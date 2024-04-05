Lions vs Dolphins Match Prediction LIO 57 % Chance of Winning DOL 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dolphins will meet Lions in the 35th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The game will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on April 5. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

The Lions were able to recover smoothly from those two defeats in their campaign. They won against Boland and Western Province after that. They registered a win by a huge margin in their last clash against Western Province. The team is now placed at the second place in the table standings with six wins and three losses. Lions have 26 points and a net run rate of 1.523. Lions will look to maintain consistency and win the next game as well.

Dolphins’ campaign can be easily determined as inconsistent. They have a good squad on paper but must be vary of the mistakes that cost them games in the tournament. The team registered a strong win against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. They have four wins and three losses and are placed at the 4th place of the table standings. They possess 19 points and a net run rate of 0.384. Dolphins must now conquer over the Lions again in the reverse fixture.

Lions' chance of winning: 57%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 43%

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Lions vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Lions to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Lions have delivered high intensity performances in the last two games. They stood out with their batting order and scored a pretty high score in the last game. Their openers, Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton have finally taken control of their innings and are smashing away the bowlers in their games. Hendricks and Rickleton average at 36.71 & 39.00 respectively in the current competition. The pair secured 0, 47 & 151 runs for their opening partnership in the last three games. In the last match, Rickleton smashed 73 runs whereas Hendricks knocked 90 runs. That said, the openers will be keen on batting an expensive innings in the next game.

Lions vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

The New Wanderers Stadium boasts a cricket pitch that is a haven for batters, well-known for facilitating high-scoring encounters. The ball consistently behaves predictably, harmonising favourably with the bat, enabling batters to execute precise shots. Despite the favourable batting conditions, skillful bowlers can exert influence by delivering accurately placed deliveries. The team chasing has had the edge over the teams batting first here with the average first innings score at 173.

Weather Report

The rainy clouds are lurking over Johannesburg and might spoil the fun for all cricket enthusiasts on the match-day. The temperature will peak at 22 degree Celsius on the day of the game.

Lions Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions are coming from a win here against Western Province. They posted a 200+ score in the last game and look incredibly strong in their batting order. The Lions will be coming in strong in the next game.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons All-rounder Marques Ackerman Batter Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith All-rounder Andile Simelane All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Okuhle Cele Bowler Khaya Zondo Batter Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins won their last outing against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. They were decent with the bat but impressed everyone with their bowling performance. They restricted KZN at 132 to win the game.

Lions vs Dolphins Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings, Dolphins lead the tally by 3-2 against the Lions.

Lions Won: 3

Dolphins Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lions vs Dolphins Betting Odds

The Lions clashed against Western Province in the last game. The Lions kept hitting the ball across the boundary and raised a high score of 213/2 in 20 overs. Ryan Rickleton (73) and Reeza Hendricks (90) were the batting highlights from the Lions. They carried out an opening partnership of 151 runs in the game. Their bowlers were not any less in the game. They picked one wicket after another to bundle out Western Province at 81, winning the game by 132 runs. Nqabayomzi Peter picked 4 wickets whereas Lutho Sipamla was happy with 3 wickets in the game.

In the recent Dolphins game, they went against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. It was an opportunity to build confidence after their loss in the previous game before this. They batted first in the game and raised 151 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Marques Ackerman knocked 54 runs in the game while Andile Phehlukwayo remained not out at 30. The batting could have been better but the bowlers compensated well for that. They restricted KZN at 132/5 to win the game by 19 runs. Tristan Luus was the best bowler from Dolphins with 2 picks in the game.

Lions vs Dolphins T20 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Dolphins Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.271 Bet Now!

Lions vs Dolphins Top Batters

Marques Ackerman to be Dolphins’s Best Batter

Marques Ackerman has made a significant improvement to the batting order as soon as he entered the team. He has played 3 innings and scored 109 runs at an average of 109. He scored 54 off 36 balls in the last game and will be expected to score well in the next game.

Reeza Hendricks to be Lions’ Best Batter

Reeza Hendricks is a terrific batter in the competition. He scored a total of 257 runs in 9 games at an average of 39.00. He scored 90 off 49 balls in the last game. He is the batting spine of the team and will be looking to score high in the next game.

Lions vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Ottniel Baartman to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Ottniel Baartman has picked 8 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 7.43 in the tournament. He will be expected to keep the batsmen in check for the next fixture.

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin is an experienced bowler in the format and leads his side with the ball. He has picked 11 wickets in 9 games. He picked 1 wicket in the last game. He will be expected to keep the batters at check in the next game.