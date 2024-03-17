LIO (Lions) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction
LIO
42%
Chance of Winning
WEP
58%
T20
The Wanderers Stadium
Facts:
- With 143 runs, Ryan Rickelton is the leading run scorer for Lions in this tournament.
- With 143 runs, Jonathan Bird is the leading run scorer for Western Province in this tournament.
Lions vs Western Province Chance of Winning
Western Province have looked brilliant in this tournament thus far. They kicked off their campaign with a narrow win against Dolphins and then took maximum points in the next two fixtures. In the last game, they went head to head against North West as they won the game by four runs.
Much like their opponents, Lions took maximum points in the first two games against Boland and North West but got outplayed by Dolphins in the next game. They returned to winning ways against the Titans as they won the game by one run. As per our calculations, Western Province are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lions’s chances of winning - 42%
- Western Province’s chances of winning - 58%
Lions vs Western Province Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Reeza Hendricks had a solid start to the campaign but has struggled in the last two matches as he scored 5 and 12 in the last two matches. In the four games, Hendricks has scored 102 runs with an average of 34 which looked a bit inflated as bulk of those runs came in the first two matches. We believe his struggle would continue in the upcoming game and would score low.
Tony de Zorzi has had a difficult start to the campaign as he has scored 41 runs in three games so far with an average of 13.66 which showcases his struggles as it is pretty low for an opening batsman. We believe Zorzi would continue to struggle in this tournament and would score low in the upcoming game.
Lions vs Western Province Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last four of the five games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Lions News & Player List
Lions Player List
Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Mitchell Van Buuren, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Codi Yusuf, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Zubayr Hamza, Evan Jones, Connor Esterhuizen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma
|
Batter
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Delano Potgieter
|
Bowler
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
All-rounder
|
Codi Yusuf
|
Bowler
|
Nqaba Peter
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
Lions Team Form
Lions have had a tremendous start to the campaign as they have three wins in four games and are currently second on the table.
Western Province News & Player List
Western Province Player List
Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Verreynne (c & wk), George Linde, Wayne Parnell, Mihlali Mpongwana, Abdullah Bayoumy, Kyle Simmonds, Beuran Hendricks, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Dane Paterson, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith, Gavin Kaplan, Wesley Bedja
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
All-rounder
|
Jonathan Bird
|
All-rounder
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Mihlali Mpongwana
|
Bowler
|
Abdullah Bayoumy
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
|
Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|
Bowler
Western Province Team Form
Western Province have had a terrific start to the season as they have three wins in the first three games and with 13 points, they are currently third on the table.
Lions vs Western Province Head to Head
Western Province hold a slight edge in this fixture against the Lions (2-1). Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Lions: 1
Western Province: 2
Lions vs Western Province Betting Odds
Lions to have a better opening partnership than Western Province
Western Province and Lions head into this fixture after a similar start to the season. Both teams have looked great thus far as Lions have three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Western Province are one of the two teams who are unbeaten in the competition as they have three wins in three games and are currently third on the table. Even though Western Province have dominated the games thus far, their top order batsmen have looked vulnerable which is probably why they have conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last two matches. Lions openers have looked far more consistent as they already have constituted two 50 run opening stands in four matches and in three of the four games, they have had a better opening stand which makes us believe Lions would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Lions vs Western Province
T20
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Lions vs Western Province Top Team Batters
Ryan Rickelton to be Lions’ top batter
We are going to stick with Ryan Rickelton once again as even though he did not have a stand out game, Rickelton scored 24 off 18 and took his run tally to 143 in four matches and is the leading run scorer for Lions thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jonathan Bird to be Western Province’s top batter
Jonathan Bird has been phenomenal thus far this season. In the three games so far, Bird has scored 40, 61* and 42 which makes him one of most consistent batsman in this tournament. With 143 runs, Bird is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lions vs Western Province Top Team Bowlers
Kwena Maphaka to be Lions’ top bowler
Kwena Maphaka did not have a great outing in the last game as he ended the match with bowling figures of 1/37. That doesn’t change the fact he has been pretty consistent this season and with six wickets, he remains the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s top bowler
Kyle Simmonds has been the standout performer for Western Province in the bowling department. In the three games so far, Shamsi has had bowling figures of 2/18, 2/20 and 2/16. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Western Province which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Province
- Lions to win @ 2.04 (PariMatch)
- Western Province to win @ 1.73 (PariMatch)
Parimatch