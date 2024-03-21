NOW (North West) vs ROC (Boland) Match Prediction
NOW
57%
Chance of Winning
ROC
43%
T20
UCT Cricket Oval
Facts:
- In their last five clashes, North West leads the tally by 3-2.
- North West are placed at the 6th place of the table whereas Boland are placed at the 7th place.
North West vs Boland Chances of Winning
North West had a horrible campaign last season. Things have not changed for the team in the current competition. The team has won a game and lost three matches in the tournament. With that, they are placed 6th in the table standings. They have 7 points and a net run rate of 0.441. They will catch some break facing Boland in the next game and should look to earn some more points.
Boland reached the semi finals in the previous edition of the competition. The team is having a horrible time in the competition. They have lost four games in a row. With four losses, they are placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has no points and a net run rate of -1.783. They are coming after a defeat against the Warriors in the last game.
Boland chance of winning - 43%
North West chance of winning - 57%
North West vs Boland Betting Tips
North West to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
North West has a strong batting order. Their opening order has been very efficient and has provided the team the perfect start to their innings in the competition. Meeka-eel Prince and Wihan Lubbe opened for the team in the first two games. Rubin Hermann replaced Lubbe in the opening line-up and amped up the opening partnership. The team has posted the scores of 41, 12, 43 & 141 runs before their first dismissal. Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann average at 20.6 & 44.2 respectively in the competition. In the last game against KZN, Herman smashed a century whereas Prince scored 58 runs in the game. Looking at their forms, North West will be looking to score high in the next game before their first dismissal.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: North West
Most Sixes: Boland
Best Opening Partnership: Boland
North West vs Boland Toss Prediction
The pitch is characterised by a surface that guarantees a consistent bounce, enabling batters to play assertive strokes. Although the track tends to limit seam movement, making it less favourable for swing bowlers, it has the potential to transform into a more batter-friendly surface as the match unfolds. This shift in dynamics could particularly benefit teams involved in a chase, potentially influencing the overall outcome of the game.
Weather Report
There is a high possibility of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be covered with clouds. The temperature will hover around 28 degree Celsius.
North West Players List
Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meeka-eel Prince
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Batter
|
Raynard van Tonder
|
All-rounder
|
Rubin Hermann
|
Batter
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Batter
|
Senuram Muthusamy (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Kerwin Mungroo
|
Bowler
|
Bamanye Xenxe
|
Bowler
|
Caleb Seleka
|
Bowler
|
Ruan de Swardt
|
Bowler
North West Recent Form
North West’s last game was abandoned. However, they won the game before that against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. They have a strong batting order but must improve upon their bowling.
Boland Player List
Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pieter Malan
|
Batter
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
|
Michael Copeland
|
All-rounder
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Christiaan Jonker
|
All-rounder
|
Ferisco Adams
|
Bowler
|
Shaun von Berg
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Siyabonga Mahima
|
Bowler
|
Akhona Mnyaka
|
Bowler
Boland Team Form
Boland are having a terrible season. They have lost four games in a row. They have a poor batting unit and have relied on their bowling in the competition.
North West vs Boland Head-to-Head
In their last five clashes, North West leads the tally by 3-2 against Boland.
Head-to-Head Records
North West - 3
Boland - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
North West vs Boland Betting Odds
North West went against Kwazulu-Natal Inland in the last game. NW went in to bat first and secured 207 runs by the end of their innings. Rubin Hermann smashed 102 runs off 54 balls in the game. Meeka-eel Prince also registered 58 runs in the game. KZN could not chase the target. They scored 82 before losing out all their wickets in the game. North West won the game by 125 runs. Senuran Muthusamy picked 3 wickets in the game. North West has an aggressive batting order and will be relying on them to win the next game against Boland.
Boland’s last outing against the Warriors went horribly wrong. The Warriors scored 166 runs in the game. Siyabonga Mahima, Hardus Viljoen and Shaun von Berg picked 2 wickets each in the game. Whereas Boland’s batting order was very disappointing and were unable to chase the target in time. They bundled out for 117 runs, losing the game by 32 runs. Clyde Fortuin and Christiaan Jonker scored 33 runs each in the game. Boland will have to try pretty hard to win the next game against North West.
North West vs Boland
T20
UCT Cricket Oval, Cape Town
North West vs Boland Best Batters
Clyde Fortuin to be Boland’s Best Batter
Clyde Fortuin has scored 103 runs in 4 games at an average of 25.75. He smashed 33 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.
Rubin Hermann to be North West’ Best Batter
Rubin Hermann is the top scorer of the competition. Hermann has scored 221 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44.2. He smashed 102 off 54 balls in the last game. He has a strike rate of around 165 in the competition and will be expected to score high in the next game.
North West vs Boland Best Bowlers
Hardus Viljoen to be Boland’s Best Bowler
Hardus Viljoen is a terrific bowler in Boland. He has picked 6 wickets in 3 games. He has an economy rate of 9.21 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be looking to perform well with the ball in the next game too.
Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler
Migael Pretorius packs a decent bowling attack. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 7.41 in the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will be on his A game in the next outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
North West
Boland to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
North West to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Parimatch