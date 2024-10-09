Lions vs Knights Match Prediction KNG 42 % Chance of Winning LIO 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.731 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions take on Knights in the 15th game of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 09 at 09:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Knights Chance of Winning

Knights did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against North West by three wins. Once again in the second game Knights were on the other side of the table as they lost a close game in Super Over against Boland. They managed to turn things around in the last game as they beat Warriors by 16 runs.

Much like their opponents, Lions had a disappointing start to the season as they were outplayed by Titans in the opening game which they lost by 117 runs. Lions managed to turn things around as they have won back to back games against Warriors and Dolphins. As per our calculations, Lions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lions’ chances of winning - 58%

Knights’ chances of winning - 42%

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Lions vs Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Zubayr Hamza only played three games last season but looked promising and has played both games thus far. Hamza has struggled to make an impact in the three matches as he has scored 2, 6 and 15 which showcases his struggle. We believe Hamza would once again score low in the upcoming game.

Even though Patrick Botha did not have a great game in the last outing he has made a solid start to the tournament as in the first two matches Botha scored 21 and 37 and has looked great thus far which makes us believe he will continue his good form and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Knights Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership: Knights 1.78 Bet on Batery Lions Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.86 Bet on Batery

Lions vs Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Lions News & Player List

Lions Player List

Wandile Makwetu (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Zubayr Hamza, Mitchell Van Buuren (c), Joshua Richards, Evan Jones, Delano Potgieter, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Richard Seletswane, Muhammad Manack, Zack Momberg, Khaya Fakude

Predicted Playing XI

Zubayr Hamza Batter Joshua Richards Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Wandile Makwetu Wicket-keeper Connor Esterhuizen Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Tshepo Moreki All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions did not have a great start as they were beaten by Titans in the opening game but have won back to back games and are third on the table.

Knights News & Player List

Knights Player List

Jacques Snyman, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Patrick Botha, Dian Forrester, Garnett Tarr, Clayton Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt (c), Malusi Siboto, Johannes van Dyk, Aubrey Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Ruan Cronje, Monde Maqunqu, Seth Flerdermaus, Sithembile Langa

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Garnett Tarr Batter Clayton Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso All-rounder Dane Piedt Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights have struggled to make a mark this season as they have lost back to back games but managed to turn things around as they beat the Warriors in the last game.

Lions vs Knights Head to Head

Lions and Knights have an identical record in T20 format as both sides have six wins in 13 matches.

Head to Head

Lions: 6

Knights: 6

Lions vs Knights Betting Odds

Lions to have a better opening partnership than Knights

Knights and Lions go head into this game after contrasting start to the campaign. Knights got promoted this year and struggled in the first two matches but managed to turn things around in the last game as they beat the Warriors in the last game. On the other hand, the Lions have won back to back games and would be hoping to continue their winning run when they take on Knights in the next game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in each of the last two games Knights have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Lions would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Lions vs Knights Top Batters

Evan Jones to be Lions’ top batter

Evan Jones has had a brilliant start to the campaign, in the opening game he scored a brilliant half century and in the last game he scored an unbeaten 29 as he took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lesego Senokwane to be Knights’ top batter

Lesego Senokwane has been the most consistent batsman for knights thus far as in three games he has scored 39, 24 and 27. We expect him to convert his starts into a big score which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lions vs Knights Top Bowlers

Junaid Dawood to be Lions’ top bowler

Junaid Dawood continued his brilliant form in the last match as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Malusi Siboto to be Knights’ top bowler

Malusi Siboto has made an impact in this campaign as he has been pretty consistent in the first three games and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.