LIO (Lions) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction
LIO
76%
Chance of Winning
KWNI
24%
T20
The Wanderers Stadium
Facts:
- Lions have won four games in the competition whereas KwaZulu-Natal Inland are yet to win a game.
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland are placed 8th in the table whereas Lions are positioned at 2nd place.
Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning
Lions are in a good position in the competition. They won their last game narrowly in the Super over against Western Province. Lions have four wins and a loss in five matches. As a result, they are placed second in the table standings. They have 17 points and a net run rate of 1.397. Lions have a stellar batting order and will go in strong in the next game.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland are facing terrible luck in this season of the CSA T20 Challenge. They lost all three of the games they have played. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. They are yet to earn their first set of points and have a net run rate of -3.783. Their batters have failed to accumulate runs in the competition. They are yet to be competitive in the tournament but this could be an opportunity to get going.
Lions's chance of winning: 76%
KwaZulu-Natal Inland' chance of winning: 24%
Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips
KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score under 16.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
KwaZulu-Natal Inland is having a bad batting season. The team has not scored significant scores in the competition so far. Michael Erlank and Cameron Delport opened for the team in the first two games but Kagiso Rapulana replaced Erlank in the opening position in the latest game. Erlank and Delport average at 2.33 & 5.66 respectively in the competition. Rapulana was brought in the opening position to change things but he was dismissed at 1 in the game. The team posted the scores of 0, 19 & 0 before their first dismissal in the three games so far. Batting against Lions will pose a big challenge for the KZN batters. That said, they are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Lions
Most Sixes: Lions
Best Opening Partnership: Lions
Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction
The cricket pitch at the New Wanderers Stadium is celebrated for creating an advantageous environment for batters, where high-scoring matches are common. The ball follows a predictable trajectory, aligning well with the bat and allowing batters to execute shots precisely. While the conditions heavily favour batters, skilled bowlers can exert influence by strategically delivering accurately placed deliveries. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first keeping the recent records in mind.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius. There are no predictions of rain on the day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.
Lions Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Evan Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
|
Codi Yusuf
|
Bowler
|
Lutho Sipamla
|
Bowler
Lions Team Form
The Lions have won two games in a row. They have a good batting order but their bowling has been particularly impressive in the two games. With the winning momentum, Lions will be expected to win the next affair.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List
Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ntando Zuma
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Yaseen Valli
|
Batter
|
Ruben Trumpelmann
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rapulana
|
Batter
|
Michael Erlank (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Shekleton
|
Batter
|
Cameron Delport
|
All-rounder
|
Mondli Khumalo
|
Bowler
|
Alindile Mhletywa
|
Bowler
|
Keith Dudgeon
|
Bowler
|
Smangaliso Nhlebela
|
Bowler
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form
KwaZulu-Natal Inland is coming from three losses here. They bundled out for 82 runs in the last game.
Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head Record
The sides have never met in the format before.
Lions Won: 0
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds
In the recent KwaZulu-Natal Inland game, they went against the North West. NW posted 207 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the game. KZI leaked a lot of runs while only Mondli Khumalo was the successful bowler with 3 wickets in the game. KwaZulu-Natal Inland did not have the best starts and kept losing wickets throughout their innings. Cameron Shekleton was the top scorer with 28 runs. KZI settled for 82 runs after losing all their wickets in the 15th over. They lost the game by 125 runs. KwaZulu-Natal Inland really needs to come through with their batting. They have a tough season ahead.
The Lions clashed against Western Province in the last game. Western Province scored 127 runs in the game. The rain interrupted the game and shortened it to a target of 52 runs in 7 overs. The Lions posted 51 runs, resulting in a tie. The Lions grabbed the victory in a super over showdown. Codi Yusuf and Lutho Sipamla picked 2 wickets each in the game while Ryan Rickleton scored an unbeaten 22 in the game. Lions will go in confident in the next game with a strong batting and bowling order.
Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland
T20
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters
Cameron Shekleton to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter
Cameron Shekleton will go in as the best batting pick from the team. He has scored 53 runs in 3 games at an average of 17.66. He scored 28 runs in the last game, highest in the team.
Ryan Rickleton to be Lions’ Best Batter
Ryan Rickleton is a terrific batter. He has scored 165 runs in 5 innings at an average of 41.25. He scored an unbeaten 22 in the last game. Considering his form, the team will be relying upon him to carry the batting innings.
Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers
Mondli Khumalo to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler
Mondli Khumalo is the top bowler from KwaZulu-Natal Inland. He has picked 4 wickets in 3 games. He has an economy rate of 7.66 in the competition. He was able to pick 3 wickets in the last game.
Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler
Bjorn Fortuin is an experienced bowler in the format and leads his side with the ball. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 5.68 in the tournament. He picked a wicket in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lions
KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win @ 3.35 (Parimatch)
Lions to win @ 1.32 (Parimatch)
Parimatch