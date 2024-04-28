Lions vs Dolphins Match Prediction
LIO
62%
Chance of Winning
DOL
38%
T20
Boland Park
Facts:
- Lions lead the tally by 3-2 against Dolphins in the last five outings between the sides.
- Dolphins finished 2nd in the points table whereas Lions finished at the top of the standings.
Lions vs Dolphins Chance of Winning
The Lions were able to recover smoothly from the defeat against the Titans and managed to win in the semi-final to proceed to the finals. The team has won ten games and lost four matches in the competition. With that, they topped the group table with 44 points and a net run rate of 1.646. The Lions will be in a position of power considering their current form.
Dolphins will be happy with themselves after winning six games in a row. They finished second in the points table with nine wins and four losses. They finished the group games with 41 points and a net run rate of 0.924. Dolphins won the semis against the Warriors and are ready for the final showdown. The team will rely on their bowling order to deliver the goods in the final match of the competition.
Dolphins’ campaign can be easily determined as inconsistent. They have a good squad on paper but must be vary of the mistakes that cost them games in the tournament. The team registered a strong win against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. They have four wins and three losses and are placed at the 4th place of the table standings. They possess 19 points and a net run rate of 0.384. Dolphins must now conquer over the Lions again in the reverse fixture.
Lions' chance of winning: 62%
Dolphins' chance of winning: 38%
Lions vs Dolphins Betting Tips
Dolphins to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Dolphins are having a great campaign and made it to the finals. Their opening order has shown phenomenal display of batting talents in the competition. Khaya Zondo and Grant Roelofsen open for the team and average at 19.00 & 18.76 respectively in the competition. Dolphins scored 36, 57, 20, 28 & 64 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. The openers managed to post past the target on majority of the occasions and will be expected to do the same in the upcoming clash. Dolphins scored 29 & 36 before their 1st wicket in the last two clashes against Lions in the current competition. That said, Dolphins will be expected to score higher than 20 runs before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Dolphins
Most Sixes: Lions
Best Opening Partnership: Lions
Lions vs Dolphins Toss Prediction
The pitch is characterised by a surface that guarantees a consistent bounce, enabling batters to play assertive strokes. Although the track tends to limit seam movement, making it less favourable for swing bowlers, it has the potential to transform into a more batter-friendly surface as the match unfolds. This shift in dynamics could particularly benefit teams involved in a chase, potentially influencing the overall outcome of the game.
Weather Report
The temperature will remain around 18-27 degree Celsius on the day of the game. The skies will remain clear and the game will not experience any rain.
Lions Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Evan Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
Bowler
|
Nqabayomzi Peter
|
Bowler
|
Codi Yusuf
|
Bowler
|
Lutho Sipamla
|
Bowler
Lions Team Form
The Lions are coming from a win here against the Titans. They restricted the Titans to 131 in the game, making things easy for the batters in the game.
Dolphins Player List
Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eathan Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Marques Ackerman
|
Batter
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jason Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Andile Simelane
|
All-rounder
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
All-rounder
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
All-rounder
|
Okuhle Cele
|
Bowler
|
Khaya Zondo
|
Batter
|
Ottniel Baartman
|
Bowler
Dolphins Team Form
The Dolphins won their last outing against the Warriors. It was an easy victory and the team will be going in strong coming into the next game.
Lions vs Dolphins Head-to-Head Record
In their last five meetings, Lions lead the tally by 3-2 against the Lions.
Lions Won: 3
Dolphins Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Lions vs Dolphins Betting Odds
The Lions clashed against the Titans in the last game. The Titans were overwhelmed with the bowling attack of the Lions. They scored 131/9 in the game. Nqabayomzi Peter was the standout bowler from the Lions with 4 wickets in the game. Codi Yusuf also picked 2 wickets in the process. It was an easy chase for the Dolphins who surpassed the target with 8 wickets and 20 balls remaining. Rassie van der Dussen was the top batter with an unbeaten 73 runs in the game.
In the recent Dolphins game, they went against the Warriors. The Warriors batted first and secured 161/4 in the game. Chasing the target, Dolphins scored 166/5 in the game and managed to win the game by 5 wickets. Khaya Zondo was the best batter in the game with 49 runs. The team will be ready for their final contest in the competition against the Lions.
Lions vs Dolphins
T20
Boland Park, null
Lions vs Dolphins Top Batters
Marques Ackerman to be Dolphins’s Best Batter
Marques Ackerman has made a significant improvement to the batting order as soon as he entered the team. He has played 9 innings and scored 234 runs at an average of 46.80. He will be expected to score well in the next game.
Rassie van der Dussen to be Lions’ Best Batter
Rassie van der Dussen has been a prominent batter for South Africa in the international circuit. He has scored 325 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.62. He scored an unbeaten 73 runs in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game too.
Lions vs Dolphins Top Bowlers
Daryn Dupavillon to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler
Daryn Dupavillon is back in the squad. He has picked 11 wickets in 8 games. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will enter as the best bowling pick for the next game.
Nqabayomzi Peter to be Lions’ Best Bowler
Nqabayomzi Peter has been phenomenal with the ball in the competition. He has picked 19 wickets in 9 games. He picked 4 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lions
Dolphins to win @ 2.16 (Parimatch)
Lions to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch