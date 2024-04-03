NOW (North West) vs KWNI (Kwazulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction NOW 61 % Chance of Winning KWNI 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kwazulu-Natal Inland and North West will meet in the 32nd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the University Oval, Potchefstroom on April 3, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

North West vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning

After a poor season in the previous year, North West find themselves in the middle of the standings this season. They started this season with three losses in the tournament. They somehow got hold of their campaign and registered their second win in the competition. But things did not go in their favour in the last outing against the Warriors. Their next game against Titans was abandoned due to poor weather. Currently, with two wins and four losses, they are placed 5th in the standings with 13 points. They have a net run rate of 0.310.

The Kwazulu-Natal Inland are one of the bottom placed teams in the competition. They consistently performed poorly in their batting and bowling order. With a win and five losses in six games, KZN are placed at the 7th place of the points table. They have 5 points and a net run rate of -2.335. Things do not look good for the team and must perform better with the bat to win games.

North West chance of winning - 61%

Kwazulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 39%

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North West vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips

North West to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

North West are coming from a win against Boland in the last game. North West has a strong batting order. Meeka-eel Prince and Wihan Lubbe opened for the team in the first two games. Rubin Hermann replaced Lubbe in the opening line-up and amped up the opening partnership. The team has posted the scores of 41, 12, 43, 141, 49 & 15 runs before their first dismissal. Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann average at 20.14 & 54.5 respectively in the competition currently. In the last game against the Kwazulu-Natal Inland, North West scored 141 runs before their first dismissal, their best innings in the current season. Looking at their forms, North West will be looking to score high in the next game before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: North West 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: North West 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: North West 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

North West vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction

The pitch is characterised by a surface that guarantees a consistent bounce, enabling batters to play assertive strokes. Although the track tends to limit seam movement, making it less favourable for swing bowlers, it has the potential to transform into a more batter-friendly surface as the match unfolds. This shift in dynamics could particularly benefit teams involved in a chase, potentially influencing the overall outcome of the game.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius. There is a high prediction of rain on the day of the game.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters

Predicted Playing XI

Meeka-eel Prince Wicket Keeper Wihan Lubbe Batter Raynard van Tonder All-rounder Rubin Hermann Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Senuram Muthusamy (c) All-rounder Migael Pretorius All-rounder Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Duan Jansen Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West lost their last game. They bowled well in the game but their batters did not stand a chance against the Warriors’ bowlers in the game. They will come in strong in the next game against KZN.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Ntando Zuma Wicket Keeper Tian Koekemoer Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Cameron Shekleton Batter Cameron Delport All-rounder Malcolm Nofal Bowler Thando Ntini Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Smangaliso Nhlebela Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland is coming from a loss here. They performed well with the ball in the last game but need a major step-up in the batting department.

North West vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes, Kwazulu-Natal Inland lead the tally by 3-2.

Head-to-Head Records

Kwazulu-Natal Inland - 3

North West - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

North West vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

North West went against the Titans in the last game. The game was stopped at the 18th over in the 1st innings of the game due to bad weather. The Titans were 139/4 in the game. Migael Pretorius picked 2 wickets for NW. North West appear strong but they will look to get back at Kwazulu-Natal Inland in the next outing.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland went against Dolphins in the last game. Dolphins posted 151/7 in 20 overs. KZN did a decent job in the bowling department. Mbulelo Budaza picked 3 wickets. Whereas Smangaliso Nhlebela and Thando Ntini picked 2 wickets each. However, things went wrong while batting in the game. KZN were restricted to 132 with the loss of 5 wickets in the game, losing by 19 runs. Kagiso Rapulana and Keith Dudgeon scored 43 & 35 runs respectively but failed as a whole to win the game.

North West vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland T20 UCT Cricket Oval, Cape Town North West Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.274 Bet Now!

North West vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Best Batters

Rubin Hermann to be North West’s Best Batter

Rubin Hermann is a terrific batter. He is single-handedly carrying the batting order in the team. He has scored 327 runs in 7 innings at an average of 54.5. He scored an unbeaten 10 runs in the last game but is likely to return in the next game.

Kagiso Rapulana to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Kagiso Rapulana has made immediate improvement in the batting order of KZN since he entered the tournament. He has scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.5. He scored 43 runs in the last game.

North West vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Best Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius is a very valuable bowler in the team. He has picked 12 wickets in 7 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 7.09 in the tournament. He will be the best bowling pick from North West.

Mbulelo Budaza to be Kwazulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Mbulelo Budaza has picked 7 wickets so far in 4 innings of the CSA T20 Cup. He has an economy rate of 8.50 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and will enter as the best bowling pick for the next outing.