LIO (Lions) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction LIO 70 % Chance of Winning WEP 30 % Place a bet Batery 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Province and Lions will clash in the 23rd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The first game will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on October 16. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Western Province Chance of Winning

The Lions started their campaign with a loss against the Titans. The team made an impressive comeback with four consecutive wins in their campaign. With four wins and a loss, the team is placed at the top place of the points table. Lions have 18 points and a net run rate of 0.067. They are coming after a win against the Knights here. The Lions will be confident against Western Province in the next game.

Western Province had a poor start to their campaign in this competition. The team has won a single game while losing on three occasions. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.022. Western Province will need to win their remaining fixtures in order to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs of the competition.

Western Province' chance of winning: 30%

Lions' chance of winning: 70%

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Lions vs Western Province Betting Tips

Western Province to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Western Province had a poor start in the previous season of the competition. The team has delivered poor batting performances so far in four games. The opening order revolves around Edward Moore and Jonathan Bird. They average at 49.00 & 38.00 after four games. The opening order has remained unyielding in the competition. The team posted the scores of 5, 9, 5 & 37 runs before their first dismissal in their four games so far. The team scored well before their 1st wicket in the last game but batting against Lions will not be easy. That said, the team will be hoping to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Lions 1.65 Bet on Batery Western Province’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Lions’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Lions vs Western Province Toss Prediction

At Kingsmead, Durban, the toss prediction leans toward the team opting to bat first. This venue has traditionally favoured bowling, but teams often prefer to set a target in T20 matches. The recent conditions have seen teams defend totals successfully, especially with the bowling-friendly pitch. Both Lions and Western Province may choose to bat first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Durban on October 16, 2024, indicates partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from 19°C (67°F) during the day to 16°C (60°F) at night. There is minimal chance of rain, and the wind will be moderate at around 15 mph.

Lions Players List

Mitchell Van Buuren, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Zubayr Hamza Batter Joshua Richards Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Wandile Makwetu Wicket-keeper Connor Esterhuizen Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Tshepo Moreki All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions are having a fantastic campaign in the current season of the competition. They have won the last four games. They are well coordinated and have a pretty strong squad.

Western Province Players List

David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (c & Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Kenan Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper Edward Moore Batter David Bedingham Batter Sello Valentine Kitime Batter Mihlali Mpongwana All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Abdullah Bayoumy All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province are placed 6th after their single win in the competition. They lost their last game against the Dolphins.

Lions vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record

The tally between the sides reads as 2-2 in five meetings between the sides.

Western Province Won: 2

Lions Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Lions vs Western Province Betting Odds

Lions are having a strong campaign. Their batting order has been consistently scoring runs for the team. The team went against Boland in the last game. Batting first, Boland scored 129/7. Junaid Dawood was the best bowler with 3 picks for the Lions. Chasing was pretty easy for the Lions. They posted 132/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Reeza Hendricks was fantastic with the bat and knocked an unbeaten 72 off 50 balls in the game.

Western Province went against the Dolphins in their last game. They had to taste defeat due to their poor performance in the last game. Batting first in the game, Western Province scored 167/6 in the game. Jonathan Bird scored 53 runs in the game while the others in the team did not bat well. Chasing the target, Dolphins scored 169/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. The bowling was decent from Western Province. Mihlali Mpongwana picked 3 wickets while Kyle Simmonds took 2 wickets in the game.

Lions vs Western Province T20 Wanderers Stadium, null DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.554 Bet Now!

Lions vs Western Province Top Batters

Edward Moore to be the top batter for Western Province

Edward Moore has a great tendency to score runs in difficult situations. He has a total of 147 runs in 4 innings and averages at 49.00. He will come in as the best batting pick from Western Province. .

Reeza Hendricks to be the top batter for Lions

Reeza Hendricks is a terrific batter from the side. He scored an unbeaten 72 runs in the last game of the competition. He has 113 runs in 2 games and averages pretty high so far. He will walk in as the team’s best batting pick.

Lions vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Junaid Dawood to be the top bowler for Lions

Junaid Dawood is flourishing in the current season of the competition. He has picked 13 wickets in 5 games already. He took 3 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler from the side. Dawood will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Mihlali Mpongwana to be the top bowler for Western Province

Mihlali Mpongwana is an excellent bowler from Western Province. He has picked 9 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He was successful in picking 3 wickets in the last game. He shall walk in as the best bowling option from the side in the next game.