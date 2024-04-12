KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs WARR (Warriors) Match Prediction KWNI 29 % Chance of Winning WARR 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.288 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Warriors will meet in the 40th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on April 12, 2024. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Chances of Winning

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland are coming from a win against the Titans. It was a relief after consecutive losses in their campaign. With two wins and six losses, KwaZulu-Natal Inland are placed at the bottom position. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of -1.871 in the competition. There is a very small chance of the team making it to the play-offs. However, the team should finish their campaign strong.

Despite a loss in their last game against the Titans, Warriors still stand as the strongest team in the competition. They have won eight games and lost a single match in nine games. The team is placed at the top of the table with 35 points and a net run rate of 1.075. The batters and bowlers look confident and will take full advantage of their winning momentum. They will bounce back immediately starting with their next outing.

Warriors chance of winning - 71 %

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 29 %

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Betting Tips

Warriors to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

The Warriors met with an unfortunate loss in the last game. Nevertheless, their top batting order remains intact. Jiveshan Pillay and Matthew Breetzke opened for the team and currently average at 26.33 & 34.42 respectively in the competition. The pair secured the scores of 43, 69, 25, 2, 24, 41, 17, 80 & 30 runs before their first dismissal. In their last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, the pair secured 30 runs before Pillay lost his wicket. In their last clash against the Titans, the Warriors scored 43 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. The openers look in good form and will be looking to score high in the next game before their 1st dismissal.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Toss Prediction

The pitch at City Oval in Pietermaritzburg is usually pretty good for batting, with help for seam bowlers when the ball is new. Batting will be difficult as the run-scoring traditionally has been on the lower side. One can expect the captain who wins the toss to bat first and put pressure on the chasing side.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with a slight cloud. But there is no chance of rain, We can expect a good match between the two sides. The temperature will hover around 19 degree Celsius.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler Thamsanqa Kumalo Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Michael Erlank All-rounder Cameron Shekleton (c) Wicket-keeper Cameron Delport All-rounder Malcolm Nofal Bowler Thando Ntini Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland won their second game of the season. They won their last game against the Titans by 6 wickets. Their batting order performed very well in the last game.

Warriors Players List

Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder JP King Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sinethemba Qishele Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

Warriors are coming from a loss here. They lost their last game against the Titans by 12 runs. They have one of the best bowling orders in the tournament. They will look to get back to their winning ways from the next fixture.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Head-to-Head

The sides have clashed once before where the Warriors won the game by 37 runs.

Head-to-Head Records

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 0

Warriors - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Betting Odds

It has been a terrible campaign for KwaZulu-Natal Inland overall. However, they won their second game this season in the last outing. They went against the Titans. Titans batted first and scored 165/6. Kurtlyn Mannikam was the most successful bowler from KZN who picked 3 wickets in the game. But it was the batting unit that impressed everyone. While chasing the target, Cameron Delport scored an unbeaten 83 off 49 balls and helped the team to wrap in a win with 6 wickets and 14 balls remaining. The team has shown some promise after consecutive losses in the competition. They will have to try very hard in the next game as they are up against the Warriors in their next outing.

The Warriors clashed against the Titans in the last game. Titans scored 168 for 9 wickets in the game. Beyers Swanepoel was fantastic with the ball and picked 5 wickets for the Warriors. However, the other bowlers did not have much luck and leaked way too many runs in the game. Chasing the target, the Warriors could only score 156/7 in the game, losing the game by 12 runs. Andile Mokgakane was the top scorer from the Warriors with 33 runs in the game while Jordan Hermann smashed 32 runs.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors T20 City Oval, Pietermaritzburg Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.45 Bet Now! Warriors Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.288 Bet Now!

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke has finally caught a rhythm in the competition. He has scored 241 runs in 9 innings of the competition. He has an average of 34.42 in the competition. He scored 25 runs in the last game and will be expected to score a lot of runs in the next game.

Cameron Delport to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Cameron Delport is an excellent batter and has amassed 156 runs in 8 innings at an average of 22.28. He scored an unbeaten 83 runs in the last game. He will be the best batting pick in the next fixture.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Best Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel is one of the biggest bowling strengths of the team. He has picked 15 wickets in 8 games. He has an economy rate of 7.16 in the competition. He took 5 wickets for 39 runs in the last game.

Mbulelo Budaza to be Kwazulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Mbulelo Budaza has picked 11 wickets so far in 6 innings of the CSA T20 Cup. He has an economy rate of 8.38 in the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will enter as the best bowling pick for the next outing.