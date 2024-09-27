Lions vs Titans Match Prediction LIO 55 % Chance of Winning TIT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions and Titans will clash in the first game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The first game will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on September 27. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Titans Chance of Winning

The CSA T20 Challenge features 8 teams: Knights, Dolphins, Boland, Titans, Warriors, Western Province, DP World Lions, and AET Tuskers. Over 30 days, 32 matches will be played in a single round-robin format. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the Playoffs.

Lions have won the title on four occasions before. The team had a fantastic season last year. They finished at the top of the table with 10 wins and 4 losses. They had 44 points and a net run rate of 1.646 in the competition. They went on to contest in the finals and won the title after beating Dolphins. The team will be ready for yet another challenge in this season of the competition.

The Titans finished at the fourth place in the points table last season. They had 7 wins and 5 losses in the competition. With that, they made it to the play-offs. However, the team was knocked out in the semis against the Lions. Titans is the most successful team with 6 titles to their name. The team will be ready for a brand new season of the competition.

Lions's chance of winning: 55%

Titans' chance of winning: 45%

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Lions vs Titans Betting Tips

Lions to score high before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Lions were fantastic in the previous edition of the competition. They won the title last season with terrific performances in all the departments. The team featured Ryan Rickleton, Reeza Hendricks and Zubayr Hamza in its opening order. Rickleton, Hendricks and Hamza averaged at 40.09, 36.66 & 90.00 respectively in the previous season of the competition. The team posted the scores of 29, 3 & 37 runs before the 1st dismissal. The team will has a good batting order and will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the first game of the competition.

Lions vs Titans Toss Prediction

While Wanderers is famous for its favourable batting conditions, there is an expectation that bowlers may find some assistance early in the game. As the match advances, spinners are likely to chip in and play a crucial role in the game. Batters should showcase patience and settle in before going for significant shots. The team will be looking to field here first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

According to the forecast, the skies will remain clear throughout with no prediction of rain. The temperature will remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

Titans Player List

Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Joshua van Heerden, Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Corbin Bosch, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Jack Lees, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Donovan Ferreira (Wk), Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Wk), Rivaldo Moonsamy (Wk), Aaron Phangiso (c), Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tladi Bokako

Predicted Playing XI

Wandile Makwetu Wicket-keeper Dom Hendricks Batter Mitchell van Buuren Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Muhammad Monack All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Codi Yusuf Bowler Neil Brand All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Joshua Richards Batter

Titans Team Form

The Titans were knocked out in the semifinals last season. They will be looking to do better in the brand new season of the competition. The team shall focus on their batting line-up. The team has the potential to do very well in the competition. They will miss a few names in the squad due to national duty.

Lions Players List

Mitchell Van Buuren, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Dewald Brevis Batter Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Batter Sibonela Makhanya Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Gerald Coetzee Bowler Rivaldo Moonsamy Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Lions Recent Form

The Lions had a fantastic season last year. The defending champions defeated Dolphins in the finals to lift the trophy. The team has a strong batting and bowling order.

Lions vs Titans Head-to-Head Record

Titans lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes against Lions.

Lions Won: 2

Titans Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lions vs Titans Betting Odds

The sides last collided in the first semi-final game of the previous edition of the competition. Lions won the toss and elected to field first. Titans batted first and scored 131/9 in 20 overs. Jack Lees was the top scorer with an unbeaten 64 runs in the game. Rivaldo Moonsamy also scored 24 runs. Nqabayomzi Peter picked 4 wickets in the game while Codi Yusuf took 2 wickets in the game. It was a low score for the team.

Chasing the target, Lions did not face much difficulty. They cruised past the target and posted 134/2 in 14.4 overs. Rassie van der Dussen struck an unbeaten 73 runs off 45 balls. Ryan Rickleton also scored 38 runs in the game. The bowling order of Titans was ineffective. David Weise and Neil Brand took a wicket each from the team. The teams will clash in the first game of the competition and will bring their top game into this fixture.

Lions vs Titans T20 Wanderers Stadium, null DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.8 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet now! Titans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.854 Bet now!

Lions vs Titans Top Batters

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be the top batter for Titans

Rivaldo Moonsamy was the top scorer from Titans in the previous season of the competition. Moonsamy scored 428 runs in 15 games of the competition at an average of 30.57. He will walk in as the best batting pick from the side.

Rassie van der Dussen to be the top batter for Lions

Rassie van der Dussen scored 331 runs in 13 games for the team in the previous season. He averaged at 36.77 in the competition. The batter smashed unbeaten 73 runs in his last meeting with the Titans. He will be expected to strike hard in the first game of this season.

Lions vs Titans Top Bowlers

David Wiese to be the top bowler for Titans

David Wiese is the best bowler from Titans. He has taken 17 wickets in the eight outings of the previous season of the competition. He took a wicket in his last meeting with the Lions. He will walk in as the best bowler from the side.

Codi Yusuf to be the top bowler for Lions

COdi Yusuf will go in as the best bowling pick from the Lions. Yusuf picked 16 wickets in 11 games last season. He picked 2 wickets in his last clash against the Titans. He will be ready for yet another smashing performance in his next game.