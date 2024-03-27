KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction KWNI 39 % Chance of Winning WEP 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.531 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR KwaZulu-Natal Inland will be locking horns with Western Province in the 25th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on March 27, 2024. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland had a break-through in the last outing where they registered a win against the Lions. The team has a win and three losses in four games. They have 5 points and a net run rate of -2.682. With that, they have come out of the bottom and occupy the 7th place in the standings. They performed very well in both the departments and will be ready for their next challenge in the competition.

Western Province started this season with three strong wins. They suddenly hit a bump as they faced two losses after that. They were very close to the victory in the last game but the game was interrupted by rain and had to be declared as a draw (D/L Method). The team has three wins and two losses in six games. With that, they are placed at the 3rd place of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of 0.448. Western Province have a good chance at finally turning around their campaign and convert their games into wins.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 39%

Western Province chance of winning -61%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Betting Tips

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

KwaZulu-Natal Inland does not boast a strong batting order. Michael Erlank and Cameron Delport opened for the team in the first two games but Kagiso Rapulana replaced Erlank in the opening position after that. Rapulana and Delport average at 9.5 & 14.00 respectively in the competition. The team posted the scores of 0, 19, 0 & 43 before their first dismissal in the four games so far. Although they played an impressive opening partnership in the last game, the openers may not be ready for what Western Province have in bank for them. That said, they are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Western Province 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Western Province 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Western Province 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Toss Prediction

The surface at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg is a bowler friendly track and the batsmen struggle to score runs at this venue. The surface here will be a balanced one with good help for pacers early on and it will get better for batting. Both teams will prefer chasing.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius. However, the rain might interrupt the game and the fans can return unhappy.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Ntando Zuma Wicket Keeper Yaseen Valli Batter Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Kagiso Rapulana Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Cameron Shekleton Batter Cameron Delport All-rounder Mondli Khumalo Bowler Alindile Mhletywa Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Smangaliso Nhlebela Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland is coming from a win here. They bowled very well in the last game and the batters were able to chase down the target before time.

Western Province Player List

Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

David Bedingham Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Kyle Verreyne (c) Wicket-keeper Edward Moore Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Abdullah Bayoumy Batter Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler George Linde Batter Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province is coming from a draw here. They bowled very well in the game. However, the batters were a bit slow in chasing the target and could not bat in the last over due to rain. The game was then declared as a draw by D/L method. The team will be looking to get back at their winning ways.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Head-to-Head

In their last five meetings, Western Province leads the tally by 4-1.

Head-to-Head Records

Western Province - 4

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland clashed against Lions in their last game. Lions batted first and scored 90 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 15 overs. The game had to be shortened due to bad weather. However, KZN exploited the situation in their favour and surpassed the target, winning the game by 8 wickets. Keith Dudgeon picked 4 wickets in the game while Cameron Delport scored 39 runs in the game. Although they did well in the last game, they will have to try better with their batting order against Western Province.

Western Province clashed against the Titans in the last game. Western Province bowled very well and restricted Titans to 147 runs in the game. Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks and George Linde picked 2 wickets each in the game. Western Province scored 138 runs in the game, and reached a draw the match was shortened to 19 overs. Edward Moore scored 55 runs while David Bedingham smashed 49 runs in the game. Western Province will look to bounce back with a win in the next game against the KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province T20 City Oval, Pietermaritzburg Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.28 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.531 Bet Now!

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Best Batters

David Bedingham to be Western Province’s Best Batter

David Bedingham scored 49 runs in the last game. He has amassed 136 runs in 6 games at an average of 22.66. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Cameron Shekleton to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Cameron Shekleton will go in as the best batting pick from the team. He has scored 64 runs in 4 games at an average of 21.33. He scored an unbeaten 11 in the last game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 8 wickets in 6 innings. He has an economy rate of 5.86 in the tournament. He picked a wicket in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.

Keith Dudgeon to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Keith Dudgeon is a terrific bowler in the team. He has picked 7 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 5.91 in the competition. He was able to pick 4 wickets in the previous game and will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.