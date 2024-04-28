Lions vs Dolphins Match Prediction LIO 62 % Chance of Winning DOL 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions and Dolphins will clash for the last time in the finals of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The game will be played at Boland Park, Paarl on April 28. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

The Lions were able to recover smoothly from the defeat against the Titans and managed to win in the semi-final to proceed to the finals. The team has won ten games and lost four matches in the competition. With that, they topped the group table with 44 points and a net run rate of 1.646. The Lions will be in a position of power considering their current form.

Dolphins will be happy with themselves after winning six games in a row. They finished second in the points table with nine wins and four losses. They finished the group games with 41 points and a net run rate of 0.924. Dolphins won the semis against the Warriors and are ready for the final showdown. The team will rely on their bowling order to deliver the goods in the final match of the competition.

Dolphins’ campaign can be easily determined as inconsistent. They have a good squad on paper but must be vary of the mistakes that cost them games in the tournament. The team registered a strong win against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. They have four wins and three losses and are placed at the 4th place of the table standings. They possess 19 points and a net run rate of 0.384. Dolphins must now conquer over the Lions again in the reverse fixture.

Lions' chance of winning: 62%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 38%

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Lions vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Dolphins to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Dolphins are having a great campaign and made it to the finals. Their opening order has shown phenomenal display of batting talents in the competition. Khaya Zondo and Grant Roelofsen open for the team and average at 19.00 & 18.76 respectively in the competition. Dolphins scored 36, 57, 20, 28 & 64 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. The openers managed to post past the target on majority of the occasions and will be expected to do the same in the upcoming clash. Dolphins scored 29 & 36 before their 1st wicket in the last two clashes against Lions in the current competition. That said, Dolphins will be expected to score higher than 20 runs before their first dismissal in the next game.

Lions vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

The pitch is characterised by a surface that guarantees a consistent bounce, enabling batters to play assertive strokes. Although the track tends to limit seam movement, making it less favourable for swing bowlers, it has the potential to transform into a more batter-friendly surface as the match unfolds. This shift in dynamics could particularly benefit teams involved in a chase, potentially influencing the overall outcome of the game.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain around 18-27 degree Celsius on the day of the game. The skies will remain clear and the game will not experience any rain.

Lions Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions are coming from a win here against the Titans. They restricted the Titans to 131 in the game, making things easy for the batters in the game.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Eathan Bosch All-rounder Marques Ackerman Batter Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith All-rounder Andile Simelane All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Okuhle Cele Bowler Khaya Zondo Batter Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

The Dolphins won their last outing against the Warriors. It was an easy victory and the team will be going in strong coming into the next game.

Lions vs Dolphins Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings, Lions lead the tally by 3-2 against the Lions.

Lions Won: 3

Dolphins Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lions vs Dolphins Betting Odds

The Lions clashed against the Titans in the last game. The Titans were overwhelmed with the bowling attack of the Lions. They scored 131/9 in the game. Nqabayomzi Peter was the standout bowler from the Lions with 4 wickets in the game. Codi Yusuf also picked 2 wickets in the process. It was an easy chase for the Dolphins who surpassed the target with 8 wickets and 20 balls remaining. Rassie van der Dussen was the top batter with an unbeaten 73 runs in the game.

In the recent Dolphins game, they went against the Warriors. The Warriors batted first and secured 161/4 in the game. Chasing the target, Dolphins scored 166/5 in the game and managed to win the game by 5 wickets. Khaya Zondo was the best batter in the game with 49 runs. The team will be ready for their final contest in the competition against the Lions.

Lions vs Dolphins T20 Boland Park, null DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Dolphins Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.155 Bet Now!

Lions vs Dolphins Top Batters

Marques Ackerman to be Dolphins’s Best Batter

Marques Ackerman has made a significant improvement to the batting order as soon as he entered the team. He has played 9 innings and scored 234 runs at an average of 46.80. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

Rassie van der Dussen to be Lions’ Best Batter

Rassie van der Dussen has been a prominent batter for South Africa in the international circuit. He has scored 325 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.62. He scored an unbeaten 73 runs in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game too.

Lions vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Daryn Dupavillon to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler

Daryn Dupavillon is back in the squad. He has picked 11 wickets in 8 games. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will enter as the best bowling pick for the next game.

Nqabayomzi Peter to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Nqabayomzi Peter has been phenomenal with the ball in the competition. He has picked 19 wickets in 9 games. He picked 4 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game too.