Lions vs Dolphins Match Prediction
LIO
58%
Chance of Winning
DOL
42%
T20
Wanderers Stadium
Facts:
- With 441 runs, Ryan Rickelton was the leading run scorer for Lions last season.
- With 291 runs, Jason Smith was the leading run scorer for Dolphins in the last campaign.
Lions vs Dolphins Chance of Winning
Dolphins had a brilliant campaign last season as they ended the group stages with nine wins in 14 matches and ended up at the top of the table. Lions failed to cap off the brilliant season with the title as they were beaten in the finals by Lions. This season Lions have lost both games thus far and are currently eighth on the table.
On the other side the defending champions registered their first win of the campaign in the last outing against Warriors as they won the game by 62 runs. Lions had a solid campaign last season as they were third on the table. As per our calculations, Lions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lions’ chances of winning - 58%
- Dolphins’ chances of winning - 42%
Lions vs Dolphins Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Zubayr Hamza only played three games last season but looked promising and has played both games thus far. Hamza has struggled to make an impact in the two matches as he has scored two and six which showcases his struggle. We believe Hamza will score low in the upcoming game.
Bryce Parsons had a solid campaign last season as he scored 287 runs with an average of 41 which was pretty impressive. This season Parsons has struggled thus far as he scored seven and three and in the last game against Lions he scored three which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Dolphins Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Best Opening Partnership: Dolphins
Lions Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Lions vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Lions News & Player List
Lions Player List
Zubayr Hamza, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren (c), Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Evan Jones, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Muhammad Manack, Codi Yusuf, Joshua Richards, Richard Seletswane, Zack Momberg, Khaya Fakude
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zubayr Hamza
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Delano Potgieter
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Wandile Makwetu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Connor Esterhuizen
|
Batter
|
Evan Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Tshepo Moreki
|
All-rounder
|
Lutho Sipamla
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Dawood
|
Bowler
Lions Team Form
Lions did not have a great start as they were beaten by Titans in the opening game but managed to turn things around as they beat Warriors by 62 runs.
Dolphins News & Player List
Dolphins Player List
Bryce Parsons, Khaya Zondo, Slade van Staden (wk), Marques Ackerman, JJ Smuts, Andile Simelane, Tshepang Dithole, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Romashan Pillay , Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Nqobani Mokoena, Jason Smith, Keshav Maharaj, Hanu Viljoen, Ottneil Baartman, Bradley Porteous, Banele Cele
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryce Parsons
|
Batter
|
Khaya Zondo
|
Batter
|
Marques Ackerman
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
All-rounder
|
Slade van Staden
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andile Simelane
|
Batter
|
Tshepang Dithole
|
All-rounder
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
All-rounder
|
Romashan Pillay
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
|
Okuhle Cele
|
Bowler
Dolphins Team Form
Dolphins have struggled to make a mark this season as they have lost back to back games and are currently eighth on the table.
Lions vs Dolphins Head to Head
Lions hold a slight edge in this fixture against Dolphins 13-10. Last season both sides went head to head thrice and Lions won two of the three matches last term.
Head to Head
Lions: 13
Dolphins: 10
Lions vs Dolphins Betting Odds
Lions to have a better opening partnership than Dolphins
Dolphins and Lions go head to head which would be the repeat of the finals where Lions won the game with seven wickets to spare and they also had a better opening partnership in the game. Both sides went head to head three times last season and in two of the three matches Lions had a better opening partnership. Dolphins have struggled to find their footing thus far as they have lost both games thus far. We expect their struggles to continue in this game and Lions to dominate with the new ball. Looking at the form of both sides, we believe Lions would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Lions vs Dolphins
T20
Wanderers Stadium, null
Lions vs Dolphins Top Batters
Reeza Hendricks to be Lions’ top batter
Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent batsmen for Lions. In the last game Hendricks scored 41 off 26 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Khaya Zondo to be Dolphins’ top batter
Khaya Zondo did not have a great season last year as he scored 265 runs with an average of 20.38. Dolphins have struggled thus far but Zondo has still managed to score 25 and 24 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lions vs Dolphins Top Bowlers
Junaid Dawood to be Lions’ top bowler
Junaid Dawood only played three games last season but still managed to bag five wickets last season. Dawood was sensational in the last game as he bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’ top bowler
Okuhle Cele had a brilliant campaign last season as he bagged 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Dolphins last season. After a disappointing start we expect him to bounce back and make an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lions
- Lions to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Dolphins to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch