans Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: KwaZulu-Natal Inland 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Toss Prediction

City Oval has hosted two games in the tournament this season and both teams, the teams batting first managed to secure totals upwards of 200 runs. The first time around, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, the home team, made the mistake of fielding first which cost them the victory whereas the second match between them and Western Province saw the latter win the toss and elect to bat first. Given that batting first has a flawless chance of success so far, the toss winning side will want to do so in the next match as well.

Weather Report

Unfortunately, the rain is expected to interrupt the match since there is a 90% chance of precipitation with temperatures reaching 17 degrees Celsius.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (c), Dilivio Ridgaard, Alindile Mhletywa, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Yaseen Valli, Cameron Delport, Malcolm Nofal, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Kyle Nipper, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Cameron Shekleton, Ntando Zuma, Keith Dudgeon, Mondli Khumalo, Mbulelo Budaza, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tian Koekemoer, Thando Ntini.

Predicted Playing XI

Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Delport Batter Cameron Shekleton Wicket-keeper Tian Koekemoer All-rounder Michael Erlank (C) Batter Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Keith Dudgeon Bowler Alindile Mhletywa Batter Thando Ntini Bowler Smangaliso Nhlebela Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have shown absolutely no promise so far, having lost six out of eight matches in the season. They have a Herculean task ahead of them if they aspire to beat Titans.

Titans Player List

Aaron Phangiso (c), Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Joshua van Heerden, Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Ayabulela Gqamane, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Jack Lees, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Donovan Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tladi Bokako.

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Steve Stolk Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Neil Brand All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Corbin Bosch Bowler Aaron Phangiso (C) Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans have faced their own share of struggles in the tournament until now but their predicament is not nearly as bad as that of their upcoming rivals. They are in a relatively comfortable position as it stands.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Head-to-Head

KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Titans have faced each other on one occasion in the history of the tournament where the latter emerged victorious.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 0

Titans - 1

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Betting Odds

Titans to score over 18.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Titans’ opening partnerships have been rather prolific in the past few matches. Save for their previous encounter against Warriors where Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Steve Stolk scored ten runs before the fall of the latter’s wicket, the opening duo set up totals of 24 and 50 in the two matches prior to that. They have remained quite strong as the openers and do not gift their wickets particularly easily, making it highly likely that they will secure more than 18.5 runs before their first dismissal against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans T20 City Oval, Pietermaritzburg Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.82 Bet Now! Titans Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.1 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.225 Bet Now!

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Best Batters

Kagiso Rapulana to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Kagiso Rapulana,the opener, leads the run charts of the team with 137 runs in five innings so far. His knock of 15 runs during the previous match against Boland was somewhat underwhelming but he will be expected to bounce back in the next game, especially with his average of 27.4.

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’ Best Batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy stands as the Titans’ leading batter with 271 runs in eight innings. He scored 34 runs against Warriors in their last game and attained a brilliant strike rate of 242.85. He maintains an average of 33.87 in the tournament so far and will be expected to be the standout batter in the next match.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Best Bowlers

Mbulelo Budaza to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Mbulelo Budaza is the leading wicket-taker for the team at the moment, having bagged ten wickets in five innings. He was the top bowler in the team’s last encounter against Boland, wherein he picked up three wickets during his four-over spell. He will be anticipated to be their premier bowler again in the upcoming match.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Titans’ Best Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi has captured nine wickets in seven innings thus far. He did not manage to take any wickets last time around against Warriors but given his excellent bowling prowess and overall economy rate of 7.71, he is the top pick to be the team’s best bowler in the next game.