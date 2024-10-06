NOW (North West) vs ROC (Boland) Match Prediction NOW 55 % Chance of Winning ROC 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 12th match of the CSA T20 Challenge, North West and Boland will take on each other at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, on October 6, 2024 (Sunday), at 5:30 PM IST. While North West have won both games so far in the ongoing tournament, Boland have won one with the other one being abandoned without a ball being bowled.

North West vs Boland Chance of Winning

Led by Wihan Lubbe, North West have accomplished quite a bit already. The primary point of difference has been the skipper himself, as well as bowlers like Marco Jansen and Kerwin Mungroo. The structure of the side is pretty decent, and they can ensure the challenge posed by Boland will be limited to the cause.

On the other hand, Boland won the Super Over against the Knights in their second clash of the tournament. With one game being washed away by rain completely, there is an opportunity for Boland to make inroads. Boland will be reliant on Grant Roelofsen, who scored a half-century against Knights, whereas Keith Dudgeon has been superb with the ball.

NW’s chance of winning is 55%

BOL’s chance of winning is 45%

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North West vs Boland Betting Tips

I am going to bet big on Ferisco Adams and Clyde Fortuin for the upcoming encounter, as I know they’ll play crucial roles for Boland. Janneman Malan has always been a reliable performer for any team he plays for and hence, I am confident that he will help us earn a decent buck from the deal. How can you ignore the all-round brilliance of Wihan Lubbe, who was the knight in the shining armour for his side in his return clash against the Knight. So you know which direction to go for.

Match Prediction Best Odds Boland Powerplay score Over 43.5 1.83 Bet on Batery Most Match Fours: Boland 1.95 Bet on Batery

North West vs Boland Match Toss Prediction

The Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has hosted 32 matches since January 2021, and in the given timeframe, the chasing side have won 13 games as compared to 11 wins by the batting first team. Batting first is not very easy here, as the batting first team have scored an average of 153/6 at the venue whereas the average first innings winning score of 167/6.

Weather Report

This is the peak rainy season in South Africa and it’s not going to be easy to have a full game. Three games have already been impacted by rain this season - and it is all set to continue in Potchefstroom on October 6 as well.

North West Player List

Meeka eel Prince (wk), Rubin Hermann, Janneman Malan, Wihan Lubbe (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Duan Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Achille Cloete, Raynard van Tonder, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Ruan de Swardt, Marco Jansen, Taheer Isaacs, Bamanye Xenxe, Gideon Peters, Odirile Modimokoane

Predicted Playing XI

Meeka eel Prince Wicket-keeper Rubin Hermann Batter Janneman Malan Batter Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Matthew Kleinveldt Batter Duan Jansen All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler

North West Team Form

North West have won six of their last 10 matches in the CSA T20 Challenge, with two wins from two games in the ongoing tournament.

Boland Player List

Grant Roelofsen, Pieter Malan, Clyde Fortuin (c & wk), Gavin Kaplan, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Ayabulela Gqamane, Siyabonga Mahima, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyaka, Blayde Capell, Ethan John Cunningham, Jevano Baron, Lehan Botha

Predicted Playing XI

Grant Roelofsen Batter Pieter Malan Batter Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Gavin Kaplan Batter Michael Copeland Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Shaun von Berg All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland are a team in fine form, having won seven of their last 10 completed games so far in the CSA T20 Challenge.

North West vs Boland Head-To-Head

North West Dragons and Boland have faced each other nine times in the CSA T20 Challenge, with the former winning six games as compared to three wins by Boland.

North West vs Boland Betting Odds

North West to score over 43.5 runs in first six overs @ 1.83 (Batery)

North West have always been a strong batting side and most of their strength comes from their upfront dominance. The duo of Meeka eel Prince and Rubin Hermann have been the pillars of their side and the duo have scored at a strike rate of 145.93 in the last two years. With them batting at the top of the order for North West, things seem very casual for North West.

North West vs Boland T20 Senwes Park, null North West Dragons Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Rocks Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.095 Bet Now!

North West vs Boland Best Batters

Janneman Malan to be North West’s best batter (Batery)

Janneman Malan has scored 2289 runs at an average of 28.61 and a strike rate of 127.94 in his T20 career. A batter, who averages more than 40 in both List A and First-Class cricket, it is just pure stroke of time Malan dominates the run-scoring chart in the CSA T20 Challenge.

Pieter Malan to be Boland’s best batter (Batery)

There is only a few players in South Africa who could rival Pieter Malan in terms of his work ethic. A batter with a solid defiance, the elder Malan has scored 1917 runs in the shortest version of the game, which came at an average of 34.23 and a strike rate of 118.84. With that sorted, there’s no reason to believe that Malan won’t dazzle on Sunday.

North West vs Boland Best Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s best bowler (Batery)

Migael Pretorius has the uncanny ability to take wickets even against the run of play - understandable from his career scalp of 87 wickets at an average of 24.42. In his short T20 career, Pretorius has three four-wicket hauls which came at a strike rate of 16.7. Then what are you worried about?

Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s best bowler (Batery)

Shaun von Berg has been one of the most charismatic newbies lately, having taken all three formats by storm. His average of 20.43 and a wicket tally of 78 is as good as any in the world and you know he will be donning the boss hat against North West in the upcoming clash in the CSA T20 Challenge.