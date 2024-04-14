LIO (Lions) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction
LIO
66%
Chance of Winning
NOW
34%
T20
The Wanderers Stadium
Facts:
- North West lead the tally by 2-1 against Lions in the last three outings between the sides.
- North West are placed 6th in the table whereas Lions are positioned at 2nd place.
Lions vs North West Chance of Winning
After a few disruptions in their campaign, Lions regained momentum again and are coming from three consecutive wins in the competition. Their last win came against the Dolphins. With seven wins and three losses in the tournament, the team is placed at the second place of the standings. They have 30 points and a net run rate of 1.490. Lions will look to maintain consistency and win the next game as well.
North West’ campaign can be easily determined as inconsistent. They are coming from a win against Western Province and will fancy the likes of climbing higher in the standings. With three wins and five losses, North West are placed at the 6th place of the standings. They have 19 points and a net run rate of 0.180. North West must now conquer the Lions again in the reverse fixture.
Lions' chance of winning: 66%
North West' chance of winning: 34%
Lions vs North West Betting Tips
Lions to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Lions have delivered high intensity performances in the last two games. They stood out with their batting order and scored a pretty high score in the last game. Their openers, Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton have finally taken control of their innings and are smashing away the bowlers in their games. Hendricks and Rickleton average at 34.37 & 46.57 respectively in the current competition. The pair secured 47, 151 & 59 runs for their opening partnership in the last three games. In the last match, Rickleton smashed an unbeaten 53 runs whereas Hendricks knocked 18 runs. In the last meeting with North West, Lions scored 76 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, the openers will be keen on batting an expensive innings in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: North West
Most Sixes: Lions
Best Opening Partnership: Lions
Lions vs North West Toss Prediction
The New Wanderers Stadium boasts a cricket pitch that is a haven for batters, well-known for facilitating high-scoring encounters. The ball consistently behaves predictably, harmonising favourably with the bat, enabling batters to execute precise shots. Despite the favourable batting conditions, skillful bowlers can exert influence by delivering accurately placed deliveries. The team chasing has had the edge over the teams batting first here with the average first innings score at 173.
Weather Report
The clouds are lurking over Johannesburg but there is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 20 degree Celsius on the day of the game.
Lions Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
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Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
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Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Evan Jones
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All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
Bowler
|
Nqabayomzi Peter
|
Bowler
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Codi Yusuf
|
Bowler
|
Lutho Sipamla
|
Bowler
Lions Team Form
The Lions are coming from a win here against the Dolphins. Their bowlers did excellent in the game, limiting Dolphins to a two-digit total.
North West Players List
Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meeka-eel Prince
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Batter
|
Raynard van Tonder
|
All-rounder
|
Rubin Hermann
|
Batter
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Batter
|
Senuram Muthusamy (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Duan Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Bamanye Xenxe
|
Bowler
|
Caleb Seleka
|
Bowler
|
Irvin Modimokoane
|
Bowler
North West Recent Form
North West are coming from a win against the Western Province here. They performed well in their bowling order but need to even better in the next game.
Lions vs North West Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met three times where Lions won a single game whereas North West managed to win two matches.
Lions Won: 1
North West Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Lions vs North West Betting Odds
In the recent Titans game, they went against the Dolphins. It was an opportunity to build confidence after their loss in the previous game before this. The game was shortened to 9 overs due to bad weather. Dolphins scored 98/6. Codi Yusuf was vigilant from the Titans and picked 3 wickets for the team. Chasing the target, Ryan Rickleton was fantastic with the bat and secured an unbeaten innings of 53 runs off 23 balls in the game. Lions are a very strong team and will exploit their talented line-up in the next game against North West.
North West clashed against Western Province in the last game. North West raised 155/8 in 20 overs. Raynard van Tonder scored 39 runs, batting in the middle order. Rubin Hermann chipped in 30 runs on his own. But the NW bowlers did well in the game. They restricted Western Province at 144 to win the game by 11 runs. Gideon Peters picked 3 wickets in the game, highest from the side. Although North West secured a win in their last outing, winning against Lions will be extremely tough for the side.
Lions vs North West
T20
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Lions vs North West Top Batters
Ryan Rickleton to be Lions’ Best Batter
Ryan Rickleton has scored 326 runs in 9 innings of the competition. He averages at 46.57 in the competition. He scored an unbeaten 53 off 23 balls in the last game. That said, he will go in as the best batting prospect from the Lions.
Rubin Hermann to be North West’s Best Batter
Rubin Hermann is a terrific batter. He is single-handedly carrying the batting order in the team. He has scored 371 runs in 9 innings at an average of 46.37. He scored 30 runs in the last game but is likely to return in the next game.
Lions vs North West Top Bowlers
Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler
Bjorn Fortuin is an experienced bowler in the format and leads his side with the ball. He has picked 12 wickets in 10 games. He picked 1 wicket in the last game. He will be expected to keep the batters at check in the next game.
Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler
Migael Pretorius packs a decent bowling attack. With 15 wickets in 8 innings, he is the top wicket-taker in the team. He has an economy rate of 7.36 in the current competition. He was rested for the last game but will return strong in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lions
North West to win @ 2.35 (Parimatch)
Lions to win @ 1.51 (Parimatch)
Parimatch