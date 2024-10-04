Lions vs Warriors Match Prediction LIO 43 % Chance of Winning WARR 57 % Place a bet Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions and Warriors will clash in the 7th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The game will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on October 4. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Warriors Chance of Winning

The CSA T20 Challenge features 8 teams: Knights, Dolphins, Boland, Warriors, Warriors, Western Province, DP World Lions, and AET Tuskers. Over 30 days, 32 matches will be played in a single round-robin format. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the Playoffs.

Lions have won the title on four occasions before. The team had a fantastic season last year. They finished at the top of the table and went on to contest in the finals, winning the title after beating Dolphins. Coming into this season, the Lions lost the first game against the Titans. They are currently placed at the 8th place of the points table with a net run rate of -5.850.

Warriors had a good campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 3rd place of the points table last season. Warriors were knocked out of the competition in the second semi-finals. The Warriors won the first game of this season against the Dolphins. The team sits at the second place of the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.331.

Lions's chance of winning: 43%

Warriors' chance of winning: 57%

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Lions vs Warriors Betting Tips

Lions to score low before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Lions were fantastic in the previous edition of the competition. They won the title last season with terrific performances in all the departments. The team featured Ryan Rickleton, Reeza Hendricks and Zubayr Hamza in its opening order. Rickleton is unavailable for this series. In the current competition, Zubayr Hamza and Wandile Makwetu opened for the team. The pair scored 2 runs for their opening partnership in the first game against the Titans. Hamza was dismissed for 2 runs while Makwetu scored 5 runs before losing his wicket. That said, Warriors are expected to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Warriors 1.72 Bet on Batery Runs before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery Most sixes: Warriors 1.80 Bet on Batery

Lions vs Warriors Toss Prediction

While Wanderers is famous for its favourable batting conditions, there is an expectation that bowlers may find some assistance early in the game. As the match advances, spinners are likely to chip in and play a crucial role in the game. Batters should showcase patience and settle in before going for significant shots. The team will be looking to field here first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

According to the forecast, the skies will remain clear throughout with no prediction of rain. The temperature will remain around 22 degrees Celsius.

Lions Players List

Mitchell Van Buuren, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Wandile Makwetu Wicket-keeper Zubayr Hamza Batter Mitchell van Buuren (c) Batter Connor Esterhuizen Batter Muhammad Manack All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Codi Yusuf Bowler Junaid Dawood All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Delano Potgieter Batter

Lions Recent Form

The Lions had a fantastic season last year. The defending champions defeated Dolphins in the finals to lift the trophy. The team had a poor start in the competition with a loss against the Titans in the first game. They will be hoping to put on a better batting performance in the next game.

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Diego Rosier, George Van Heerden, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Matthew Breetzke (Wk), Rudi Second (Wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Renaldo Meyer All-rounder Jordan Hermann Batter Senuran Muthusamy (c) Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Christopher King Bowler JP King All-rounder Jean du Plessis Wicket-keeper Siya Plaatjie Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler Andile Mokgakane Batter

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors finished in the top half of the points table last season. They batted and bowled very well in the competition. The team was thrilled with their first win in this season against the Dolphins. They will be confident going into the next game.

Lions vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

Warriors lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes against Lions.

Lions Won: 2

Warriors Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lions vs Warriors Betting Odds

The Lions went against the Titans in the first game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Titans secured 258 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Kwena Maphaka picked 2 wickets in the game and was the top bowler from the Lions. The batting order of Lions did not do well and scored 141/8 in the game, losing it by 117 runs. Evan Jones was the top scorer from the side with 83 runs in the game. Delano Potgieter also chipped in 28 runs. The rest of the team dismissed out very early in the game.

Warriors collided against Dolphins in the last game of the competition. Dolphins batted first in the game and posted 162/9 in the game. Christopher King picked 3 wickets in the game. Renaldo Meyer and Siya Plaatjie picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Warriors scored 163/4 and won the game by 6 wickets. JP King scored 41 runs while Jean du Plessis posted an unbeaten 69 runs in the game.

Lions vs Warriors T20 Wanderers Stadium, null DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now! Warriors Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.753 Bet Now!

Lions vs Warriors Top Batters

Jean du Plessis to be the top batter for Warriors

Jean du Plessis was the top scorer from Warriors in the previous game of the competition. He smashed an unbeaten 69 runs off 45 balls in the game. Jean du Plesses will be looking to strike hard in the next game as well.

Evan Jones to be the top batter for Lions

Evan Jones is a young all-rounder from the team. He was able to score 83 runs off 48 balls in the last game. He smashed 5 fours and 6 sixes in the game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Lions vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Christopher King to be the top bowler for Warriors

Christopher King was the best bowler in the previous game against the Dolphins. The bowler took 3 wickets for 18 runs in the game. He was very economical and managed to wrap in many wickets. He will walk in as the best bowler from Warriors in the next game.

Kwena Maphaka to be the top bowler for Lions

Kwena Maphaka was the best bowler from the Lions in the last game. Maphaka has a lot of experience and has bowled consistently in the domestic leagues. He picked 2 wickets in the last game for 31 runs. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.