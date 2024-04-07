NOW (North West) vs DOL (Dolphins) Match Prediction NOW 35 % Chance of Winning DOL 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 5.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 5.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR North West and Dolphins are set to clash in the CSA T20 on April 7, 2024. The teams will meet at University Oval, Potchefstroom, with their match scheduled to commence at 5:30 P.M IST.

North West vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

North West have been subject to a great deal of misfortune of late with two of their most recent matches ending with no result. Their last completed match was against Warriors where the latter batted first and established a daunting target of 186 runs. With a big chase ahead of North West, the team’s batting order began to collapse as they succumbed to the pressure of a run chase. They came oh-so close but ultimately fell short by 24 runs. Lesiba Ngoepe was their major contributor during the match with an unbeaten 45 but he failed to receive any support from his partners as the other end of the strike kept falling apart.

Dolphins have been a middling team in the tournament thus far with four victories against their name. Their previous match against Lions was truncated to nine overs where they managed to set up a total of 98 runs. However, it proved to be an insufficient target as the Lions had absolutely no trouble chasing it down. In 8.2 overs, the Lions succeeded in their chase and emerged as the victors by a sizable margin of seven wickets.

North West chance of winning - 35%

Dolphins chance of winning - 65%

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North West vs Dolphins Betting Tips

North West to score over 20.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

North West’s opening pair of Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann have been rather exceptional as they added 15, 49 and 141 runs to the first wicket in their previous three completed matches. The latter, in particular, is a tough batter to go up against and has proven to decimate any bowler that comes his way. With the two of them opening the innings, it is safe to say that North West will be able to surpass 20.5 runs before their first dismissal in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds North West Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dolphins Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Dolphins 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

North West vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

The pitch at University Oval seems rather conducive for the chasing side given that the three completed matches at the venue have witnessed them come out on top twice in the tournament. It also does not seem to have much to offer the batsmen since the totals have been relatively low. Moreover, the toss winner elected to field first in two of these matches which will prompt the toss winning skipper of the next game to opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

Rain is quite likely to threaten the venue on match day as there is a 40% chance of precipitation at Potchefstroom. The temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

North West Player List

Senuran Muthusamy (c), Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince, Ronan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Tahir Isaacs, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Calvin King, Duan Jansen, Gideon Peters, Irvin Modimokoane, Kerwin Mungroo, Tumelo Mokoena.

Predicted Playing XI

Meeka-eel Prince Batter Rubin Hermann Wicket-keeper Raynard van Tonder Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Senuran Muthusamy (C) All-rounder Ruan de Swardt Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Irvin Modimokoane Bowler

North West Team Form

North West currently stand sixth on the points table, owing to the fact that their full potential remains unexplored. However, their four defeats do not inspire confidence in their ability to win the next match.

Dolphins Player List

Prenelan Subrayen (c), Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Theesan Naicker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Sean Gilson, Grant Roelofsen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Odirile Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Tristan Luus, Tristan Naicker.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons Batter Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Marques Ackerman Batter Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Jason Smith Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Khaya Zondo Batter Eathan Bosch Bowler Prenelan Subrayen (C) Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins have had an entirely mediocre season so far, having won and lost four matches until now. Nevertheless, they have proven to have better grip over their form and will be on course to clinch victory over a languishing opposition.

North West vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

North West and Dolphins have met three times in the past during the tournament. Dolphins have come out on top on all occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

North West - 0

Dolphins - 3

North West vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than North West @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

In the last five matches that Dolphins have taken part in, they have been able to secure formidable opening partnerships. With the exception of two matches where their partnership came to an end after one run and three runs, Bryce Parsons and Grant Roelofsen added 36, 27 and 108 runs to the first wicket in the remaining three matches. The bookmarkers believe that they are well on their way to achieve a better opening stand than North West even though the latter’s opening duo were able to score 15, 49, 141, 43 and 12 runs in the last five matches.

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North West vs Dolphins Best Batters

Rubin Hermann to be North West’s Best Batter

Rubin Hermann is miles clear of the rest of the batting order, having amassed 327 runs in seven innings which includes two half-centuries and a ton. In the last completed match against Warriors, his performance was rather lackluster considering he was dismissed for a mere ten runs. However, he remains the top choice for the next match.

Bryce Parsons to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

Bryce Parsons, Dolphins’ opening batsman, scored 36 runs in a truncated match against Lions last time around with a strike rate of 276.92. He also stands as the team’s top run-getter so far, having accumulated 284 runs in eight innings. With a brilliant average of 47.33, Parsons will be the top choice for the upcoming game.

North West vs Dolphins Best Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius has picked up a whopping 12 wickets in seven innings so far, making him the team’s leading wicket-taker. His spell during the last game against Warriors was somewhat expensive as he gave away 24 runs in two overs but he continues to be the top pick for the upcoming match, taking into account his excellent bowling average of 12.41.

Ottniel Baartman to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Ottniel Baartman leads Dolphins’ bowling attack with nine wickets in nine innings. He claimed a wicket in their last encounter against Lions during his two-over spell. He will be expected to be their premier bowler in the next match.