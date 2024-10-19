LIO (Lions) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction NOW 45 % Chance of Winning LIO 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.769 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR North West and Lions will clash in the 28th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The game will take place at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on October 19. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Lions vs North West Chance of Winning

To everyone’s surprise, the Lions suffered a loss in the last game against Western Province. The team is having a great campaign and sit at the second place with four wins and two losses in the competition. The team has 18 points and a net run rate of 0.014. Lions will be looking to finish in the top four to compete in the play-offs.

North West, on the other hand, are also doing very well in the competition. North West registered four consecutive wins in the competition. However, the team faced an unfortunate loss in the last game against the Warriors. Their last game was abandoned due to bad weather. With four wins and a loss, the team is placed at the second place of the points table. They have 19 points and a net run rate of 0.355. The team will be match favourites for this fixture.

North West’s chance of winning: 45%

Lions' chance of winning: 55%

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Lions vs North West Betting Tips

North West to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

North West had a poor season last year. They finished in the bottom half of the points table. The team featured Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann in their opening order in the first game. However, the pair did not fit the position. Currently Janneman Malan and Ludwich Schuld opened for the side in the competition. The team posted the scores of 0, 0, 72, 30 & 75 runs before their first dismissal in the five games so far. The team has a strong batting order and shall score high before their first dismissal in the next game against the Titans.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Lions 1.90 Bet on Batery Lions’ score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery North West’s score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Lions vs North West Toss Prediction

The toss prediction for matches at SuperSport Park, Centurion, can be influenced by factors such as pitch conditions and weather. Historically, the pitch at Centurion is known to offer good bounce and carry, which benefits fast bowlers early in the match. Therefore, teams winning the toss often prefer to bowl first, taking advantage of the fresh pitch conditions to restrict the opposition to a manageable total. However, if the pitch is dry or has already been used, teams may choose to bat first, as it can become slower as the game progresses, making run-scoring harder.

Weather Report

Batters who spend time at the crease can take advantage of these conditions, especially after the initial overs when the new ball may offer some swing. The surface tends to favour batters more, though spinners could play a key role later in the game. Given the conditions, teams often opt to bat first after winning the toss to take advantage of the fresh pitch before it slows down.

Lions Players List

Mitchell Van Buuren, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Zubayr Hamza Batter Joshua Richards Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Wandile Makwetu Wicket-keeper Connor Esterhuizen Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Tshepo Moreki All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions are in fantastic form this season. They are placed second in the standings. The team lost their last game against Western Province. They will be hopig to win their last game of the season.

North West Players List

Jacques Snyman, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Patrick Botha, Dian Forrester, Garnett Tarr, Clayton Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt (c), Malusi Siboto, Johannes van Dyk, Aubrey Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Ruan Cronje, Monde Maqunqu, Seth Flerdermaus, Sithembile Langa

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Garnett Tarr Batter Clayton Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso All-rounder Dane Piedt Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West were having an unbeatable campaign until their last loss against the Warriors. The team lost the match by 21 runs after performing superbly in the game.

Lions vs North West Head-to-Head Record

The tally is tied at 2-2 in the last four meetings between the sides.

North West Won: 2

Lions Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lions vs North West Betting Odds

The Lions went against Western Province in the last game. Batting first, Lions scored 145/7 in the game. Wandile Makwetu (41) and Rassie van der Dussen (43) were the top scorers from the side while the rest dismissed out cheaply in the game. Western Province posted 146/6 in the game and won the game by 4 wickets. Delano Potgieter was the best bowler in the Lions and picked 2 wickets in the game.

North West is doing pretty well in the competition. Their last game was abandoned due to weather. After winning four games on the trot, the team suffered a loss in the last game against the Warriors. Warriors batted first in the game and secured 221/5 in 20 overs. It was a poor bowling outing from the North West. Migael Pretorius and Kerwin Mungroo picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, North West was impeccable with the bat. The team scored 200/3 but could not reach the target, losing the game by 21 runs. Janneman Malan was fantastic with his 111* knock in the game. Lesiba Ngoepe also scored 41 runs in the game.

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Lions vs North West Top Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be the top batter for Lions

Reeza Hendricks is a terrific batter from the side. He has 119 runs in 4 games and averages near 60 in the current competition. He will walk in as the team’s best batting pick.

Janneman Malan to be the top batter for North West

Janneman Malan is an experienced batter in the squad. He has scored 223 runs in 5 games of the competition. The batter knocked an unbeaten 111 off 60 balls in the last game. Malan is an aggressive batter and will be expected to knock many runs in the next game.

Lions vs North West Top Bowlers

Junaid Dawood to be the top bowler for Lions

Junaid Dawood is flourishing in the current season of the competition. He has picked 13 wickets in 5 games already. He took 3 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler from the side. Dawood will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Kerwin Mungroo to be the top bowler for North West

Kerwin Mungroo was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He is doing very well this season as well. He picked 9 wickets in 5 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game.