LIO (Lions) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction LIO 66 % Chance of Winning NOW 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.397 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR North West will meet Lions in the 45th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The game will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on April 14. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Lions vs North West Chance of Winning

After a few disruptions in their campaign, Lions regained momentum again and are coming from three consecutive wins in the competition. Their last win came against the Dolphins. With seven wins and three losses in the tournament, the team is placed at the second place of the standings. They have 30 points and a net run rate of 1.490. Lions will look to maintain consistency and win the next game as well.

North West’ campaign can be easily determined as inconsistent. They are coming from a win against Western Province and will fancy the likes of climbing higher in the standings. With three wins and five losses, North West are placed at the 6th place of the standings. They have 19 points and a net run rate of 0.180. North West must now conquer the Lions again in the reverse fixture.

Lions' chance of winning: 66%

North West' chance of winning: 34%

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Lions vs North West Betting Tips

Lions to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Lions have delivered high intensity performances in the last two games. They stood out with their batting order and scored a pretty high score in the last game. Their openers, Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton have finally taken control of their innings and are smashing away the bowlers in their games. Hendricks and Rickleton average at 34.37 & 46.57 respectively in the current competition. The pair secured 47, 151 & 59 runs for their opening partnership in the last three games. In the last match, Rickleton smashed an unbeaten 53 runs whereas Hendricks knocked 18 runs. In the last meeting with North West, Lions scored 76 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, the openers will be keen on batting an expensive innings in the next game.

Lions vs North West Toss Prediction

The New Wanderers Stadium boasts a cricket pitch that is a haven for batters, well-known for facilitating high-scoring encounters. The ball consistently behaves predictably, harmonising favourably with the bat, enabling batters to execute precise shots. Despite the favourable batting conditions, skillful bowlers can exert influence by delivering accurately placed deliveries. The team chasing has had the edge over the teams batting first here with the average first innings score at 173.

Weather Report

The clouds are lurking over Johannesburg but there is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 20 degree Celsius on the day of the game.

Lions Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions are coming from a win here against the Dolphins. Their bowlers did excellent in the game, limiting Dolphins to a two-digit total.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters

Predicted Playing XI

Meeka-eel Prince Wicket Keeper Wihan Lubbe Batter Raynard van Tonder All-rounder Rubin Hermann Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Senuram Muthusamy (c) All-rounder Migael Pretorius All-rounder Duan Jansen Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Irvin Modimokoane Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West are coming from a win against the Western Province here. They performed well in their bowling order but need to even better in the next game.

Lions vs North West Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met three times where Lions won a single game whereas North West managed to win two matches.

Lions Won: 1

North West Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lions vs North West Betting Odds

In the recent Titans game, they went against the Dolphins. It was an opportunity to build confidence after their loss in the previous game before this. The game was shortened to 9 overs due to bad weather. Dolphins scored 98/6. Codi Yusuf was vigilant from the Titans and picked 3 wickets for the team. Chasing the target, Ryan Rickleton was fantastic with the bat and secured an unbeaten innings of 53 runs off 23 balls in the game. Lions are a very strong team and will exploit their talented line-up in the next game against North West.

North West clashed against Western Province in the last game. North West raised 155/8 in 20 overs. Raynard van Tonder scored 39 runs, batting in the middle order. Rubin Hermann chipped in 30 runs on his own. But the NW bowlers did well in the game. They restricted Western Province at 144 to win the game by 11 runs. Gideon Peters picked 3 wickets in the game, highest from the side. Although North West secured a win in their last outing, winning against Lions will be extremely tough for the side.

Lions vs North West T20 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! North West Dragons Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.987 Bet Now!

Lions vs North West Top Batters

Ryan Rickleton to be Lions’ Best Batter

Ryan Rickleton has scored 326 runs in 9 innings of the competition. He averages at 46.57 in the competition. He scored an unbeaten 53 off 23 balls in the last game. That said, he will go in as the best batting prospect from the Lions.

Rubin Hermann to be North West’s Best Batter

Rubin Hermann is a terrific batter. He is single-handedly carrying the batting order in the team. He has scored 371 runs in 9 innings at an average of 46.37. He scored 30 runs in the last game but is likely to return in the next game.

Lions vs North West Top Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin is an experienced bowler in the format and leads his side with the ball. He has picked 12 wickets in 10 games. He picked 1 wicket in the last game. He will be expected to keep the batters at check in the next game.

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius packs a decent bowling attack. With 15 wickets in 8 innings, he is the top wicket-taker in the team. He has an economy rate of 7.36 in the current competition. He was rested for the last game but will return strong in the next game.