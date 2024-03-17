LIO (Lions) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction LIO 42 % Chance of Winning WEP 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.829 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions take on Western Province in the 17th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 17 at 05:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Western Province Chance of Winning

Western Province have looked brilliant in this tournament thus far. They kicked off their campaign with a narrow win against Dolphins and then took maximum points in the next two fixtures. In the last game, they went head to head against North West as they won the game by four runs.

Much like their opponents, Lions took maximum points in the first two games against Boland and North West but got outplayed by Dolphins in the next game. They returned to winning ways against the Titans as they won the game by one run. As per our calculations, Western Province are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lions’s chances of winning - 42%

Western Province’s chances of winning - 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lions vs Western Province Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Reeza Hendricks had a solid start to the campaign but has struggled in the last two matches as he scored 5 and 12 in the last two matches. In the four games, Hendricks has scored 102 runs with an average of 34 which looked a bit inflated as bulk of those runs came in the first two matches. We believe his struggle would continue in the upcoming game and would score low.

Tony de Zorzi has had a difficult start to the campaign as he has scored 41 runs in three games so far with an average of 13.66 which showcases his struggles as it is pretty low for an opening batsman. We believe Zorzi would continue to struggle in this tournament and would score low in the upcoming game.

Lions vs Western Province Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last four of the five games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Lions News & Player List

Lions Player List

Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Mitchell Van Buuren, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Codi Yusuf, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Zubayr Hamza, Evan Jones, Connor Esterhuizen

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Delano Potgieter Bowler Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Codi Yusuf Bowler Nqaba Peter Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions have had a tremendous start to the campaign as they have three wins in four games and are currently second on the table.

Western Province News & Player List

Western Province Player List

Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Verreynne (c & wk), George Linde, Wayne Parnell, Mihlali Mpongwana, Abdullah Bayoumy, Kyle Simmonds, Beuran Hendricks, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Dane Paterson, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith, Gavin Kaplan, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

Tony de Zorzi Batter David Bedingham All-rounder Jonathan Bird All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Wayne Parnell All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Abdullah Bayoumy All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province have had a terrific start to the season as they have three wins in the first three games and with 13 points, they are currently third on the table.

Lions vs Western Province Head to Head

Western Province hold a slight edge in this fixture against the Lions (2-1). Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Lions: 1

Western Province: 2

Lions vs Western Province Betting Odds

Lions to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Western Province and Lions head into this fixture after a similar start to the season. Both teams have looked great thus far as Lions have three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Western Province are one of the two teams who are unbeaten in the competition as they have three wins in three games and are currently third on the table. Even though Western Province have dominated the games thus far, their top order batsmen have looked vulnerable which is probably why they have conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last two matches. Lions openers have looked far more consistent as they already have constituted two 50 run opening stands in four matches and in three of the four games, they have had a better opening stand which makes us believe Lions would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lions vs Western Province T20 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.829 Bet Now!

Lions vs Western Province Top Team Batters

Ryan Rickelton to be Lions’ top batter

We are going to stick with Ryan Rickelton once again as even though he did not have a stand out game, Rickelton scored 24 off 18 and took his run tally to 143 in four matches and is the leading run scorer for Lions thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jonathan Bird to be Western Province’s top batter

Jonathan Bird has been phenomenal thus far this season. In the three games so far, Bird has scored 40, 61* and 42 which makes him one of most consistent batsman in this tournament. With 143 runs, Bird is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lions vs Western Province Top Team Bowlers

Kwena Maphaka to be Lions’ top bowler

Kwena Maphaka did not have a great outing in the last game as he ended the match with bowling figures of 1/37. That doesn’t change the fact he has been pretty consistent this season and with six wickets, he remains the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s top bowler

Kyle Simmonds has been the standout performer for Western Province in the bowling department. In the three games so far, Shamsi has had bowling figures of 2/18, 2/20 and 2/16. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Western Province which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.