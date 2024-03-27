Lions vs Warriors Match Prediction LIO 42 % Chance of Winning WARR 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.907 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next showdown of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024, Warriors will meet Lions in the 26th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The game will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on March 27. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Warriors Chance of Winning

It was a major upset of the tournament when Lions lost to KwaZulu-Natal Inland in their last outing. Lions have four wins and two losses in six games in the competition. With that, they are placed second in the points table with 17 points. They have a net run rate of 0.848. Lions have a stellar batting order and will be eager to retaliate in the next game.

The Warriors are having a dream campaign in the competition. They established dominance in the competition with their unbeatable run in the competition. With six wins in six games, they are placed at the top position of the points table. The team has 27 points and a net run rate of 1.436. Warriors is a force to reckon with in the current competition and will be confident walking into the next game.

Lions's chance of winning: 42%

Warriors' chance of winning: 58%

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Lions vs Warriors Betting Tips

Warriors to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

The Warriors are having a fantastic batting season. The team has impressed on both fronts. Their openers have secured impressive scores for the 1st wicket in the competition. Jiveshan Pillay and Matthew Breetzke are the openers of the team and average at 30.66 & 30.4 respectively in the competition. The pair secured the scores of 43, 69, 25, 2, 24 & 41 runs before their first dismissal. The team scored over the target in the majority of their fixtures. The team will face-off for the first time in the tournament. Nevertheless, the team looks in ecstatic form and will be looking to smash over 22 runs in the next game before their 1st dismissal.

Lions vs Warriors Toss Prediction

The cricket pitch at the New Wanderers Stadium is celebrated for creating an advantageous environment for batters, where high-scoring matches are common. The ball follows a predictable trajectory, aligning well with the bat and allowing batters to execute shots precisely. While the conditions heavily favour batters, skilled bowlers can exert influence by strategically delivering accurately placed deliveries. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first keeping the recent records in mind.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 24 degree Celsius. There are no predictions of rain on the day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Lions Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions are coming from an unfortunate loss in this game. Their batters did not do well in the game. The top order collapsed pretty quickly in the game. They will be eager to get back in the tournament.

Warriors Players List

Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder JP King Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sinethemba Qishele Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Anrich Nortje Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

It was a usual win for the Warriors in their last outing. They are having an unbeatable campaign and will continue their form in the next game too. They have been very good with their bat but even more impressive with their bowling unit.

Lions vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the teams, Lions have won four games whereas the Warriors have won a single game.

Head-to-Head

Lions Won: 4

Warriors Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lions vs Warriors Betting Odds

In the recent Warriors game, they went against the North West. Warriors batted first and secured 186 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Sinethemba Qeshile scored an unbeaten 51 in the game whereas Patrick Kruger smashed 46 runs in the game. The top order did not score many runs in the game. North West were unable to chase the target and scored 162 runs with the loss of 9 wickets. Renaldo Meyer, Beyers Swanepoel and JP King picked 2 wickets in the game. Warriors won the game by 24 runs and remained unbeaten in the competition.

The Lions clashed against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in their last game. The game was shortened to a game of 15 overs due to poor weather conditions. Lions scored 90/5 in 15 overs. KwaZulu-Natal Inland outplayed the Lions and scored 94 runs in the game to win the game with 8 wickets remaining. Wiaan Mulder scored an unbeaten 36 whereas Evan Jones scored 29*. Junaid Dawood and Lutho Sipamla picked a wicket each in the game. The team will be eager to get back in the competition and must perform better in the batting and the bowling order in the next game.

Lions vs Warriors T20 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Warriors Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.907 Bet Now!

Lions vs Warriors Top Batters

Jiveshan Pillay to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jiveshan Pillay is a terrific batter. He scored 184 runs in 6 games at an average of 30.66. He scored 7 runs in the last game. He is in good form and will be looking to return in the next game.

Ryan Rickleton to be Lions’ Best Batter

Ryan Rickleton is a terrific batter. He has scored 165 runs in 5 innings at an average of 41.25. He did not feature in the last game but will make a strong return in the next game. Considering his form, the team will be relying upon him to carry the batting innings.

Lions vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Siya Simetu to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Siya Simetu has picked 12 wickets in 6 innings of the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game. He has an economy rate of 5.04 in the competition and will be expected to perform well in the next game.

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin is an experienced bowler in the format and leads his side with the ball. He has picked 7 wickets in 6 games. He will be expected to keep the batters at check in the next game.