Lions vs Titans Match Prediction 65 % Chance of Winning 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions and Titans will now contest in the 1st semi-finals of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on April 24, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins for better cricket insights.

Lions vs Titans Chances of Winning

Lions have had many good days in the competition. They have won ten games in the competition while losing four games in fourteen matches. They finished at the top of the table with 44 points and a net run rate of 1.646. They finished the group games on a winning note against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. A win in the upcoming game will take them to the finals.

Titans are coming into this fixture after a win against Western Province. Titans have shown resilience despite a bad start in the competition. The team finished in fourth place in the standings with seven wins and five losses. They earned 36 points and maintained a net run rate of 0.646. They will be in desperate need of a win here.

Titans chance of winning - 35%

Lions chance of winning -65%

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Lions vs Titans Betting Tips

Lions to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Lions are having a pretty strong campaign. They stood out with their batting order and scored a pretty high score in the last game. Their openers, Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton took control of their innings and were smashing away the bowlers in their games. Hendricks and Rickleton average at 33.18 & 42.77 respectively in the current competition. Zubayr Hamza came into the opening order alongside Hendricks in the last game and averages 90.00 after 2 games in the competition. The secured secured 47, 151, 59, 86, 58, 14 & 29 runs for their opening partnership in the last seven games. They scored high in the opening order in the majority of their recent games. That said, you should expect a long opening partnership between Hendricks and Rickleton in the next outing.

Lions vs Titans Toss Prediction

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is known for its fast and bouncy track favouring pacers. Batters who handle pace well can score aggressively. The surface assists swing and seam movement, offering an advantage to fast bowlers throughout the game. Spinners might come into play later. The team winning the toss may opt to bowl first to capitalise on early assistance for pacers.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 28 degree Celsius. There are no predictions of rain on the day and the skies will remain clear and sunny.

Titans Player List

Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Jack Lees Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Neil Brand Batter Joshua van Heerden Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Junior Dala Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans are coming from a win against Western Province. They bowled very well in the game and will be confident against the Lions in the next game.

Lions Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin (c) Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions have won the majority of their games in the competition. They won their last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 7 wickets. They bowled very well in the game.

Lions vs Titans Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes between the sides, Titans lead the tally by 3-2.

Head-to-Head Records

Lions - 2

Titans - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Lions vs Titans Betting Odds

Lions clashed against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in their last outing. Lions finished their last group game on a high note as their bowlers restricted KZNI to 132 runs, taking 9 wickets in the process. Nqabayomzi Peter picked 3 wickets while Lutho Sipamla & Bjorn Fortuin picked 2 wickets each. It was a low total and the team managed to surpass the target with 7 wickets to spare. Zubayr Hamza scored 49 runs while Rassie van der Dussen remained unbeaten at 51 runs. The team possesses a fierce bowling order and the right batters to back them up. They will be looking for another win here in order to reach the finals.

The Titans went against Western Province in the last game. Western Province were stumped with the pressure from the bowlers of Titans. Western Province scored 113/9. Junior Dala & Corbin Bosch picked 3 wickets each in the game. While chasing, Lhuan dre Pretorius scored 52 runs, highest from the side while Sibonelo Makhanya chipped in 24 runs in the game. The Titans also look in terrific form. They have what it takes to win the tournament and must get past the hurdle named the Lions to win the title.

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Lions vs Titans Best Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be Lions’ Best Batter

Reeza Hendricks is one of the top run-scorers from the side. He has 365 runs in 13 games and averages at 33.18. He scored 48 runs in the last game against the Titans. He will go in as the best batting pick from the side.

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’ Best Batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy is a terrific batter. He has scored 404 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.07. He was dismissed out early in the last game. He is the team’s top scorer and will be expected to return and score high in the next game.

Lions vs Titans Best Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin is an experienced bowler in the format and leads his side with the ball. He has picked 16 wickets in 14 games. He has an economy rate of 5.78 in the tournament. He will be responsible for picking wickets in the next clash against the Titans.

David Wiese to be Titans’s Best Bowler

David Wiese has played only 7 innings for the Titans in the competition and managed to pick 16 wickets so far. He was wicket-less in the last game but will be expected to bowl well in the next game.